Whether you’re a fitness freak hitting the gym daily, a runner going 4 to 5 miles a day, or a cyclist, having the right pair of headphones is a true blessing to keep you going. Audiobooks, podcasts, music are the best ways to keep yourself motivated while breaking a sweat.

Here are our best earbuds that we think will help you to push to your limits.

There is much to live up to for the Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless headphones. Sony launched the WH-1000XM3 as part of its lauded 1000X series of noise-canceling headphones. The Sony WF-1000XM3 does not disappoint either when it comes to its superior voice quality or appearance. The Sony WF-1000XM3 are priced at $169.99. It comes in regular black and a champagne silver-colored version.

Buy Now on Amazon

With the addition of noise cancelation, similar to the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3, Sennheiser’s popular earbuds have become even more powerful, have an improved battery life, and are even smaller, among other improvements. These buds have gold-plated charging pins and LEDs that are lights on and off in order to tell when they are in the paired state.

With longer battery life than other earbuds, these can be used for seven hours on a built-in battery and another 21 hours when left plugged into the charging case. At this price of $248.00, these buds are extremely well made, with the luxurious finish you might expect.

Buy Now On Amazon

Compared to the original AirPods, the Apple AirPods Pro offers excellent active noise cancellation, a better fit, and an improved design. It has a small air vent on each side to make inserting them and removing them more comfortable. This battery lasts a long time and can last for up to five hours on a charge, although we recommend charging it regularly. You can buy the AirPods Pro for $197.00.

Buy Now On Amazon

It’s a great alternative to Apple AirPods for anyone who wants audiophile high-quality sound without the wires. LED bands indicate the charging and pairing status of each bud on the outer housing. Compared to something like the Samsung Galaxy Buds, these earbuds are quite long, which leads to them sticking out a bit when you wear them. The Melomania 1s are available to buy for Price not available.

Buy Now On Amazon

If you are looking for a complete sonic vision that’s alive with detail and nuance and very musical, the GT220 is the pair you have been seeking. Within each enclosure, each Grado is fitted with one 8mm polyethylene terephthalate driver. Several Bluetooth standards are supported, including aptX, which ensures the capability of connecting and handling high-res audio files at ease. This in-ear earphone is available on Amazon at $259.00.

Buy Now On Amazon

This generation’s Powerbeats design is brilliant in all the right ways. These earphones are super light for their size and shape. This has greatly improved seal and isolation from noise compared to Apple’s AirPods and represents a real upgrade over the Apple product. Now it’s much more gracefully integrated into the hard stem that curves up and around the back of the ear to pass over and around the back of the ear with the crossbar section that houses batteries for each bud.

A tight bass pattern encompasses the full range of the Powerbeats Pro, resulting in a versatile pair of headphones. Through these headphones, music sounds dynamic, fast, and, in a sense, aggressive. You can get the Powerbeats Pro at the price of $199.95.

Buy Now On Amazon

The foam buds of these earbuds can be molded in 60 seconds, so they require no extra buds of different sizes to fit in. The technology used here is an evolution of what the parent company Logitech acquired with its acquisition of Revols. There’s a layer of soft silicone surrounding gel containing a photopolymer that reflects light. You can apply custom EQ settings on the UE Fits app and save your favorites.

The Fit will give you up to eight hours of continuous playback, which is among the most power-efficient wireless earbuds on the market. Despite being rated IPX3, the Fits seems to qualify as semi-sweatproof. These earbuds are priced at $249.00.

Buy Now On Amazon

These QuietComfort Earbuds are light enough for commutes or workouts, and they are comfortable to use for long periods of time. With the included charging case, the battery life is claimed to be six hours from a single charge or 18 hours total.

Despite being able to consistently deliver high-quality sounds, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer an outstanding noise-canceling experience. It is priced at $279.00 for the Bose earbuds.

Buy Now On Amazon

In its first attempt at wireless noise-canceling earbuds, Panasonic RZ-S500W has delivered a performance that is both sensational for the money, as well as exceptional for the company’s first foray into the segment. They include noise-canceling technology, an Ambient Mode, and dual microphones for voice calls. There are intuitive touch controls in each bud, enabling you to switch between noise-canceling modes with zero fuss and control your music.

Battery life is 19.5 hours (6.5hrs per set of buds and 13hrs in the charging case). With a quick charge of 15 minutes, a USB-C device can deliver 70 minutes of playback. You can bring these at home for $179.99.

Buy Now On Amazon

With a price point as low as this, you don’t get noise-canceling, but Earfun Airs provide excellent isolation, and they feel comfortable on your ears, as well. Wireless earbuds offered in this package offer exceptionally good sound quality for the money, with a solid and stable Bluetooth 5.0 connection, clear phone calls, and excellent noise isolation. They’re also IPX7-rated, which means that they can be submerged up to a meter of water for 30 minutes.

You can pair it with your virtual assistant via Bluetooth and charge with Qi if you have a suitable charger. The buds have a battery life of seven hours, and the charging case lasts for another 28 hours. These earbuds are priced at $42.49.

Buy Now On Amazon

Disclaimer: TechEngage is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. For more info, please read our disclaimer.