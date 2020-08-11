Android users can have more than a default messaging app. You can install third-party apps from Google Play instead of sticking with the default one. A plethora of text messaging applications can be found on the Google Play Store. These messaging apps come with different flavors, and some let you change fonts, colors, icons, and offer other customization features to make your texting experience even better. We’ve picked some best text messaging apps that you can try on your Android phones.

Here are our top picks for the best text messaging apps for Android that you can download in 2020:

1. Messages

Messages app comes preinstalled on phones running stock Android. It has a dark mode, a web messaging client, and auto-reply suggestions. Google’s stock messaging app for Android has gone through many changes in recent years. The company tried to evolve messaging experience with Allo Messenger, but eventually, the project was laid to rest.

You can now send and receive messages on Wi-Fi and data using the Messages app. You can also use the web client to text from the web. Google also protects you from spam by suspecting spam messages and flagging them. Other features include Interactive group chat, Google Assistant integration, GIFs, and stickers.

The Messages app was equipped with an RCS messaging system that enables you to communicate with devices using RCS technology. Google is also looking forward to bring Google Assistant to its Messages app, and make it more like the Allo Messenger app.

You can download Google’s Messages app from the Google Play Store for your Android phone.

2. Textra SMS

Textra is a minimal messaging app that covers every significant aspect of a texting app. With Textra, you can customize the look of the app by changing the font, emoji styles, app icon color, and bubble colors. You can also customize the look of the app by changing the Bubble style, Text font, and Text size. The app also lets you choose the theme color of the app and screen color for better reading. You can also customize notifications in the Customize Notifications option.

Textra lets users put their custom signatures in the messages along with the ability to schedule messages, quick compose, web previews, and much more. You can download Textra from Google Play Store.

3. Signal Private Messenger

Signal Private Messenger is a popular app among those who are concerned about privacy. If privacy is everything for you, this is the app that you need. The privacy-focused app offers end to end encryption and lets you enjoy seamless messaging with others. You can also check linked devices and unlink them, tweak chat settings, and control media auto-download settings.

Download Signal Private Messenger from Google Play, open the app and set it as the default messaging app, complete the setup, and you’re good to go. Signal Messenger app is also available on Linux, Windows, macOS, and App Store.

4. Pulse SMS

Pulse SMS app lets its users text from any device. It is available on different devices like phones, tablets, PC, Mac, and wearables. Seamless syncing lets you synchronize all your text messages between devices, but it requires a Pulse account.

Other than multiple devices support, Pulse offers private conversations and lets you schedule messages. You can even backup messages, clear old messages in bulk, set a passcode for private discussions, and configure auto-replies.

You can download Pulse SMS for Android from Google Play Store and other platforms from their website.

5. Chomp SMS

Chomp SMS has similar features like other text messaging apps. With Chomp SMS, you can schedule a message, backup messages, add signatures, and much more. Chomp SMS Pro removes Ads from the app and offers FREE unlimited themes.

You can download Chomp SMS from Google Play Store.