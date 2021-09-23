Microsoft announces powerful Surface Laptop Studio to replace Surface Book

This year’s Microsoft Surface Event witnessed the largest update in the company’s Surface lineup. The company has announced various Surface products, including a new Surface Laptop Studio to replace Surface Book.

Surface Laptop Studio is Microsoft’s first-of-its-kind laptop that takes design cues from 2018’s Surface Studio 2 desktop computer even though the desktop variant hasn’t been refreshed since 2018.

Unlike the weird name “Surface Laptop Studio,” the laptop has a new design and a price tag of $1,599. With a 14-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2400 x 1600, the display is flip-able and can be used in three modes, including a tablet. However, it doesn’t detach from the laptop like Surface Book and has an additional studio mode. There are essentially three modes in Surface Laptop Studio, laptop, stage, and studio modes. It can transition between these modes just like the desktop variant, Surface Studio 2.

Along with the device, Microsoft brings Surface Slim Pen 2 support to the laptop as well. The Pen costs $130 and comes with several improvements like better experience on clicking trackpads than previous Surface devices offering a finer point than the predecessor. It also carries a haptic motor for feedback in supported programs.

According to Microsoft’s VP of devices, Pete Kyriacou,

“Surface Laptop Studio is the most powerful Surface we’ve ever built. It is the culmination of years of Surface innovation – on hinges, display, silicon, and more – and brings the best of the Surface heritage together in one powerhouse device.”

Speaking of the performance, Surface Laptop Studio arrives with Intel’s quad-core 11th Gen Core i5 or Core i7 processors. The Core i7 models will pack Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of VRAM, while the lower end Core i5 models will pack Intel Iris Xe graphics. The storage options are 16GB or 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage, which is removable.

Surface Laptop Studio Hinge / Image via Microsoft

Microsoft claims that Surface Laptop Studio is ideal for creatives, pros, developers, designers, and even gamers since it is packed with the power of a desktop, the portability of a laptop, and a creative studio. In addition, it has an ultra-durable Dynamic Woven Hinge for a seamless transition from laptop to tablet or studio mode.

Microsoft is going Thunderbolt with Surface Laptop Studio, which means users can use high-speed external storage devices, external GPUs for a gaming monster machine, and connect to multiple 4K displays. The ports include two USB 4 ports with Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1,599 and can be preordered now. It will ship on October 5th.

Changes from Surface Book:

Display

Hinge

14.4-inches PixelSense Flow display, 120Hz, Dolby Vision

Better hardware and internals

Windows 11 support

Quick Specs of Surface Laptop Studio: