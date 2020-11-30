Will xFyro’s new AI-powered earbuds make AirPods Pro obsolete?

Is AirPods Pro about to lose their status as the “cool” headphones? xFyro’s new earbuds, the xFyro ANC, have the AI-powered technology to outdo Apple’s headphones in nearly every category.

But that’s not news. We know there are a bunch of truly wireless earbuds that are technically more advanced than Apple’s.

But what Apple has over the bunch is the style factor. It’s simply cooler to wear Apple products.

That’s where xFyro may have an edge.

xFyro is a crowdfunding success story with a rabidly loyal fan base, and the brand’s cool factor has been growing over the years. xFyro products are techie headphones that are well-known in music scenes in larger cities, so they have an exclusivity built right in.

It also helps that they sell at half the price of Apple, Sony, and Bose’s earbuds but features the same (or more advanced) technology.

Are the xFyro ANC the earbuds to topple Apple’s dominance in 2021?

We think so. Here’s why.

AI-powered noise cancellation

xFyro’s most advanced tech is its ANC mode powered by artificial intelligence. This mode, called “Transparency Mode,” (one of three ANC modes in xFyro ANC), uses an algorithm to “listen” to sounds in your environment and filters certain noises through to your ears. This allows you to cancel noise for a better listening experience while remaining aware of critical sounds like traffic horns, alarms, and voices speaking to you.

xFyro’s AI was taught to understand over 6000 different sounds and filter them into critical and non-critical categories based on their frequency and distance. The AI listens via the dual-beamforming mic, allowing the algorithm to map sound in a 3D environment.

This means you’ll never need to take your earbuds out to have a conversation or walk down city sidewalks again. You’ll be able to enjoy the perfect synergy of your tunes and your lifestyle.

Apart from Transparency Mode, the xFyro buds feature standard listening and non-AI ANC modes too, in case you don’t need the AI to watch out your back. With standard ANC activated, you’ll enjoy a much more immersive noise cancellation environment than with Apple’s AirPods, which only have 20 dB of noise-canceling power compared to xFyro’s 30 dB.

XL graphene speakers

xFyro is known for using graphene in its speakers to deliver dynamic sound in a small speaker unit. Graphene is an advanced nano-lattice that is 200x thinner than paper but 1000x stronger than steel. It’s the perfect material to use in tiny earbuds, as it can enhance volume and audio range while minimizing artifacts (excess noise in the speaker). Moreover, it fits easily in small spaces.

Graphene drivers make a big difference. They’re able to deliver so much more sound with so much less material. And, they’re incredibly durable.

This time, xFyro went a step further by increasing the size of the xFyro ANC’s drivers by 40% compared to other earbuds.

The result is bigger, clearer audio with a better range. The treble never gets fuzzy, and the bass is actually present, which can’t be said for most earbuds (including AirPods Pro).

100-hour battery

Nobody beats xFyro ANC when it comes to battery life. It quite simply destroys the competition with its 100-hour playback.

The earbuds hold up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge (with AI-powered Transparency Mode active, you can still expect to max out at 8 hours), and an additional 90 hours in the carrying case. That’s compared to about 24 hours of charge from AirPods’ case.

This makes xFyro ideal for those who want to go further—hikers, travelers, drivers—or just people who want to leave their earbuds in their gym locker.

With xFyro, you’ll only have to worry about charging once every month or two, even with daily use.

Waterproof and life-proof

xFyro made a name for itself when it practically broke Indiegogo with its innovative waterproof earbuds, the xFyro ARIA.

xFyro ANC enjoys similar life-proofing technology.

The new earbuds have an IPX5 waterproofing rating, which makes them safe to use in any weather conditions, including heavy rain.

They’re also sealed and reinforced to protect against debris and shock.

The AI-powered ANC was built so listeners could truly take their music anywhere, and xFyro backs that up with top-notch durability. From the beach to the mountains, these earbuds will take you wherever you want to go.

Ergonomic all-day fit

If there’s one thing Apple never really got right, it’s the AirPods fit. They never seem to sit right in your ear, and as soon as you get a little sweaty, they start to fall out.

Some people prefer the Apple fit because they don’t insert into the ear canal, but even if you don’t like inner-ear earbuds, you should try the xFyro ANC.

These inner-ear buds were specially designed using ergonomic engineering to perfectly hug the inner ear. Their gel ear tips don’t plug the ear but slide in and sit snug in the ear canal.

They feel almost like nothing is there at all. There’s no sweating, slipping, itching, or dull pain even after hours of use. It really feels like your playlist is in your head and not stuck in your ears.

xFyro ANC ships with three sets of gel ear tips, so you can find the perfect fit for your ears.

The in-group effect

One of the biggest reasons we think xFyro ANC can dethrone Apple’s AirPods is because xFyro has the same in-group appeal that helped propel Apple to its current status.

xFyro started as a small audio engineering firm and made a huge splash in 2018 with the massive success of the xFyro ARIA on Indiegogo. Although they were featured in major news publications and articles across the internet, they managed to maintain a cult-like following of audiophiles.

xFyro has released new headphones regularly, and their following grows every year. Now, xFyro is becoming something of a symbol among music lovers and DJs in certain cities. If you love music or are a musician, xFyro are the headphones to get.

xFyro built this following on a dedication to high-quality audio at lower prices. By maintaining a fan base on crowdfunding and social platforms, it doesn’t need to spend millions on marketing campaigns. This is how xFyro can keep prices low for the musicians who supported them from the beginning.

Is this enough to bring xFyro ANC to the forefront of the true wireless earbuds market? They might not ever be as successful as AirPods, but they very well could steal the crown of “cool” from Apple.

Either way, we’re putting our money on xFyro ANC to be the headphones to beat in 2021.

