Taking a perfect selfie is no easy task. It takes effort, expertise, and several failed attempts to get a nearly perfect photo that earns you all those coveted likes on Instagram and Facebook.

A great selfie requires more than just a good pose. The right selfie app can do wonders for you and makes you look gorgeous with just a click. If you are looking for the best selfie apps, you can check this list that we have compiled for Android smartphones. Here are our top picks:

1. Retrica

Retrica offers a wide range of filters and customization options that a selfie camera app should have. Other than that, it is well-designed and lets you mirror photos taken from the front-facing camera.

From newbies to phone photography wizards, anyone can use this app with ease. The 100+ filters are easy to choose and find and allow you to enhance your photos with video, GIFs, and a collage maker right in the app. The app also allows for easy sharing to Instagram and Facebook, though you have to link those accounts to Retrica to access that feature.

2. Snapchat

Snapchat has evolved over the years. The app has a tremendous amount of face filters that can brighten your day. Who doesn’t love Snapchat now? It is one of the most popular social media apps on the Internet. It uses facial recognition and AR to detect your face and apply filters. You can save selfies right after taking them or share them with friends on Snapchat that will vanish after 24 hours. You can even take videos and edit them from its great built-in editor. The app is more than just a selfie app but deserves a top spot on our list of best selfie apps for Android.

3. B1612 Beauty & Filter Camera

Just like Retrica, B1612 is a great selfie app with multiple filter options. Some people love using filters; although they make their photos look overly edited, it is still one of people’s favorite app. B1612 offers a wide range of great filters and other features like skin-perfecting software, the ability to create music videos, and even facial shaping abilities that allow you to slim down areas of your face and body that you find less-than-flattering.

4. Cymera Camera

When I first downloaded Cymera, it felt like a complete editing app, more than just a selfie camera app for Android. The app lets you beautify your pictures with filters and stickers, create collages, and use editing tools to smooth skin, and even add makeup right in the app.

You can change filters, add stickers, change the layout of the image collage, your smile, make your face look V-shaped, and add text to your photos. You can also create pictures with adjusted brightness, contrast, and saturation. This app also offers event-specific effects.

5. Camera360

Camera360 is an Editors’ Choice app on the Google Play Store. As the name suggests, this app offers plenty of features and can also be used as a photo editor and a selfie camera app.

Camera360 offers professional editing tools with stickers and filters for your photos. The video effects make this app even more compelling. Users can create photo grids and collages, cartoon effects, and even change the shape of their facial features with just a few clicks and swipes.

6. Sweet Selfie

Sweet Selfie is a popular selfie camera app and deserves a place among the best selfie apps for Android. It can do so much more than just taking selfies with filters. The app has a built-in editor to edit out your acne marks with no trace. Like many of the other apps listed here, it allows you to add makeup and choose makeup styles, but this app has weekly updated lists of new makeup styles.

7. Candy Camera

With a hundred million plus downloads and a 4.4-star rating on Google Play Store, Candy Camera deserves a spot on the list of best selfie apps for Android. Candy Camera lets you put filters on not just your selfies but your videos.

The app offers beauty functions, stickers, a collage maker, and other beauty tweaks for gorgeous selfies. Candy Camera is also an Editors’ Choice App on Google Play.

8. Instagram

Instagram has come so far and is more popular than Snapchat, but it still lags behind it in terms of offering features. Though the app’s camera editor is far better than it used to be, it still needs a lot of work to come close to Snapchat. While Instagram may offer the best filters on posts and have a larger userbase, its filters aren’t quite as creative as Snapchat’s.

Instagram does have an excellent collection of filters and face filters/masks and the ability to alter the lighting, crispness, and color tone of photos. From Boomerang to collage-making features, Instagram is still an excellent tool for social media addicts. You can now add text on your selfie or use new masks available on the right swipe from your Insta feed.

If you’re a selfie addict, head to the app store and download these great selfie apps. We’ve compiled the list of these top 8 selfie apps, and now it’s your turn to click beautiful selfies.

Let us know in the comments if we missed your favorite app in the comments below.