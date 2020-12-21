Whether you are a gaming enthusiast or an office worker, there is no reason to overlook the importance of a good desk chair. You will be more relaxed and at peace, if you have an ergonomic chair rather than a lumpy couch. If the chair you are sitting in doesn’t give your neck and back relief, then you should not waste time anymore and find a better one.

Being seated in an uncomfortable chair for long periods of time could pose a serious health risk. It is certain that your backbone will suffer adversely. Besides the major issue of your wellbeing, there are other possible consequences resulting from an uncomfortable chair. Like, your productivity will also suffer due to the uncomfortable chair.

Here we have laid out some best gaming chairs that will enhance your gaming experience:

1. RESPAWN 110 Gaming Chair

A super-comfy gaming chair with a race-car theme that offers luxury and comfort, whether used for long days at work or intense gaming sessions. The ergonomic chair also has an extendable footrest for place stabilization, with segmented padding built to provide highly customized support when it is needed most.

There are adjustable headrests, lumbar support pillows, as well as padded armrests to provide all-around comfort. You can find your ideal position by adjusting your chair between 90 – 155 degrees with infinite locking positions. As the chair reclines, its comfortable armrests pivot. The swivel can turn a full 360 degrees to provide dynamic movement.

With its contrasting color upholstery, this gamer chair can be used either as an office chair or as a gamer chair. The gaming chair is designed to handle 275 pounds of weight, making it ideal for long-term use. For the price of $210, you can get this chair from Amazon.

2. Hbada Gaming Chair Racing Style Ergonomic High Back Computer Chair

Designed specifically for pro gamers, the Hbada Gaming Racing chair features a wide seat area. A comfortable gaming chair made by Hbada will enhance your gaming experience. The dimensions are as follows, 27.5 ” (L) x 27.5 ” (W) x 47.2′-50.4 ‘(H), whereas the dimension of the sitting area is 21.6″. It can carry an overall weight capacity of 300 pounds.

A removable headrest and lumbar support are included with the Hbada Swivel Office Chair. A high backrest ensures good balance and support for your back and neck.

You can get a free exchange if you have installation problems, damaged parts, or missing ones within a year. If you don’t like the chair you purchased within one month, you can refund your money or request a replacement. This chair is priced at $175.99 on Amazon.

3. CORSAIR CF-9010006 WW T2 ROAD WARRIOR Gaming Chair

The most challenging gaming sessions require a wide seat, a tall back, and a deep seat cushion to provide all-day comfort. This all-in-one chair with a rollerblade wheel makes it easy to move from surface-to-surface without labeling the flooring. The perforated PU Leather Seat Back and Cushion increase breathability and comfort.

You can adjust the armrests either way. You can slide left or right, forwards or backward, turn the chair, raise or lower the height. The chair’s steel skeleton ensures strength and durability for years to come. This premium chair can be found on Amazon.

4. Musso Massage Gaming Chair

Designed with segmented padding to provide high-contour support when and where needed. There are adjustable headrests, lumbar pillows, and padded armrests to provide all-round support. Headrest pillow & lumbar cushion, ergonomically shaped wider armrests, broader seat cushion, wider chair back offers luxury and comfort, whether used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards or long days of work.

PU leather comes with a thicker, high-density sponge, offering greater durability and better permeability, and it has an integrated metal frame. Superior stable construction is made of a heavy-duty chair base with castors. Back Size(W x H): 23.3-33.2inch Seat Size(W x D): 20.9-19.7inch Adjustable Height: 360 degree swivel, 90-140 degree backward travel, 18.20″-21.9 “.

You get a one-year worry-free factory warranty: Free replacement of damaged & faulty products / Free exchange within the first year for installation issues, damage, and missing parts. You can replace it in case, within one month & refund. You can bring this chair to your home at a price of $189.99.

5. OFM ESS Collection Gaming Chair

A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays. This video game chair offers premium support and comfort for hours of play, with contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded sides.

There are several features, including the adjustment of height, center-tilt control, flip-up arms, and 360-degree swivel. For an aggressive look and casual feel, it has been upholstered in SofThread Leather and contrasting colored upholstery. For long-term use, this heavy-duty chair has a capacity of 275 lb. This chair can be taken to your home for the price of $108.78.

6. AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide Gaming Chair

The cloth cover of the AKRacing gaming chair is soft, breathable, and perfect for hot climates. With an anti-corrosive coating and high-density cold-cured foam padding, the metal frame offers the utmost comfort and durability.

Additional features include adjustable pillows for comfort and improved ergonomics for headrest and lumbar support. A three-way flexible 3D armrest that can pivot to the left and right.

The rocking feature is standard and can be adjusted. It has 330 lbs of lifting capacity. On Amazon, this luxurious chair is available for $299.00.

7. BestOffice PC Gaming Chair

This leather office chair is designed to provide long-term comfort. Unlike other office chairs, the locking mechanism holds the back straight and relieves the tension and discomfort caused by other office chairs.

With human-oriented ergonomic construction, users get maximum flexibility whether they are gaming, working on the phone, or meeting at the office. The chair has been assembled with all the necessary hardware and equipment. Following the step-by-step directions, you will be set up and ready to go in about 10-15 minutes. The chair is priced at $115.9 on Amazon.

Conclusion

Instead of gaming on the couch for an extended period of time, it’s always a better option to find a chair that ensures your backrest. These customized chairs are designed ergonomically to support your entire back. Thus, the above-stated list of gaming chairs provides you a wide range to select from with their varied options of upholstery, including leather, fabric, and breathable mesh.