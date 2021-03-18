If you want to make a cool garden home cinema set up, but you’re worried about glare and panels being too dim. That’s where TVs with high peak brightness come in. Measured in nits, the peak brightness measures how bright a TV can get. This is vital if you have any hope of using a TV outdoors.

This list compiles some of the best 4K OLED TVs for outdoor use, and they all have pretty high peak brightness. But, even the brightest TV in the land can’t compete with the full force of the Sun! If you’re going to use a TV outdoors, set up an area where the TV can be under shade. This could be a patio or a makeshift tent. Just somewhere where the panel isn’t battling it out with direct sunlight.

It can be quite difficult to know which TVs have a high enough brightness to be used outdoors, and we understand: a TV is a momentous purchase. That’s why we at TechEngage have put together this list to help you get it right. Here are the Best 4K OLED TVs for Outdoor Use on Amazon for 2021.

Pros:

HDR 10+ Support

Up to 650nits peak brightness, 500 nits typical

Excellent contrast ratio

Cons:

Average viewing angles

For our first pick today, we have the Sony X900H 55-inch OLED TV. All of your favorite content, displayed in rich and life-like 4K HDR. The X900H is engineered with picture quality in mind, complemented by Full-Array LED, Triluminos Display, and X-Tended Dynamic Range technologies contributing to an experience that accurately portrays everything you watch and play.

The star of the show is here is that beautiful 55” OLED panel, with great HDR 10+ support, bringing rich and vivid colors. The Sony X900H is great for watching HDR movies. It has a wide color gamut for HDR and gets decently bright. It has a high native contrast ratio, combined with a full-array local dimming feature that produces deep and rich blacks.

The Sony X900H has some pretty good 4K upscaling technology powered by its X1 system-on-a-chip. With this added oomph, the TV can upscale low-resolution movies without issue, with excellent judder removal if you’re particularly prone to judder fatigue.

RTINGs observes that this TV has a real scene peak brightness of 493 nits, making it decently usable in a well-lit room or a shaded area outside. As mentioned before, if your plan is to stick this TV out in broad, direct sunlight, you’re out of luck. But, if you’re clever with how you shield the TV, you can have an excellent outdoor experience with the X900H.

Priced at $998.00, this TV certainly isn’t cheap. But for the picture quality, high brightness performance, and excellent contrast ratio, the Sony X900H is well worth its price tag.

Pros:

Great budget offering

Mini-LED QLED panel looks awesome

Decent brightness

Cons:

Bad speakers

Less than average upscaling

Next up, something considerably cheaper from the budget TV brand TCL, the 6-Series is an affordable TV with top-notch specs to compete with the $1000 TVs of more famous brands. Mini-LED backlight technology brings uncompromised contrast, brightness, and uniformity. Quantum dot technology enhances performance further, delivering better brightness and wider color volume.

How does mini-LED compare to OLED? Well, contrast and black levels are slightly inferior to OLED panels, but it certainly makes it up in brightness performance. And that’s not to say this TV is a sloucher when it comes to vivid colors and deep blacks.

In terms of brightness, the 6-Series QLED hovers around 600 to 700 nits of peak brightness in HD/SDR mode. The brightness is helped by the TV’s excellent contrast ratio, with the full array LED panel and many contrast control zones delivering great black level versatility.

Upscaling technology is where TCL, understandably, falls a bit short. Whilst LG, Sony, and Samsung have the R&D budgets to develop fast AI upscaling systems with fast chips, TCL is still building on its offerings. The new AIPQ upscaling engine does improve lower-resolution older content, but it does tend to add more noise and washes out the colors compared to Sony’s upscaling, for example. If you watch a lot of 1080p content and want it upscaled, you may be disappointed with this. But, as more and more content is released in 4K (I mean, Doctor Who is now in 4K HDR!), the upscaling gulf should become less and less of an issue.

Priced at $699.99, this TV is significantly cheaper than comparable offerings from competing brands. So, if you’re in the market for a bright mini-LED TV, the TCL 6-Series is a great value choice.

Pros:

700nits of peak brightness

Specialist outdoor TV

Weather sealed

Cons:

Average color ratio and picture quality

This next pick is our first specialist outdoor TV. From a relatively unknown brand comes this behemoth of a TV offering. The 4K Ultra-High Definition screen delivers crystal clear images and an ultra-bright picture at 4 times the resolution of full HD. Tune into higher resolution under the sun, stars, and everything in between. The display has a stunning picture with 700-nit brightness. The ambient light sensor with auto-brightness control automatically changes the screen’s lighting levels adjusting to bright and dark conditions for optimal viewing at all times. This makes this TV viewable even in partial sunlight.

The partial sun performance is aided by the anti-glare coating reduces reflective glare from daylight and makes it perfect for outdoor viewing.

With a weatherproof IP54 housing, the TV is engineered to withstand the harsh effects of UV rays, dirt, insects, humidity and to cope with extreme temperature variations. This TV is built to cope with extreme temperature variations with ease, whether sub-zero temperatures in winter or extreme heat in summer.

Priced at $1,299.99, the outdoor performance of this product does come at a premium But, for the added money, you are getting a reliable outdoor TV for shade or partial sun.

Pros:

4K HDR

Outdoor Television

Cons:

For shade only

SunBrite TVs offer 50% to 3 times higher brightness, reduced glare, and a sharper picture than typical indoor TVs. This provides an ideal viewing experience in brighter outdoor environments. The Veranda uses an active matrix TFT LED display for rich colors. Whilst you’re not going to get the deep blacks of OLEDs, this TV will still look fantastic outside.

The best in picture technology with 4K UHD resolution and full High Dynamic Range (HDR) support. HDR offers a much wider color gamut than standard TVs, helping to represent colors more realistically. Veranda’s true HDR screen brings amazing contrast and vibrant colors to full-shade outdoor spaces, all in ultra-high-definition 4K detail.

SunBrite TVs are specifically designed to handle rain, snow, dust, insects, salt air, humidity, and extreme temperatures. Indoor TVs are made for climate-controlled interiors. Cable hookups are easy with SunBriteTV’s innovative weatherproof cable entry system. Thick gaskets seal out moisture, with plenty of storage room for many popular media players and streaming devices.

This heavy-duty TV is perfect if you’re looking for a quality HDR TV that you can use in the shade outdoors. Perfect for, as its namesake is, verandas or patio cinemas. The direct LED backlight delivers brighter, more dramatic picture detail to improve the outdoor viewing experience.

With an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, Amazon customers adore this product. One happy customer writes:

“Love this TV for our patio! Fun having friends over to watch games outside. The picture is really bright compared to our inside TVs – which is nice because it’s easy to see. We have it set up in a shaded area that’s covered, but where it can get rained on or hit by sprinklers sometimes. The TV seems to be built pretty solid. It’s made of metal and has a door in back where you connect all the cables, and it seals out the elements when you close it.”

Priced at $1,999.00, this outdoor TV certainly does come at a higher price. But, if you’re looking for a weather-sealed TV to use outdoors, you’ll love the SunBrite TV.

Conclusion

So, there we go, four excellent options if you need to use a TV outdoors. If you can spare the cash, you’ll love the Furrion Aurora 43 Inch outdoor television. Whilst it doesn’t have the plusses of an OLED, images are still sharp and still have a decent contrast ratio.

Though, the TCL 55-inch UHD QLED TV gets decently bright and comes in at a super affordable price. This is a perfect all-rounder TV for anyone looking for a panel that can handle a well-lit environment.