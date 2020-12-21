No doubt, Microsoft Word is one of the most widely used tools in the Microsoft Office Suite, but over the years, it has not remained the users’ favorite when it comes to typing a document. The tool gets updates and new features occasionally. What gets on a lot of people’s nerves is the complexity of these features. At times, these features are either not as obvious or a bit old school to crack.

With typing and having a soft copy of everything becoming all the more important, people have started to look for alternatives to MS Word. Many of these MS Word alternatives are even better and seamless in functionality as well.

Why go for an alternative?

Microsoft Word requires you to have a domain account. Institutions and workspaces create domains that their students or employees can use. Once you are no longer part of that institution, you won’t be able to access it. Most of us are looking for alternatives that do not have an expiry date so that we can store our data long term in the cloud base.

Although the platform has improved a good deal, many people still find it a bit complex to use. The ribbon especially has a fraction of people hating it. A few of the features the app has only appeared once you click a certain feature, so all the features are not as apparent as we would like them to be.

Here are a few of our favorites:

When it comes to writing lengthy articles to editing documents, Google Docs has our heart. The tool is not just any other writing tool. It has a bunch of features others do not provide. While you write, your document will automatically be saved (for offline viewing if you have downloaded the app) so that you do not lose it in case you forget to download it. What we like the most about it is the easy sharing feature. You can share the document with anyone by simply sending them a link. It gets better; you decide whether they are only able to view it or comment on it or edit it. You can even collaborate on the same document with your friends or colleagues in real-time (paid feature).

Pricing plan: It’s free

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

The highlight: Easy online sharing, doc collaboration in real-time

The veteran company known for its shared accounts also offers an MS Word-like tool for writing tasks. You need a Dropbox account to access it. Dropbox Paper is intuitive and offers a wide range of features that are very easy to use. The tool also lets you add audio, visuals, and other forms of media. What is even better is its option of embedding YouTube videos, Trello cards as well as presentation decks from SlideShare so that you do not have to send multiple files overwhelming the recipient. The tool also offers online sharing and even embedding documents from Dropbox. Besides all these features, you will love the interface.

Pricing plan: It’s free

Phone apps: Android, iOS

The highlight: Embed YouTube videos, SlideShare decks, Trello cards

A doppelganger of Microsoft Word in features, WPS Office Writer is a brilliant choice for those of you who do not want to pay for the features Microsoft Word has put a price on. The tool offers a bunch of features for textual documents. The tool has its own cloud base where you can save your documents. However, where you are probably going to miss MS Word is the real-time collaboration feature. Since the rest of the features (the ones provided by the Premium of MS Word) are free, you will have to tolerate the ads. That should not put you off as the ads do not always appear. Ads are majorly limited to a few features that get unlocked for about 30 minutes only when you view an ad sponsoring it.

Pricing plan: It’s free (you can pay to remove ads)

Phone apps: Android, iOS

The highlight: All major MS Word features availableLibreOffice Writer

LibreOffice is another free of cost alternative to MS Word. The interface offered is very clean and intuitive, and you will have a plethora of features right in front of you. The open-source provides support to .doc and .docx files. However, if it is the cloud base and real-time collaboration that seals the deal for you, then you might not find it truly a good alternative to MS Word. The basic features of MS Word are provided for free, though. You can make flowcharts and draw various diagrams using its Draw feature. Its spreadsheet is also not a tough nut to crack; it is pretty much the same as Excel. It also allows editing PDF documents, something MS Word does not have.

Pricing plan: It’s free

Phone apps: Not available

The highlight: Edits PDFs

If you work with multiple file types, Apache OpenOffice is perfect for you. Apache OpenOffice is a versatile writing and editing tool that lets you open and save files in multiple formats. The interface is a breath of fresh air and makes features seem simple. You can work on presentations and spreadsheets with its Office Suite. What you will not get with Apache OpenOffice are the real-time collaboration and its own cloud base. If you are in for basic tasks and functions, then Apache OpenOffice Writer is it for you. The software is also compatible with Microsoft Office files and can be easily downloaded on laptops and PCs.

Pricing plan: It’s free

Phone apps: Not available

The Highlight: Multiple file type support

One of the most widely used software, Zoho, has a Writer application that works just like MS Word. The application is fairly easy to use. You will have to create an account in order to use the app. You can also link your Google and Yahoo accounts with it for better access. Since it is an online application, you can type online. If you lose your internet connection, the document will automatically be saved, saving you from losing your data. The two-step authentication and encryption keeps your data safe from unwanted interventions.

Pricing plan: It’s free

Phone apps: Android, iOS

The Highlight: Two-step authentication and encryption

Final Word

A good deal of options awaits you if you are fed up with MS Word. With people always looking for things that facilitate them better, you do not have to stick with the applications that are becoming inconvenient for you.

As much as we have loved MS Word, it is always wise to move on when you need to! 😉