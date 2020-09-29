Best sports apps for data and news

As the old adage says, information is power. This is especially true if you want to stay ahead of the pack to make some money — or are a power broker.

In this day and age, there are so many sports apps available to fantasy players and sports bettors that it can be hard to choose which apps should take up a chunk of your phone’s gigabytes and a section of your limited screen space.

Luckily we’re here to help you sift through the garbage and find the gold!

Sports News

1. Yahoo Sports

Yahoo has been a mainstay in sports media for a couple of decades now. Their sports app is well-rounded with plenty of news, scores, and fantasy data to keep your thirst for sports knowledge satiated. The user interface is friendly to the eyes and easy to navigate. Plus it allows you easy access to your Yahoo Fantasy leagues.

2. ESPN Sports

When it comes to breaking news and live score feeds, there might not be any better app out there than ESPN. Of course, they also recruit top talent for commentary and often have the inside scoop when it comes to sports-related news. For the most part, their app is pretty clean, but I do get frustrated trying to switch to my fantasy teams, they need to fix that because it’s way too clunky for 2020. Still, ESPN is one of the best sports news sources available.

3. Bleacher Report

B/R is one of the best breaking news sites/apps around. They take a sports-beat approach using local writers who are die-hard fans of teams. If you are relying on staying ahead of the curve with team personnel issues —especially with college sports— B/R is a must-have in your sports app arsenal.

Fantasy & Betting

1. Bovada

There are dozens of great mobile sports betting apps, and Bovada is one of them They have one of the sexiest designed user interfaces with easy to read odds and a LIVE In-Game betting feature that functions wonderfully. Bovada is known for having soft lines on certain games, so if you are a fairly sharp bettor, you could do worse. Bookmaker is another sportsbook with a nice, clean, easy to navigate mobile app but there are too many to list their specialties SBR has a comprehensive list of mobile betting apps and all of the pros and cons that you can check out.

2. FanDuel

If you are into fantasy sports FanDuel is a must-have. Not only can you play DFS with varying game formats, you can also easily swap over to the sportsbook. I love to use player props betting lines to help me decide on fantasy lines up, it’s a neat trick that many people are unaware of. You can check FanDuel’s props lines or other top props books like Bovada or Will Hill and then that information over to your fantasy game. DraftKings is great, but I prefer the layout and app design that FanDuel went with. For me, it’s easier on my eyes and brain.

3. RotoWire News Center

If there was a singular fantasy sports subscription that is worth the monthly fee, its RotoWire. The app isn’t beautiful —kind of like the website— it’s just, meh. But the insights and statistical information is invaluable. Though I do have to say that the app is better than the website and it does link you right to FanDuel.

RotoWire is loaded with info on MLB, NFL, NBA, MLS, Golf, NASCAR (& auto racing in general), College Basketball, College Football, and more. It’s literally, up to the minute information. I should note that it’s player-centric. So, they skip all of the nonsense and cut to the chase, giving you near endless info on the players and athletes you need to keep tabs on.

If you are a sports fan, these apps should be more than enough to keep you ahead of the game, and even if you are not trying to earn some extra cash with betting or DFS, you’ll be the king of the bar stool!