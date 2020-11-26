Movies worth watching on the big screen

A few months ago, if you asked us about the closure of Cinema halls, we would have laughed at the mere idea of it. But things turned out to be accurate; as the pandemic rose, all the non-essential businesses put up a close sign for an indefinite time.

But it did not stop us from watching movies in our household, either on our flat screen, mobile, laptop, or even a make-shift theater with a projector in our backyard.

Even if things are closed for the year, that doesn’t stop us from watching cinema-worthy movies in our home. The experience may not be the same, but with your family by your side, in your comfortable, cozy spot, and no one to stop you from bringing your candy, you will love it for sure.

Listed below are some of the movies that are so worth watching on the big screen.

Noting can beat Coco for the top spot in this list. It is not just an animated movie; it was an entire experience. A ride down the ethnicity and culture of the Mexican people accurately portrayed through their traditions. But what stole the show were the larger than life graphics, painting the whole city in sunset hues, marking the tiniest of details on the costumes, facial expressions. You can even see the peachfuzz on young Miguel’s face. A beautiful work of art with music that will make you tap your feet

This anticipated Disney+ movie never really did get to appear on the big screen properly. The only big screen it got to see was the Smart TV in your living room. But even that was good enough to experience the larger than life theatrics and the oh-so-gorgeous green views of Mulan. The bright red clothing, the fight sequence, a small laptop screen would not have done justice to it at all. Every detail matters because that’s where they had spent a total of $200 million.

Pitch black darkness with a vast screen and high-quality external speakers. That’s all you need for this post-apocalyptic thriller, which will keep you hooked to your seats until the end of the movie.

While most of the human race faces destruction, a family of 4 struggles to live in an area sabotaged by blind but noise-sensitive monsters, most of the movie is silent, as they converse in sign language so that every tiny sound will keep you on edge.

You won’t seem to enjoy this one on the small screen at all. The musical drama based on P T Barnum’s life is filled with songs, dances, and a lot of show business. With a star-studded cast including Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, and more. The Greatest Showman is a burst of colors, celebrations, and a theater show all in one. You will certainly enjoy each moment of it without taking your eyes off of Zendaya and her chemistry with Zac.

Movies shot outdoor are always meant to be seen in theaters or screen big enough to do justice to them all. From the Hunger Games series, Catching Fire is one of them. The showdown between the tributes in the Capitol. The vast forest, bloodshed, and murder. But this time, something is different. Some of the tributes are killing others, but not to protect themselves, but for Katniss. This fight against corruption goes to another level when insiders are the ones behind the destruction of the Capitol.

Christopher Nolan did it again with Inception. 10 years down the lane, and this movie still send chills down the spine. The mind-bending story of a dream within a dream within a dream sounds confusing. Still, it is crafted in a manner that every moment fits together like the correct piece of a puzzle, resulting in a much bigger picture, a masterpiece. Even the tiniest of the details in the movie holds a solid secret, and hence watching it on your laptop will make you miss out on a lot of those elements that bind the film together. Don’t even get us started on watching in on your phone on the go. That would be an insult to this masterpiece.