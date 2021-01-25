Best rated top loading washing machines in 2021

Whilst washing machines are by no means a recent invention, they’re still a marvel of technology that saves hours of laborious hand washing of your clothes and fabrics. There are thousands of washing machines available on Amazon for you to buy, and it can get quite difficult to pick out the perfect washing machine for your kitchen or utility room.

That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled a list of the best-rated washing machines available on Amazon.

OMFEE’ 1.6 Cu.ft Portable Washing Machine / Amazon

Perfect for: RVs, Apartments, and Rentals

If you’re missing a washing machine and are tired of making the trip to a laundrette or picking up clothes from a pricey dry cleaner, setting up a portable washing machine is a perfect solution to all your washing woes.

The COMFEE portable washing machine is small, space-saving, and yet powerful enough to take care of your daily laundry needs. This portable washing machine has 6 programs, including Normal, Quick, Heavy, Bulky, Delicate, and Spin Only – making it extremely easy to use, especially if you’ve never used a washing machine before.

Measuring only 20.7-inch in width, 20.3inch in-depth, and 36.6inch in height, this washing machine is compact enough to fit comfortably in a kitchen, bathroom, or even an RV. The large capacity of 1.6cu.ft top load washer can hold 11lbs of clothes, perfect for small families or couples with a lot of clothes.

The COMFEE washing machine features a high-quality, efficient, and durable motor, saving as much as 84% energy consumption compared to traditional mechanical washing machines, according to the manufacturer. Also, to keep your little ones safe, this washing machine features a handy child lock, which allows you to freeze the control panel to make sure everything runs smoothly.

With an average rating on Amazon of 4.4 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers adore this washing machine. One happy customer writes:

“This is a life changing experience! Buy this beautiful looking machine as it is super sleek looking. Only one tiny thing. I wish the waster level filled a bit higher. I take my shower hose and add some water on the wash and rinse cycle. Other than that it is so perfect.”

Priced at around $300, this washing machine is both affordable and high performing, definitely worth checking out.

Giantex Full Automatic Washing Machine / Amazon

Perfect for: Small homes

If you’re inundated with limited room in your utility room or bathroom, this next pick might be a perfect option for you. The Giantex full automatic washing machine combines a washing machine and a dryer into one super-appliance to beat them all!

Equipped with a single-cylinder, the washing machine not only can be used to wash your clothes but also for drying them. With a capacity to wash up to 8.8lbs of clothing, there’s plenty of room for the clothes of a small family or student household. The machine features a drainage tube and a drain pump, which allows you to drain out dirty water easily.

Made of both PP and stainless steel, this washing machine is built like a tank, and weighing 19.6kg, this washing machine is bound to last you many years.

With a transparent washer lid, it’s as easy as a front-loading washing machine to check the status of the wash. In addition, the inclusion of a child lock mode allows you to lock the washing machine to avoid children or pets opening the washing machine and getting injured.

Amazon reviewers love this handy washing machine, having granted this product an average rating of 5 stars. One reputable reviewer writes:

“This washing machine/dryer is great, perfect for small areas. Especially when you need to wash clothes and there isn’t a washer/dryer hookup. You can hook this up to any sink faucet and drain the water down any drain. It’s small enough to store in a closet.”

With an RRP of $330, this washing machine/dryer combo is a perfect choice if you’re strapped for both cash and space and is definitely worth checking out if you’re a small family or living in a student household.

BLACK+DECKER BPWH84W Washer Portable Laundry / Amazon

Perfect for: students or RVs

Laundry can be taken almost anywhere with this BLACK+DECKER .85 Cubic Foot Portable Washer!

This product features 8 cycle selections and electronic touch controls for easy use. With 3 different load size options, this washing machine can adapt to any wash you like, and the adjustable leveling leg and rollers allow for easy transportation.

The sleek design looks great in a bathroom or kitchen, matching any modernist decor. The inclusion of equipped with a transparent top lid to act as an easy viewing window solves the main issue with top-loading washing machines of not being able to observe your precious clothes in action.

The 8 cycle functions for this product include:

Normal

Cotton

Gentle

Speed

Whites

Heavy Soil

And Tub Clean

This washing machine unit comes equipped with a shutoff feature designed for protection and safety: If the lid of the washer is opened, the washer will automatically shut off.

With an average rating of 3.9 out of 5, Amazon reviewers think highly of the Black+Decker portable washing machine. One five-star reviewer writes:

“I love this machine! It’s so perfect for my studio, it’s small so you can only wash so much but it helps.”

Priced at a very reasonable $217, the BLACK+DECKER BPWH84W Washer Portable Laundry might very be your next Amazon purchase.

Panda Full-Automatic Portable Machine / Amazon

Perfect for: Condos and apartments

Boasting a unique, space-saving design, the Panda’s Compact 1. 34 cu. ft. Portable Load Washer would be a great addition to any household that appreciated the portability and compactness of this washing machine. This washer directly to your kitchen or bathroom faucet with the included quick connect adapter kit, avoiding the need for any expensive plumbing services.

Its sturdy and quiet design accommodates up to 10 lbs. of laundry in its stainless-steel drum, which is durable and resists rust and chipping.

There are 10 different and distinct wash cycle programs, perfect if you’re unsure of what settings to apply to your wash. Though, if you’re a washer pro, you can also use the manual mode on the handy and functional control panel on the top of the washer.

The machine will automatically fill water and stop filling water, so the machine must be connected to the faucet. You can’t, unfortunately, add water manually.

With an average rating on Amazon of 4.6 stars out of 5, reviewers appreciate how easy to use this machine is and how perfect it is for those living in apartments. One reviewer writes:

“Amazing! This thing washes so darn well!! Extremely easy to use! I installed it in an armoire so it was hidden in my tiny apartment. Gets clothes super clean and the spinning gets them so dry that they fully dry within 3-4 hours hanging up!! I also installed a dryer about my washer but I barely use it. Def def def get this! So worth the money! Irreplaceable!”

Nictemaw Portable Washing Machine, 13lbs Full-Automatic Portable Washer

Perfect for: Students

The Nictemaw portable washing machine features a compact and lightweight design, ideal for space-saving in your dormitory and apartment. The full-automatic spin wash and dry makes it easy to operate from 10 washing program options. With an improved load capacity of up to 13 lbs, it can meet all your daily laundry needs with durable performance.

With the transparent lid design, this washing machine allows you to see and monitor the water and washing conditions. Featuring a durable rust-resistant steel inner tub, lint filter, water inlet, and drain pump, which allows you to drain out dirty water easily.

Nictemaw is so confident with their product that they offer a two-year warranty service with 24/7 customer support if ever you require it.

Priced at a cool $200, this is certainly a great deal and well worth checking out.

