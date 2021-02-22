The age of Bluetooth is finally here. Sure, at the start, Bluetooth was this cool, niche feature that we all barely used. The latency of music when on Bluetooth used to be unbearable, not to mention the loss of quality.

But, in 2021, Bluetooth is excellent. Latency is now almost imperceptible, and Bluetooth now supports CD-quality audio, impressing even the most particular audiophiles. This is so true that since Apple had the “courage” to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack on the iPhone 7, most smartphones these days omit that coveted headphone jack.

There are hundreds of Bluetooth headphones available on the web, and whilst the quality of these handy buds has improved over time, a lot of them do lack the quality we expect from products we buy. That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list of the best Bluetooth headphones available on Amazon for 2021.

True Wireless Earbuds

Apple AirPods / Amazon

Pros:

Small and true wireless

Great integration with iPhones

Stylish

Cons:

Expensive for what it is

Mediocre sound quality

No Bluetooth headphone round-up could ever omit the one that started the true wireless era in the first place. From its first release in 2016, the Apple AirPods have quickly become the best-selling Bluetooth headphones of all-time, for a good reason.

The AirPods are more of a cultural phenomenon than they are a value-orientated product, and they are clearly what Apple’s endgame was by removing the headphone jack. But, how are they actually to use?

If you’re an avid iPhone user, the AirPods offer one of the sleekest ways to get into the true wireless game. The sound quality is a notch above the standard wired Apple earbuds, and sure, you can get a similar sound, if not better, from some earbuds at a fraction of the price of the AirPods, but the seamless experience with the inclusion of the Apple W1 chip may entice some Apple users.

Also read: Best AirPods case for 2021

The out-of-ear detection is still one of the best on the market, allowing you to easily pause the music to listen to someone by taking out one of the earbuds. Switching to single-bud mode also is as easy as taking one of the AirPods out of your ears. The microphone isn’t that great if you’re not a loudspeaker, but it’s still a cut above any of the Chinese knockoffs and value options on this list, so not that bad at all.

The AirPods should only be considered if you use an iPhone, Android users can also use it as well, but they should avoid them. The seamless experience won’t be great, and it’ll act as any other Bluetooth headphones (it won’t even allow you to summon Google Assistant). But, if you don’t want to get caught out of the AirPods fashion trend and are in the market for reliable true wireless earbuds, Apple has got you covered. You can also try from the list of best AirPods alternatives on Amazon.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 / Amazon

Pros:

Affordable

Great sound quality and bass

USB C Charging

Cons:

Bad, bad microphone

The next pick is from a relatively unknown Chinese accessories/tech manufacturer TaoTronics, and their SoundLiberty line of Bluetooth headphones is certainly one of the hidden gems of the truly wireless headphone world. TaoTronic’s shtick here is to provide excellent sound quality cheaper than any of the main brand rivals, and with the SoundLiberty 97, they certainly succeed.

Featuring a built-in Qualcomm APTX codec support, you can benefit from high-resolution audio, and the peek+ pu high fidelity dynamic drivers would satisfy even the most demanding hi-fi fan. If you’re a fan of lossless audio, the digital codec used to transmit the audio via Bluetooth allows for a minimal loss in quality, so FLAC-heads would be thrilled by the SoundLiberty’s.

With just the earbuds alone, the SoundLiberty’s can stream music for up to 9 hours on a single charge. Whacking these bad boys into the charging case gives you a further 20 hours, providing two full recharges of your earphones.

With role switching technology, either earbud supports a strong connection independently to your Bluetooth device for convenient pick-up and listen, allowing you to freely use either earbud as you please. With IPX8 waterproof protection, you can listen uninterruptedly no matter when running or dancing sweat and rain with TaoTronics wireless earbuds and even clean under the tap.

Priced at No products found., these headphones are cheaper than the AirPods, and most would say the bass response and clarity of these cans far surpass that of Apple’s offering for a fraction of the cost. If you’re in the market for a quality pair of Bluetooth earbuds, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 is an excellent choice.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 / Amazon

Pros:

Premium build

Great sound quality, high fidelity

Really compact

Active noise cancellation

Cons:

Expensive

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is the hi-fi choice for any audiophiles looking for truly wireless earbuds. From classical to contemporary, every music genre is enhanced by the bespoke drivers of the new MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 earbuds.

With these fun earbuds, you can enjoy deep bass, natural mids, and clear treble. Plus, you can now tailor your listening experience with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more amazing sound quality.

Easily block out any sounds surrounding you with the Active Noise Cancellation feature, allowing you to enjoy incredible high-fidelity sound even in noisy environments.

The customizable touch controls built into both earbuds have been designed to help simplify your everyday. With a simple tap, you can easily control your audio, manage your calls or activate your Google Assistant or Siri. Plus, with Smart Pause, you’ll never miss a second of your favorite song.

Priced at No products found., these Bluetooth earbuds aren’t cheap at all, and these are only for those who are looking for the most premium hi-fi experience. You are at the mercy of the law of diminishing returns with this, and this isn’t nine times better than, say, the TaoTronics. But, if you have the money to spare, the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2 is a great luxury product.

Over-Ear and On-Ear Headphones:

Anker SoundCore Life Q20 / Amazon

Pros:

Good sound quality

Comfortable

Active noise cancellation

Cons:

Average microphone

Micro-USB not USB-C

Starting off the over-ear section of this list, we have the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 to start us off with a bang. With large 40mm drivers, the Life Q20 has hi-res audio certification, denoting that these dynamic drivers reproduce music with rich details and extraordinary clarity for a heightened listening experience.

These headphones are engineered with internal and external microphones to cancel out an extended range of low and mid-frequency noises such as airplane engines and traffic.

The BassUp Technology uses a customized algorithm to perform real-time analysis on your music and intensify the low frequencies for hard-hitting beats. Life Q20’s microphone enhances voice pick-up to ensure you sound crystal clear to the other end. In practice, the microphone is one of the few parts where these headphones fall short, as the microphone can be a little grainy.

With active noise cancellation off, you can expect a playtime of up to 60 hours, with USB fast charging giving you 4 hours of charge in as little as 5 minutes, perfect for keeping you connected with music at all times.

Priced at No products found., these headphones are great value and perfect for anyone looking for noise-canceling over-ear headphones at a great price.

Sony WHCH710N / Amazon

Pros:

Good sound

Great microphone

Comfortable

Cons:

Expensive, better sounding pairs at this price

Whether you’re taking a long-haul flight or commuting to work, the CH710N noise-canceling headphones automatically collect information about your environment and improve the noise canceling performance accordingly. Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology. Sony’s ANC are some of the best in class, perfect if you travel or lot (or have noisy kids!).

The new 30mm drivers achieve a pure, clear sound ideal for reproducing a range of frequencies. Bass is powerful and strong with these headphones, however in some songs, the mids and highs can be quite narrow. As the drivers are slightly smaller than other headphones on this list and the driver is quite close to your ear, the soundstage (how 3D the sound is) is quite small.

If you aren’t an audiophile or high-end tech friend that just wants to listen to your music or watch movies without waking up your significant other, these are probably excellent headphones that aren’t too much money. However, if you’re used to open-back headphones and audiophile gear like I am, you may be slightly disappointed by these headphones.

At No products found., these headphones are a solid pair of cans for most people, and if you’re not a hi-fi nerd, you’ll be pleased with the Sony WHCH710N.

Audio-Technica ATHM50XBT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones / Amazon

Pros:

Great bass and clarity

Super comfortable

Well built

Cons:

Expensive

No noise cancellation

The Bluetooth version of the professional studio headphones, the M50X from Audio-Technica, combines the ease of Bluetooth with the incredible and critically acclaimed sonic performance of the original wireless studio cans.

With the ATHM50XBT, you can enjoy up to 40 hours of continuous use on a full charge, whilst the collapsible design allows for some excellent space-saving portability. The over-ear design does allow for some sound isolation in loud environments, but these headphones lack any active noise cancellation.

The M50x have been regarded by many as the “Beats killers.” And this is true. They have better sound quality than even the most expensive Beats headphones, for around half the price. The omnidirectional condenser microphone is perfectly good for calls and some rudimentary recordings.

Priced at No products found., these headphones are on the expensive side, and they’re for any casual audiophiles who are looking for a Bluetooth offering to tickle their fancy.

Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Traveller Bluetooth / Amazon

Pros:

Good sound

Good ANC

Cons:

A bit uncomfortable

Beyerdynamic, the makers of the legendary DT 770 and DT 990 studio headphones, have a fantastic Bluetooth offering that’s worth checking out.

The LAGOON ANC offers the best in Bluetooth transmission thanks to the latest audio codecs such as Qualcomm aptX, aptX Low Latency, and AAC. Whether it’s on an Android or iOS device, you can look forward to exceptional sound quality. Even with the ANC deactivated or the cable plugged in, the LAGOON ANC sounds excellent.

The digital Active Noise Cancelling with hybrid technology makes this possible with two adjustable intensity levels that block out any disturbing ambient noise and all of that without having to sacrifice an excellent sound experience. Whether you’re on a plane, at a train station, or in an open-plan office, the LAGOON ANC is the ideal companion who puts your personal haven of relaxation within reach.

These headphones are quite small compared to other over-ear headphones, and you may find this a plus as they’re super portable. But, if you have big ears, you might find your ears rub up against the cups, which may become uncomfortable after long periods of use.

Priced at No products found., these headphones are on the pricier side. But, if you’re a fan of the Beyer sound signature, the LAGOON ANC headphones are worth consideration.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones / Amazon

Pros:

Great sound quality

Great built quality

Alexa integration

Cons:

Expensive

Active noise cancellation mediocre for the price

Sennheiser is a favorite in the world of high-end headphones, and their wireless Bluetooth over-ear offering is a great pair of wireless cans if you’re looking for hi-fi audio, but it’ll come at a steep price.

Listeners love how well these headphones can image the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording, separating each frequency, so you hear the bass, mid-range, and treble together in perfect harmony. This means you’ll feel everything from the heart-thumping bass of your daily commute to the soothing rhythm of your favorite memories.

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Hearing functionality allow you to experience your audio world on your terms. The advanced Active Noise Cancellation offers three modes that are tailored to different environments. And with the Transparent Hearing feature, you can enjoy music while still being fully present in different settings. Whilst the ANC is certainly passable and works, compared to the Sony XM3’s or especially the AirPods Pro, it is a little weak for the steep asking price of these headphones.

The Sennheiser Smart Control app provides three different noise cancellation modes and a built-in equalizer. With a simple and intuitive 3-button interface, you can switch between your music and making calls in an instant, so whatever situation you find yourself in, the MOMENTUM Wireless has all the functions you need to enjoy the rich, detailed sound.

With a list price of No products found., Sennheiser is asking for a steep price for these headphones. However, for the price, if you’re in the market for premium headphones, they’re not too bad of an offering.

Sony WH-1000XM4 / Amazon

Pros:

Comfortable

USB C

Great ANC

Great sound quality

Cons:

Very expensive

Plastic-y for the steep price

For years the Sony WH-1000XM4’s (more colloquially known as the XM4s) have been the staple of ultra-high-end premium Bluetooth headphones. These Sony headphones are certainly more of a status symbol than bang-for-your-buck headphones, but that doesn’t mean they lack sound quality.

Sony’s active noise cancellation is incredible, second to only Apple’s AirPods Max. Hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. These headphones feature additional microphones that assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high and mid-frequency sounds.

With DSEE extreme support, these headphones handle upscaling music using Edge-AI. The 40mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms reproduce a full range of frequencies, deep bass, full mids, and clear treble.

The XM4’s will set you back No products found., and they are certainly one of the most expensive headphones on the market. But, if you have that sort of money lying around, being an XM4 is a massive flex, perfect as a status symbol that just happens to sound brilliant.

Apple AirPods Max

Pros:

Full-rich sound with an impressive sound stage from closed back

Best in class active noise cancellation

Insane build quality

Cons:

Uh, really expensive

The case looks like a bra

Seamless pairing and spatial audio don’t work with Android or PC

Apple’s latest high-end headphones are pure bona fide status symbols, but Apple has crafted an excellent, albeit grossly overpriced, pair of headphones for audiophiles to enjoy, though most of the “Apple magic” and features are exclusive to iOS and Mac, so if you’re an Android or PC user, these aren’t the premium cans for you.

You’ll enjoy a pure audio experience, even in busy environments, thanks to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which cancels out background noise. You’ll be heard loud and clear on phone calls, too, thanks to beamforming mics which isolate your voice, even on windy days. The XM4’s have great ANC, but these blow them out of the water. Put these on, and the world outside will go silent so naturally.

Spatial audio is Apple’s AI-enhanced virtual surround sound emulator, and it works like a charm. When you watch movies and TV shows on your iPhone or iPad, you’ll feel like the action is happening all around with you, thanks to spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Built-in gyroscopes and accelerometers track the subtle movements of your head, anchoring sounds to your device.

AirPods Max are designed to work seamlessly with your other Apple devices. The magic of the W1 chip is on full display here. Enjoy one-tap setup when pairing, seamless switching between devices, and audio sharing between 2 sets of AirPods. Your music pauses when you remove the headphones and resumes when you put them back on.

You’re paying the full Apple tax with this product, though, as the AirPods Max are priced at No products found..

Conclusion

There we go, ten fantastic choices for Bluetooth headphones on Amazon.com. If you’re an Apple user and want to rock around with your iPhone, the AirPods are reliable and easy to use true wireless earbuds, but for everyone else, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 offers some excellent price to performance.

As for over-ear headphones, I am infinitely impressed with the value offering the Anker SoundCore Life Q20 provides, with great sound quality and ANC on a budget. If you have extra money to spend, the best premium option is the Sony WH-1000XM4’s if you can stomach the price. Also, check out our list of the best gaming headphones on Amazon.

