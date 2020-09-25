A business manager’s guide to remote working software

Remote work has become increasingly common in recent times and shows no sign of going away anytime soon. A recent survey found that most Australians would prefer to continue to work from home as we advance. With more of a focus on employees working remotely from now on, business managers need to put systems in place to help manage their remote teams with ease.

With the right software and cloud-based platforms at your disposal, managing a remote team can be very straightforward. However, there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to remote working software. It’s important to take the time to consider the needs of your business and your employees when you are choosing which software to use. While some companies might find one platform to be sufficient to meet their requirements, others may find a combination of remote working software solutions to be more effective.

Let’s take a closer look at a few useful tools that business managers can use to help manage their remote teams.

1. Time-tracking software

A time clock app is a great way to ensure that your wage calculations are accurate. Tracking the hours that your employees are working can be difficult, especially if your team is in different locations around the country or further afield. However, with an easy-to-use time tracking app, you can get a clear picture of exactly how many hours each employee has worked. Premium providers also allow employees to share their GPS location to verify that they were in the correct location when they were meant to be there. Precise records of employee work hours allow you to process payroll more efficiently and with greater ease.

2. Communication Tools

Maintaining open lines of communication with your remote workers is crucial. Depending on the needs of your business, there is a range of excellent tools that you can choose from, each one with something unique to offer. Consider ease-of-access for your employees when you are making your choice, and be sure to check that the software can be used across different devices. Having a simple and straightforward way to communicate with your remote team will simplify the process of working together, no matter where you are located.

3. Project management software

Project management software is standard in many businesses nowadays, whether they are brick and mortar setups or exist in the online realm. If you are managing multiple projects, project management software can help you keep track of every aspect of the project as it moves forward. Delegate tasks to team members, assign deadlines, and create project milestones all from one platform to ensure that your projects are completed on time and to spec.

4. Collaboration tools

Although you and your team may be based in different physical locations, you need a way to work together on projects with ease. Collaboration tools are similar to project management tools; however, there are some distinct differences. Collaboration tools typically have a range of functionalities allowing simple communication between two or more collaborators working together on a single document or file. Team members have the ability to discuss the project live either via messaging, voice, or video, making the process of working together on projects seamless regardless of where they are based.

5. Manage your remote team with confidence

Tracking the progress of your remote team, staying connected with them, and keeping them motivated can be challenging. However, with the right tools and software, there’s no reason that you can’t manage your remote employees effectively. Before you choose which tools you will use, be sure to consider the needs of your business. With a better understanding of what you are striving to achieve, you will be able to choose the best solution to manage your remote team more efficiently than ever before.