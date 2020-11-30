Best Cyber Monday Deals (2020)

After Black Friday deals, we are bringing Cyber Monday deals to you. Below are the best Cyber Monday deals that we could find from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
On Amazon
- Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch uses built-in Amazon Alexa, which analyzes your voice and set reminders, check the weather, and control smart home appliances. The Active Zone Minutes gauges the heart rate and helps you to get the maximum out of your workout. With a discount of 30 percent, you can get this smartwatch for $199 instead of $229.95.
- Jabra Elite Active, the best-fitting earbuds with a special grip coating and IP-57 rated protection. The Active Noise Cancellation it can filter out the external sound and helps you to enhance your focus. It is compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google. The 24-hours of battery time with a pocket-friendly charging case for only $149 instead of $199.
- Apple Watch Series 6 understands your health on a deeper level. Measure your blood oxygen and take an ECG from your wrist anytime. With its swim-proof design, it can sync your favorite music, audiobooks, and podcasts. The Always-on Retina display is 2.5 times brighter. It is available at the affordable price of $330.
- Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym Doorway Pull-Up Bar can be used as turned over to perform sit-ups, push-ups, and dips. It has a capacity of 300 pounds weight. It has a patented door frame guard and two-way adjustable design and fits door frames up to 33-inches wide and 6-inches deep. It is priced at $24 instead of $34.
- All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug built with multiple privacy protection layers and controls your smart home. A sleek, lightweight style that delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for maximum tone. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. The deal is available for $33.99 instead of $74.98.
- Kindle Oasis Essential Bundle includes the latest Kindle Oasis with Amazon leather black cover and IPX8 water protection standards. It offers the best 7″ and 300ppi flush-front Paperwhite panel. The natural leather cover with a microfiber interior protects the display from scratches. It is priced at $239.97 instead of $349.97.
- Roku Smart LED TV TCL 32S327 offers smart functionality with access to over 5,000 streaming channels in 1080p HD resolution. It has 3HDMI, 1 USB, Headphone Jack, and 1 Audio out input slot. The direct-lit LED delivers a superb picture quality with a 60Hz refresh rate for fast-moving action scenes with virtually no motion blur. It is available for $129.99 instead of $189.99.
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 with enhanced features like motion detection, audio privacy, and privacy zones. Easily set up by connecting with your Wi-Fi. It will record all of your images and review what you missed for up to 60 days, plus upload videos and photos for $3/month per computer with the Ring Protect Plan. It is priced at $149.99 instead of $289.98.
- TaoTronics SoundLiberty 92 with semi in-ear design to provide a seamless experience of wearing earbuds. Packed with 13 mm PU + Protein Membrane Drivers, it delivers a wider sound stage with exceptional precision. Fast charging with a USB-C cable-supports 1 hour of playtime after 5 min of fast charging. It features Hi-fi stereo sound quality at the affordable price of $27.99.
On Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 6 features a GPS model that lets you take calls and reply to messages from your wrist. S6 SiP is up to 20% quicker than Series 5 and built-in compass and real-time elevation readings. With 5GHz Wi-Fi and 1 Ultra Wideband chip at $460.89 instead of $691.34.
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Black is an easy-to-use fitness tracker with Active Zone Minutes, Heart Rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. Notifications and App alerts keep you intact with your daily goals. Get a sleep score to understand the quality of your sleep better every night. Guided exercises at Premium will get the heart pumping and help you optimize exercise sessions along the way. It is priced at $69 instead of $99.95.
- Apple AirPods with Charging case with seamless switching between devices without disrupting the high-quality audio and voice support. The new Apple H1 headphone clip provides faster wireless connectivity to your devices and charges easily in the case. It is available for $109.99.
- HP 14″ Chromebook with the Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor. It has a battery life of up to 13 hours and 30 seconds in the weight of 3.24lb. The graphics are supported with the Intel® UHD Graphics 605It is priced at $249 instead of $289.
- Microsoft Xbox Controller equips with Arctic Camo special edition and available in a translucent camouflage pattern. Button mapping allows you to customize the settings. Plug-in any compatible headset with the 3.5 mm stereo headset jack and with Bluetooth technology. It is priced at $39 instead of $59.88.
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat can maintain a comfortable environment at your home and converses energy. It is designed to adapt to the household’s daily schedule easily. The Leaf indicator shows that energy is being saved. It is available in four colors, i.e., copper, mirror black, stainless steel, and white. It is available for $199 instead of $249.
On Best Buy
- Apple iPad Mini features A12 Bionic chip with a 7.9″ Retina display and wide color. It has a battery life of up to 10 hours of battery backup. It features Touch ID fingerprint scanner and the lightning connector for charging and accessories. It is priced at $299.99 instead of $399.
- Sonos Five Wireless Multi-Room Speaker makes it easy to set up the high-fidelity speaker with the support of Apple AirPlay 2. Compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa lets you use your voice to power this speaker. It is available at the affordable price of $450 with a discount of $150.
- ASUS VivoBook L203NA with Intel Celeron N3350 processor along with 4GB LPDDR3 RAM. This laptop helps you to work on several programs or software at the same time without any delay. Its 64GB eMMC helps you to store valuable project files and other essential data. It is available for $250.99 with a discount of $50.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice and 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision. 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.1 offer seamless connectivity to your devices. Personalized recommendations on your home screen will help you discover a new binge-worthy show or a new favorite movie. It is available for $44.99 with a discount of $25.
- Logitech- Slim Folio Pro Keyboard case protects your 12.9-inch iPad Pro against damage, and its backlit keys have three adjustable levels of brightness for providing convenient typing in low light situations. It is priced at $99.99 instead of $129.99.
- Gaming Chair Ergonomic is designed to fit all body types. It is height-adjustable with up to 123-133 cm with a removable nick pillow. With an adjustable lumbar cushion, the backrest can be reclined up to 160 degrees. With a saving of $90, you can get it for $199.95.
