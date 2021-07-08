Best podcast microphones under $100 on Amazon

Podcasts are in fashion as we see a rise in usage of apps like Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, and other podcasting platforms. As a podcaster, audio quality is crucial, also to get ahead of the curve and win the trust of your audience, you need a decent microphone. This is why you should hunt for the best podcast mic for your studio, because “the sound must seem an echo to the sense,” as it was rightly put by Alexander Pope.

If you are starting a podcast or thinking of starting one, you can start with a basic microphone for under $100. We’ve compiled a list of best microphones for podcasting under $100.

You should be well aware of your requirements and jot them down to find the right choice for your podcasts. Typically, you can connect a podcast mic to your computer in two ways, i.e., via USB or XLR. If you have only one guest and only have to record using one microphone at your location, USB would be the easiest and efficient option. While if you have more than one guest, you need to avoid USB. XLR provides better sound quality, but it requires some additional equipment as well. By using XLR, you will be able to connect with more than one person at your location. Here is the brief round-up of the best podcast mics under $100.

Price: $99.99

This professional USB condenser microphone can accurately reproduce the most subtle and even difficult to detect sound because of its cardioid polar pattern, high output, and low self-noise function. The new version comes with one more headphone to meet your multiple needs. The sound card is especially useful for YouTube, live streams, studios, recording, podcasting, and even games. The headphone is priced at $99.99.

Price: $48.99

You can plug the Sudotack ST-800 Professional USB Microphone directly into your Mac or PC for direct recording. With its high-quality cardioid mic capsule inside, you can pick up your audio in high-quality studio-quality sound, and its 24 bit/192 kHz Sample Rate gives you higher-than-CD sound. There are several items included with the USB Microphone Kit, including a condenser microphone, adjustable microphone stand, shock mount, table clamp, pop filter, USB A to B Cable, and anti-wind foam cap. You can buy this mic kit at $58.99.

Price: $58.99

With the USB microphone, you can capture high-resolution sample rates thanks to the professional sound chipset. A high-quality mic ensures your exquisite sound reproduces online with extended frequency response, ideal for singing, speech, and voiceover. In particular, it’s suitable for studios, recordings, broadcasting, meeting spaces, and gaming stores.

Price: $42.49

With a built-in 16mm diaphragm, you can record solid, rich, and warmer recordings with improved clarity. Simply plug the USB cable into a computer’s USB jack or the PS4’s USB port without any drivers. During your podcast or online stream, you can easily adjust Boom arm to obtain the best sound quality.

Price: Price not available

With sturdy metal construction and smooth, extended frequency response, this headset is great for podcasting, home recording, field recording, voiceover, and other content creation applications. A headphone jack is built-in, giving you the ability to monitor the microphone directly, while the volume dial lets you adjust it easily. In addition, the cardiac polar pattern allows better isolation of desired sound sources by reducing sound pickup from sides and rear.

Price: $54.99

The package comes with a USB condenser microphone, suspension scissor arm, metal shock mount, double layer pop filter, and windscreen, which you can easily install and use. This microphone package features a cardioid pattern that cancels out sounds from surroundings, allowing for clearer and more realistic audio. In addition, the package includes a Pop Filter which would enable a better and clearer recording of words with the pronunciations of b, p, f.

Price: $99.00

With the PodMic, you can host your podcasts on a broadcast-quality dynamic microphone. A pop filter and shock mounting reduce vibration, as well as provides a rich, balanced sound. It has been designed to work with the RODECaster Pro Podcast Production Studio but will provide exceptional results regardless of the microphone interface used.

Price: $47.99

The rope is high in elasticity and made from high-quality metal. Due to the high elasticity rope design, it can protect the microphone all around, making it easier to install and preventing it from falling. All parts of the suspension boom scissor arm can be adjusted. With USB 2.0 interfaces, you do not need any drivers to get it to work.

Price: $39.99

Snowball iCE’s custom condenser capsule allows it to deliver incredibly clear audio quality, far superior to a standard computer microphone. Your voice will be heard clearly when conducting interviews over Skype, streaming live games on Twitch, or communicating across the globe. Since apps like Twitter Spaces and Clubhouse are still in early versions, they might not work great, but overall, the microphone does its job well. The Compass broadcast boom arm and Ringer shock mount allow you to transform your desktop into a broadcast studio.

Price: $79.99

This premium MicroUSB microphone is designed for podcasting, streaming video to YouTube, making Skype calls, recording voice-overs, and other work requiring high-quality sound. Yeti Nano features 24-bit sound quality, a compact design, and plug-and-play compatibility on PC/Mac to provide instant streaming on either device. Whether it’s on a camera or a desktop, the premium finish is stunning. In addition, the Yeti Nano microphone offers a low-latency headphone output, as well as adjustable volume controls and mute-and-pickup pattern controls.

