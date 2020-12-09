Apple unveils its first over-ear headphones, AirPods Max

It’s the end of the year, but Apple still had a new hardware product in the pipeline. Apple has recently unveiled its brand-new over-the-ear headphone, AirPods Max, making it’s available for order right after the announcement. For providing a breakthrough listening experience to users, Apple has brought a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, said in Apple’s official press release,

“AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio,”

AirPods Max contains a 40 mm dynamic driver designed by Apple that offers rich, deep bass, precise mid-range, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so that users can hear every note. The AirPods Max is available in five beautiful colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. The premium AirPods Max is priced at $549.00 and will be available from Tuesday, December 15.

The paramount features in AirPods Max are an Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio.

Adaptive EQ is used by AirPods Max to adapt the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal pumped to a user and shifting the low and medium frequencies in real-time. Through Active Noise Cancellation, AirPods Max provides immersive sound so that users can concentrate on what they are listening to. To detect ambient noise, each ear cup features three outward-facing microphones, while one microphone within the ear cup tracks the sound hitting the ear of the listener.

Noise cancellation adapts continuously to the headphone fit and movement in real-time using computational audio. Users can turn to Transparency mode with AirPods Max to listen to music simultaneously while listening to the world around them, ensuring that everything including the user’s own voice, sounds natural while the audio plays perfectly. Using the noise reduction button, switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode can be achieved with a single click.