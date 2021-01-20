Best gaming keyboards on Amazon in 2021

As a PC gamer, your keyboard is always one of the most important weapons in your arsenal. You must be more conscious when it comes to choosing your keyboard. A keyboard is more than a mere typing tool. If you really care about PC gaming, your keyboard needs to be customized and have an interactive interface. Here we have rounded up the best keyboards to help you find the one that best fits you.

Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard / Amazon

With its mechanical brown switches, this Redragon keyboard provides a satisfying tactile experience to the users. Without any agitation, the keyboard’s keys provide a noiseless typing experience. You will have eight additional spare switches. To enable the Pro Gamer mode, you need to press FN + INS-PgDn. The RGB LED adjustable lighting with 6-themed backlights and -18 lighting models promise you to give the touch of an exclusive arena gaming competition.

The keyboard is made out of full metal and has a non-slip matte finish, so it’s strong enough to prevent it from being damaged by scratches. You can use multiple keys simultaneously at high speed. You can purchase it for the price of $64.99.

KLIM Chroma Rechargeable Wireless Gaming Keyboard / Amazon

The KLIM Chroma’s fast membrane keys make it one of the very best wireless keyboards available, thanks to its ultra-low response time. This model also includes a special Function key for quick access to functions like volume control and other shortcuts. A pleasant typing experience comes from each keystroke, which produces a soft sound. The quiet typing experience conceived after the typing makes it the first choice for the office and workplace environment.

Its enticing chromatic lighting effects will certainly appeal to you, especially at night. When typing in low light conditions, these effects are a great help, especially if you are not used to typing in low night. The keyboard can be yours for the price of $44.97.

PICTEK RGB Gaming Keyboard USB Wired Keyboard/ Amazon

With 7 backlight modes, this USB keyboard offers you to customize the backlight color for an immersive gaming experience. The characters and intercharacter gap are both illuminated by these backlights and help you perform seamlessly during nighttime.

In order to maximize the entertainment or facilitate the operation of your gaming, there are 8 different multimedia keys to offer more convenience. Additionally, the 12 shortcut keys will help increase your efficiency and enhance your overall user experience during your work or daily use. You can bring this keyboard home at a price of $21.99.

Havit Wired Gaming Keyboard Mouse/ Amazon

The RGB gaming mouse is paired with a rainbow gaming keyboard. A rainbow RGB backlit keyboard will put you in a cool gaming state immediately. Additionally, the gaming mouse with 4800 DPI will give you more precision every time you move your wrist.

These ergonomically designed USB gaming keyboard and mouse combos for the PC are plug and play. The integrated wrist rest makes typing and gaming more comfortable for long-time use. This keyboard and mouse are a great addition to your PC setup at the cost of $37.99.

Redragon K580 VATA RGB LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard/ Amazon

The keyboard features 5 programmable macro keys (G1 – G5), which can be used to record macros on the fly, without the need for additional software to be installed. You can easily edit and DIY your stylish keyboard. The multimedia controls on the keyboard let you play, pause, skip the music without interfering with your game. This device has a volume/backlight adjustment wheel, making volume and backlight adjustments very easy. The keyboard costs $62.99.

Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Keyboard/ Amazon

A beautifully crafted device, the G915 TKL features aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for a light, durable, and incredibly thin design. The LIGHTSPEED wireless delivers professional-grade performance and freedom from cords. It builds a clean aesthetic for battle stations. The battery lasts 40 hours on a single full charge.

The LIGHTSYNC technology synchronizes any content with lighting that incorporates RGB colors. You can personalize every key or create custom animations from about 16.8M colors by using Logitech G HUB software. You can add this keyboard to your PC arsenal at a price of $220.95.

Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo/ Amazon

A Redragon RGB backlit computer gaming keyboard and RGB backlit gaming mouse is included in this PC gaming keyboard and gaming mouse combo. There are 7 different RGB Lighting modes & effects, 4 different brightness levels, and adjustable breathing speed. For gaming, the clear, uniform backlighting WIN key can be disabled.

Its ergonomic design makes it ideal for office use as well as gaming. It has been built to withstand the average liquid spill. You can enjoy marathon gaming sessions with the integrated wrist rest. The keyboard is available at a price of $43.99.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard/ Amazon

The Razer Linear Optical Switch uses optical beam-based actuation to register keypresses at the speed of light. As compared to other linear switches, an actuation distance of 1.00 mm is approximately 15-30% shorter.

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma Compatible with over 30 major video games, Razer hardware, and Philips Hue. There are 16.8 million colors on the backlit keys. The keyboard is priced at a price of $199.99.

SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard / Amazon

The SteelSeries Apex 5 gaming keyboard features hybrid mechanical gaming switches with a smooth membrane offering a pleasant tactile click. The aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame ensures unbreakable durability and sturdiness. Every key has its own RGB illumination with colorful themes and reactive effects.

It provides full palm support and comfort with its magnetic wrist rest. The dimensions of the keyboard are as follows, 900 x 300 x 4 millimeters / 35.43 inches x 11.81 inches. It can be yours at a price of $97.42.

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard/ Amazon

The Corsair keyboard has an aircraft-graded brushed aluminum frame. With its anodized frame, the keyboard is built to withstand gaming for a lifetime. The 8MB storage allows users to store up to three profiles independently of external software. It uses hardware-based macros and lighting playback.

The CORSAIR iCUE software enables CORSAIR peripherals, coolers, fans, vivid, dynamic lightning, sophisticated macro programming, and systems to communicate with each other. The mechanical key switches manufactured by CHERRY MX are guaranteed to meet your performance needs. The keyboard can be purchased at a price of $116.85.

