Best standing desks on Amazon for 2021

Research has shown that sitting at a desk isn’t very healthy, and a great way to keep fit and burn some calories is to invest in a standing desk. Reducing your time spent sitting has real health benefits, but the multitude of different standing desks at your disposal means it’s very easy to get lost on which to buy.

FEZIBO Dual Motor Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk / Amazon

Our first pick is a stylish dual motor standing desk from FEZIBO. The FEZIBO height adjustable desk helps create a healthier work environment by allowing you to move throughout your day.

The handy motorized adjustment system allows you to tailor set the desk to your height to ensure the most comfortable desk experience, and if your legs get tired, you can always convert this back into a sitting desk.

The FEZIBO desk includes a lifetime guarantee against defects, committing to repair any faults that arise in the desk’s lifetime. The desk also includes two desk hooks, handy for storing your jacket or any pairs of headphones you may have laying around.

The desk also comes fitted with a cable management tray. Gone are the nasty bundles of wires! Tuck your slack to ensure that perfect minimalist setup.

To protect the table from bumps and scratches, set the built-in sensor to a higher number to detect a solid object when the lifting column goes up or down.

At $299, this desk is also affordable, making it a great first foray into the world of standing desks.

SIDUCAL Mobile Standing Desk / Amazon

Do you move around often? Perhaps this next pick is the best for you. If you’re expected a light load, for example, a place to rest your laptop, the SIDUCAL mobile standing desk is both dirt cheap and highly rated and could be your next desk!

This adjustable desk for home office allows you to adjust the perfect height between 26.3″ to 45.3″ and enjoy a comfortable working position of sitting and standing! You can move the mobile laptop desk to any place you want on wheels in seconds with ease. This makes this desk perfect to use in an open office, classroom, factory, or wherever you’d prefer not to have a permanent desk.

The angle of the desk can also be adjusted to avoid any repetitive strain injuries or ‘tunneling.’ Work at your laptop or write in comfort by adjusting this.

Move the desk around with the attached four high-quality wheels, lockable to keep your desk steady and in place whilst in use and to ensure smooth transit when not in use.

With an average rating on Amazon.com of 4.1 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers love the versatility and value of this desk. For example, a top Amazon contributor writes about this desk:

“This desk was moderately easy to put together, instructions were very clear, and all of the parts fit. I like how the keyboard and mouse stations are separate from the main desk and can be tilted.”

With an MSRP of $80, the SIDUCAL Mobile Standing Desk is an absolute steal, and if you’re looking for a good quality and excellent value mobile desk, look no further.

MONOMI Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk / Amazon

This next desk from MONOMI is another excellent height adjustable offering. With 4 preset modes, this desk is perfect to quickly change between desk height settings. The large work surface measures 55” x 28”, providing a large space for work, giving you the flexibility to use both a laptop or desktop computer.

The desk is constructed with an industrial-grade steel frame that is able to support a whopping 208lb of load. The 4 presets are easily accessed from a touch screen attached to the base of the desk, allowing you to easily mix standing and sitting – or if it’s a shared desk, to switch between heights for every member of the family.

With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, this desk is loved by its customers! Amazon reviewers appreciate its great value and how easy it is to switch between set heights. The desk comes with an in-built desk cable hole, allowing easy routing of cables and wires, a must-have for the use of a desktop system.

With a list price of $339, the desk represents an offering of great build quality, great performance, and most importantly, great value.

FEZIBO L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk / Amazon

Another fantastic pick from Fezibo up next, their quality L-Shaped desk is the talk of the town (not really, but it’s very good). This desk has all the positives of the first Fezibo deks we looked at, but this is suitable for a corner desk! Save space and maximize utility with this useful design.

The desk comes with 3 user-mappable presets for easy switching of heights. The FEZIBO desk frame has been engineered for safe, reliable, and fast height adjustment with two separate motors. It’s hard as nails, too, supporting up to a 176lb load. (That’s loads!)

This desk also comes with a cable management tray, big enough to lob a power strip in, keeping wires conveniently out of your way for a clean and tidy setup! The attached desk hooks make it easy to hook your bag or a pair of headphones, keeping your floor clear and protecting your precious cans from being trodden over.

With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.com, reviewers love this desk! For example, a happy customer wrote:

“These desks are perfect for anyone who has to be at a desk for any significant portion of their day. I have been working from home since earlier this year. I have a manual standing desktop and found the manual lifting is not working out well for me.”

With an Amazon list price of $309, it’s not a bad price either for a quality, sturdy desk. The FEZIBO desk also includes a lifetime guarantee against defects, committing to repair any faults that arise in the desk’s lifetime.

VIVO Black Height Adjustable 32 inch Standing Desk Converter / Amazon

This next desk riser comes from VIVO, features gas springs to adjust your desk from sitting to standing throughout the day to allow the freedom to get out of your chair and relieve muscle tension, reduce stress, and increase productivity.

The desk’s surface measures 31.5” x 15.7”, providing enough space for dual monitors. This gives you plenty of room to work to your heart’s desire, spreading your files, or even using multiple laptops.

Go from sitting to standing in one smooth motion using the innovative, simple touch height locking system.

There is an attached keyboard tray to improve typing ergonomics and frees up space when you’re not using your computer. Pretty neat!

With a whopping rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, this desk is absolutely beloved by users. For example, one Amazon reviewer writes:

“This is a well-designed product that does what it needs to! Good value, easy assembly, and functions exactly as described. In my relatively-tight workspace, I like that this unit moves straight up and down instead of swinging forward as some other sit-stand desks do. Having the hole for a grommet-mount monitor stand makes my whole workspace so much more useful!”

Priced at a modest $115, it’s super cheap too! This desk is a no brainer if you want a no-frills but affordable standing desk!

