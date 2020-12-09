Top 10 best to-do list apps 2020

With smartphones making our lives easier for us, there are still multiple tabs open at the back of our minds all the time. Gone are the days when simple Post-its could do the job for us. From running errands to tasks of an academic or professional nature, our To-Do list these days includes a good deal of diversified tasks.

Play/App Store to the rescue…

Since we have apps for cabs, fitness, healthcare, and literally everything one can think of (pun intended), how amazing would it be to have an app to note down all chores in an organized way! For a clear headspace, we all could really use a good To-Do list app.

If you are still hung up on which one to download, let’s help you out with our top 10 To-Do list apps for Android, iOS, and other platforms.

Microsoft To-Do app is our go-to app for every kind of to-do list. The app is cloud-based and comes with Microsoft 365 and Outlook integration. This allows you to export tasks from there so that you do not have to start from scratch while creating a list (unless you want to).

The app has a very smooth workflow that provides lists separated by days. You can create lists day-wise as well as month-wise. This way, you can stay posted on the tasks that need to be completed immediately.

Availability: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS

Pricing: Free

Distinct feature: Microsoft 365 integration

Not as basic as its name, the Todoist app is packed with numerous features. The app has been in the business for quite a while now and is one of the most popular To-Do list apps (not ONLY because of the name). The app has a very clean user interface and lets you create tasks, subtasks as well as long-term projects very conveniently. You can also organize tasks according to priority.

Todoist app also lets you use color codes to make the tasks even more distinct from each other. The reason why we always find ourselves wound up on this app per se is its AI-powered Smart Schedule feature. The feature can help you make the most of your time by suggesting timeslots for your tasks. You can then decide how to proceed with it.

Availability: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox

Pricing: Three plans; Free, Premium, Business

Distinct feature: AI-powered smart schedule

As simple as its name, Any.do app comes with the most basic features for a To-Do list app. If you do not want to delve into the intricacies of having to label, color code, or prioritize tasks and are only looking for an app that creates a simple well-organized To-Do list, then Any.do can seal the deal for you. Since WhatsApp launched its voice note feature, many of us have grown so used to it that we dread typing longer texts even more. Any.do app comes with this amazing feature of speaking and recording the list instead of typing it. If you just remembered something you have to do and have absolutely no time to type it, just speak as you would to a virtual assistant, and the app will save it for you to listen to later.

Availability: Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Chrome, Firefox, Web

Pricing: Two plans; Free, Premium

Distinct feature: Voice entry

For those of you who constantly need a push to do their chores and tasks and can definitely not move from the couch without it, Habitica is ideal for you. Habitica runs on a very intriguing model. It makes task completion all the more fun by converting it into the form of game tasks. The users earn points each time they complete a task. If you are a sucker for the reward mechanism, this app will give you those sweet moments of dopamine each time you complete a task. You also get an avatar just as you would in a video game (how cool is that). You can also compete with your friends over the tasks by connecting with them. The deadlines can be set as per the task’s requirements.

Availability: Android, iOS

Pricing: It’s free

Distinct feature: Video game-based model

Popular among workplaces, nTask is not your ordinary To-Do list app. It is packed with a lot of task management features. With nTask, you can create multiple lists of tasks and schedule them seamlessly. Not only can you prioritize tasks, but the app also keeps you updated about the status of each task. For larger projects, you get many handy features such as Gantt charts. Since it is more like a workflow, several people can be added and assigned tasks. You can even assign a single task to more than one person and monitor the task’s status too. You can also send reminders and alerts to the members for more efficient work.

Availability: Android, iOS

Pricing: Two plans; Free, Pro

Distinct feature: Workflow

One of the most acclaimed To-Do list apps, TuexDeux offers the ultimate drag n drop feature to change the swap between the lists giving you much-needed clarity in your To-Do list. Like nTask, TeuxDeux takes its inspiration from a workflow of the work management system. The app provides a weekly review that lets you go through everything you need to do in the coming week. This way, the chances of you missing out on any task that might need your attention diminish. The tasks can also be scheduled, and recurring tasks can also be added to the list on a daily basis. The app supports Markdown that allows you to make ore presentable lists and share them with others as well.

Availability: Android, iOS

Pricing: Paid (30-day free trial)

Distinct feature: Markdown integration

A breakthrough from yellow sticky notes (available on various platforms), Google Keep surely feels like a nice upgrade. If you are a huge fan of G-apps and services, Google Keep would be a perfect addition to your app family. You can create a widget on your phone screen that displays a list of tasks you need to do. Since you would be looking at your phone screen for a good deal of time, you will always have the list of tasks displaying. The iOS users can even add a new voice or text note by a single tap on the icon (how convenient is that now!). You can even take a picture and use it as a reference for a task that is harder to be remembered through written texts.

Availability: Android, iOS, Chrome

Pricing: Free

Distinct feature: Add photos

Next on our list is the veteran To-Do list app, Remember the milk. The app has been around for quite a while now. It comes with a few basic features. It lets you add tasks, organize them according to priority. Once you have completed a task from the list, you can check it off the list. The app has a very user-friendly interface and is a pretty straightforward one. You can also give customized tags to each of the tasks for more clarity. The tasks can be shared with others (colleagues in the workplace, for instance), and you can also assign them to a specific person. Like most such apps, you get offline access to your lists.

Availability: Android, iOS, BlackBerry, Amazon Fire, macOS, Windows, Linux, Apple Watch

Pricing: Two plans; Basic (free), Pro (paid)

Distinct feature: Microsoft Outlook integration

9. Google Tasks

One of the search engine giant’s own creation, Google Tasks is yet another resourceful app for all your To-Do list needs. This app is different from Google Keep as it allows you to connect with Gmail. The app provides all the necessary features that make a good To-Do list app. Its drag ‘n’ drop feature lets you organize tasks according to their priority. Google Calendar integration is also available. Additional notes can also be added to each task separately. If you are looking for a simple To-Do list app that comes with Google calendar integration to complete tasks on time, then Google Tasks is perfect for you. Just like other Google apps, Google Tasks is designed to facilitate every type of user and is therefore very easy to get the hang of.

Availability: Android, iOS

Pricing: Free

Distinct feature: Google Calendar, Gmail integration

Lastly, we have Eisenhower for you. This app is also a very handy To-Do list app when it comes to organizing tasks on the basis of their priority. The workflow of this management system is divided into four quadrants, each having its own level of priority. This way, the tasks that need to be completed on an urgent basis are separated from the ones that can wait. The tasks can be easily moved between the quadrants. The app also offers a Focus mode that lets you delegate a certain amount of time on a particular task. Since it also functions as a workflow, you can assign tasks to other people and send them email alerts through it. The app also offers cloud synchronization.

Availability: iOS, Web

Pricing: Free (web version), Paid (iOS)

Distinct features: Cloud integration

We hope that you find a perfect fit for yourself from our top 10 To-Do list apps.

With that, it’s a wrap from us!