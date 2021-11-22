OnePlus fans rejoice. If you’re looking to buy a smartphone, this is the time to get the latest phones at a discounted price. The flagship phones OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 are now on sale with a whopping discount of $270 and $130 respectively. Both phones are available to purchase from Amazon and can be purchased from the links given below. You can learn more about the phones here.

Discount: $270

OnePlus 9 Pro, a nominee in the best smartphone awards MWC 2021, has a 6.7” QHD+ 120Hz display with a Quad Hasselblad camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. The phone is also powered by a Snapdragon 888 camera, which is Qualcomm’s latest, most powerful flagship chip. With just 15 minutes of charging, it can be used the whole day. Below are the other specifications of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Here are the quick specs of the OnePlus 9 Pro:

120Hz Fluid Display

12GB RAM

256GB Storage

Hasselblad Quad Camera

65W Ultra Fast Charging

50W Wireless charging

5G Unlocked

Android OS

Morning Mist Color

Buy on Amazon

Discount: $130

OnePlus 9 has a triple camera setup, co-developed by Hasselblad, instead of a Quad camera setup, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome lens. For performance, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, is powering the smartphone. It delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. With just 15 minutes of charging, you get a day’s charge. OnePlus 9 has both fast wired and wireless charging.

With a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 6.55” Full HD Fluid display, scrolling, swiping seem effortless on this stunning phone. 5G makes the experience even faster with high-speed upload and download speeds.

Here are the quick specs of the OnePlus 9:

120Hz Fluid Display

8GB RAM

128GB Storage

Hasselblad Triple Camera

65W Ultra fast charging

15W wireless charging

5G Unlocked

Android OS

Astral Black Color

Buy on Amazon

Disclaimer: TechEngage is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. For more info, please read our disclaimer.