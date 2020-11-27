Best Black Friday Deals on Phones, Laptops, and Gadgets (2020)

The most awaited time of the year, Black Friday is finally here – which happens to be the grandest shopping event of the year, lasting for a whole day. Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, a lot of big retail brands will start sharing their grand deals. The list is going to be a long one, and you should, thus, be prepared to experience a wave of overwhelming joy as you go through the best deals and money-saving options on TVs, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones to accessories and a lot more.

Sifting through the various deals might even make waiting for Black Friday a little hard, but because all good things are worth waiting for, let us use this time to have a closer look at everything that can supposedly catch our eye at this year’s biggest shopping day sale.

Amazon has some exciting deals coming in for Black Friday. The online retailer already has a variety of deals available, including daily deals, early deals, as well as the ones which will be offered on Black Friday itself.

Fire Tablets, Kindle Paperwhite, Ring Video Doorbell – Deals

Fire HD 8 via Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet with 10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with micro SD). It is available for $139.6 with a discount of 38 percent.

All-new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet with 8″ HD display and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (up to 1 TB with micro SD card) + 3 GB RAM. Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, and TikTok. It will be available at $139.99 instead of $149.98.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, the deal comprises two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets (16 GB): one with a Pink Kid-Proof Case and one with a Purple Kid-Proof Case. 2-year worry-free guarantee at $119.98 instead of $198.98.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes Kindle Paperwhite – Wi-Fi, Ad-Supported, Amazon Leather Cover, and Power Adapter at the affordable price of $169.97 with a 10 percent discount.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 1080p HD video doorbell with advanced functionality lets you watch, listen and interact with someone from your phone, tablet, or PC. You can get it at a deal price of $149.99 instead of $239.98.

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit offers you a bundle of all-new Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), Echo Show 5, and Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen). You can easily set up your Ring Alarm by plugging your base station and receive notifications on mobile. This will be available at $219.98 with a 49 percent discount.

Fire TV Sticks & Fire TV Cube – Deals

Fire TV Cube / via Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Echo Dot (Charcoal), the bundle offers you to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa. Watch live TV and use your voice to control the playback of content. It is available for $56.98 instead of $89.98.

Fire TV Cube lets you just ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, or play your show. It provides instant access to 4K Ultra HD content, and also the support for Dolby Vision and HDR, HDR10+. You can have this Fire TV Cube at a deal price of $79.99.

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV – Fire TV Edition offers endless entertainment with voice-enabled features. It seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a single home screen. It is available at $79.99 with a 47 percent discount.

Blink Indoor Cam – Deals

Blink XT2 Camera / via Amazon

Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera with Echo Show 5 Charcoal bundle contains the Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini with the support of Motion Detection. The Echo Show 5 offers a compact 5.5” smart display to entertain and interact with your family and friends. It is available at $49.99 on a discount of 60 percent.

Blink Mini Indoor Camera with Echo Show 8 Charcoal offers an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound with Alexa support. Easy to set up in your base station. You can get it for $69.99 with a discount of 58 percent.

Echo Products – Deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Bluetooth bulb is ready to help the most popular voice-controlled speaker. Use your voice to control your room light. With a whopping 62 percent discount, you can get it for $18.99.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug bundle offers everything you need to start the smart home. With four-field microphones, Alexa can hear you across the room. You can get it for $23.99 with a discount of 63 percent.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition + Echo Glow features the Multicolor Smart Lamp Echo Glow and all-new Echo Dot. Kids can have access to audible books and interactive games. It is available for $48.99with a 46 percent discount.

Microsoft is all geared for Black Friday and has some exciting deals on Surface products, Laptops, Xbox, Windows, and a lot of other devices and accessories. Though more deals might soon get added as we get closer to November 27, here are the best deals Microsoft is offering for now.

Laptop Deals

Surface Laptop 3 / via Microsoft

1. HP Laptop Deals

HP 15 HP 15-dy1731ms Laptop with 15.6-inch HD display, 8 GB memory, and 128 GB SSD, will be available at $489.

HP ENVY 32 AiO All-in-One PC with 15.6-inch HD display, 8 GB memory, and 512 GB SSD, will be starting at $1,899.

HP ENVY 15-ep0010nr Laptop with 15.6-inch HD display, 16 GB memory, and 512 GB SSD, will be starting at $1,199.

2. Dell Laptop Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 (2-in-1) Touch Laptop offers 14-inch Full HD touchscreen and Intel Core i7-8565U. Supported with 8 GB memory/256 GB SSD. It is priced at $749.00 instead of $899.00.

3. Lenovo Laptop Deal

Lenovo ThinkCentre M920z 10S60042US All-in-One PC with 23.8-inch Full HD display. It is enabled with Intel Core i5-9200 and 8 GB memory/256 GB SSD. It is available for $699.00 instead of $1259.00.

Lenovo IdeaPad S740 15 Laptop with 15.6-inch 4K UHD touchscreen. It is enabled with Intel Core i7-9750H and 16 GB memory/1 TB SSD. It is available for $1199.00 instead of $1749.00.

Lenovo Yoga C940 81Q9002GUS with 14.0-inch Full HD touchscreen. It is enabled with Intel Core i7-1065G7 and 12 GB memory/512 GB SSD. It is available for $999.99 instead of $1299.99.

4. ASUS ROG Laptop Deal

Asus Zenbook S with 13.9-inch Full HD display. It is enabled with Intel Core i7-8565U and16 GB memory/512 GB SSD. It is available at $1199.00 instead of $1499.00.

ASUS Zenbook Duo with 14.0-inch Full HD touchscreen with Intel i7 10th Gen and 16 GB memory/1 TB SSD. It is available for $1399.00 instead of $1499.00.

5. Acer Laptop Deal

Acer TravelMate P6 with 14.0-inch Full HD touchscreen. It is enabled with Intel Core i7-8565U and 16 GB memory/512 GB SSD. It is available at $899.00 instead of $1499.00.

Acer TravelMate X3 with 14.0-inch Full HD display. It is enabled with Intel Core i5-8250U and 8 GB memory/256 GB SSD. It is available at &599 instead of $999.

6. Microsoft Surface Deals

Surface Pro 7 + Pro Type Cover Bundle – The 12.3″ 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop is super-lightweight and versatile. Surface Pro 7 is your endless partner with all-day battery life and faster processing. It is available in the range starting from $599.99.

Surface Laptop 3 – Slim and sleek, offered with 13.5″ and 15″ touchscreens, rich color choices, available in two durable finishes. You can save up to $401.5 and get this laptop in the range starting from $799.99.

Surface Duo allows you to view two apps on one screen and make your own App groups. For more productivity, you can drag and drop across all screens. It is available in the range starting at $46.67/month.

Surface-Book 3 – the most powerful Surface laptop integrates the speed, graphics, and immersive gaming experience with the flexibility of a laptop, tablet, and mobile studio. It is available in the range starting from $1,299.99.

Surface Pro X Essentials Bundle – this kit includes the Surface Pro X, Microsoft 365, and the Microsoft Full Security Plan. It is available at the starting price of $1,300.97.

7. Samsung Device Deals on Microsoft

Galaxy Note 10 / Samsung Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Book S with 13.3-inch Full HD display. The premium laptop features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx with 8 GB memory/256 GB SSD. Available in current price $849.99 with the Original price was $999.99.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13 with 13.3-inch Full HD Q LED touchscreen. It is enabled with Intel i7 10th Gen and 8 GB memory/512 GB SSD. It is starting at $1,149.00.

8. Other Deals on Microsoft

Xbox One S 1 TB Console with 1 TB storage. It plays over 100 console exclusives, and you can watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K video. It is starting from $299.00.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset in red color, offering the distance and depth of 7.1 virtual surround sound and the clarity of passive noise cancellation. It is available for $79.99 with a discount of $20.00.

Xbox Wireless Controller in carbon black. It will enhance your experience with expansion cards, chargers, controller stands, and more. It is available for $39.99 with a discount of 20 percent.

Xbox Adaptive Controller offers a custom controller experience. It features large programmable buttons and connects to external switches, buttons, mounts, and joysticks. It is priced at $79.99.

Walmart is one of the major retailers whose deals we certainly look forward to on festive occasions as well as Holiday seasons. Following its tradition of stepping up the Black Friday game, Walmart offers some interesting deals on the products we all love. Let’s see the most exciting deals by Walmart so far:

1. Deals on Apple Products

Apple products are costly; we all know that, but they are also one of their kind, and nobody wants to miss good deals on Apple products. These are the deals on Apple products that you can get from Walmart:

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (8th Gen) with 2157 x1620 resolution and 3 GB RAM. It is available for $299.00.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case. Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, it offers Rich, high-quality audio and voice. It is available for $149.99.

Apple Watch Series 3 – enabled with Dual-core processor for faster app performance. Its aluminum case is swim-proof and comes in two finishes, i.e., Space Gray and Black. It is priced at $179.00.

Apple MagSafe Charger full compatibility with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Offers faster wireless charging with magnetic alignment. It is available for $39.00.

Apple Watch Series 6 measures your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary new sensor and app. The new updates to Siri enable sleep tracking, cycling directions, and new customizable watch faces. It is priced at $409.00.

2. TV Deals by Walmart

Samsung QLED TV / via Samsung

Holiday season TV shows and movies are coming up, and some people might be looking for big TVs for their entertainment. Here are some interesting deals on Walmart that you can avail of:

Sanyo 65″ Class 4K brings you top channels like Netflix, Google Play, Crackle, and more. It enables you to search quicker by title, actor, or director. It is available for $398.00.

VIZIO 70″ Class 4K offers Dolby Vision HDR transforms your TV experience with dramatic imaging – incredible brightness, contrast, and color. It is available for $478.00.

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K has an ultra-fast processor that transforms everything you watch into a stunning 4K. It is available for $478.00 instead of $549.00.

3. Laptop Deals by Walmart

Acer 1 Laptop / via Acer

Laptops are on sale too. If you were planning to change your laptop, now is the time when you can get one at a discounted price.

Here are the laptop deals by Walmart that you wouldn’t want to miss:

HP 11 Stream Laptop is affordable, portable, and enabled with 12 hours video playback battery. Intel Celeron N4020 processor perfectly runs high-ended applications. It is available for $299.00.

Acer Chromebook 311 with 1.6″ HD display and Intel Celeron N4020 processor allows you to run favorite Google Apps. It is priced at $169.00 instead of $229.00.

ASUS ROG Gaming brings GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and Ryzen 7 processors to slice through popular games and everyday work. It is available for $899.00 instead of $999.00.

So these were the Black Friday deals that you shouldn’t miss this season. We will keep this page updated with the latest deals from the internet.