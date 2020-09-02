Best camera apps for Android smartphones

Sometimes, the stock camera app that comes pre-installed with your Android phone is not good enough. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have an improved camera app to take photos like a Pro. And I’m not saying that by using these apps you can get improve your camera hardware. However, most of the time, the software of a particular smartphone isn’t much optimized to produce incredible photos.

Often, the stock camera app comes with limited features, and hence you need a 3rd-party camera app to take better photos like pro photographers. Playing with exposure, ISO, and other manual controls can level up your photography skills. Here are our picks for the best camera apps for Android that you can try on Google Play:

1. Google Camera

One of the key things in making Google Pixel phones ‘the best camera smartphones’ is Google’s software. Google uses its advanced image processing to create stunning results from a mobile camera. Google Camera app is the best camera app Android for taking photos without worrying about manual settings. The default auto mode works so well for us as you don’t have to adjust much. Just take it out of your pocket and click a photo.

The app is available on many supported smartphones. After installing and using this app on your phone, you will notice Google Camera doing its magic. Unlike your stock camera app, it comes with many unique features (some features are limited to device support like Night Sight, etc.). Google Camera app is available in Play Store, you can check on the given link. If it says your phone isn’t supported, then you are out of luck. If not, enjoy Google’s version of the camera app for Android.

2. Camera FV-5

You might have noticed, but almost all Android apps come with limited controls, they don’t have complex manual settings for pro users. Camera FV-5 is our favorite app when it comes to taking manual shots. It has everything, from taking RAW images to adjusting ISO, exposure, contrast, and focus. Once you get used to the app and understand the features, you’ll love this app. You can tweak photos without using any photo editing apps.

Camera FV-5 is a paid app that comes with all of the features. You can try the Camera FV-5 Lite for free, and if you like the free app, you can get the premium version from Google Play Store.

3. A Better Camera

“A Better Camera App” the name justifies the performance of this app. The app is full of useful features that a photographer will admire. You can challenge your photography skills and play around with this camera app to capture the best of your shots. It also comes with HDR mode and with so many manual controls. You can get A Better Camera and A Better Camera Unlocked on Google Play Store.

4. Camera Zoom FX

In the list of best android camera apps, Camera Zoom FX comes right behind A Better Camera. The app now supports Camera2 API manual controls. It can do so much more than a stock camera app does, like, action shots, photo composition, collage, photo filters, and more. But the best part is the Camera2 manual control support. It can also capture RAW images on supported phones. You can manually set ISO, focus distance, shutter speed, and exposure. You can download Camera Zoom FX – Free and Camera Zoom FX Premium from Google Play Store.

5. Footej Camera

Footej Camera also comes with Camera2 API support. And with this, it brings all the manual controls that let you take great photos by adjusting shutter speed, ISO, focus, white balance, and exposure. You can also capture RAW images with RAW histogram support. Footej Camera lets you make GIFs too. You can download Footej Camera from Google Play Store.

6. Open Camera

The list of best Android Camera apps can’t be complete without mentioning Open Camera. The open-source app is free to download on Google Play Store. It has auto-stabilization and manual control features. Open Camera is customizable and lets you take photos from the volume key. You can download Open Camera from Google Play Store.

These are the best Android camera apps from the Google Play Store till date. If you know apps that you think should be part of this list then mention them in the comments section.

Let us know which is your favorite app and why?