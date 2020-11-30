Best Cyber Monday Deals (2020)

After Black Friday deals, we are bringing Cyber Monday deals to you. Below are the best Cyber Monday deals that we could find from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch uses built-in Amazon Alexa, which analyzes your voice and set reminders, check the weather, and control smart home appliances. The Active Zone Minutes gauges the heart rate and helps you to get the maximum out of your workout. With a discount of 30 percent, you can get this smartwatch for $199 instead of $229.95.

Jabra Elite Active , the best-fitting earbuds with a special grip coating and IP-57 rated protection. The Active Noise Cancellation it can filter out the external sound and helps you to enhance your focus. It is compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google. The 24-hours of battery time with a pocket-friendly charging case for only $149 instead of $199.

Apple Watch Series 6 understands your health on a deeper level. Measure your blood oxygen and take an ECG from your wrist anytime. With its swim-proof design, it can sync your favorite music, audiobooks, and podcasts. The Always-on Retina display is 2.5 times brighter. It is available at the affordable price of $330.

Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym Doorway Pull-Up Bar can be used as turned over to perform sit-ups, push-ups, and dips. It has a capacity of 300 pounds weight. It has a patented door frame guard and two-way adjustable design and fits door frames up to 33-inches wide and 6-inches deep. It is priced at $24 instead of $34.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug built with multiple privacy protection layers and controls your smart home. A sleek, lightweight style that delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for maximum tone. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. The deal is available for $33.99 instead of $74.98.

Kindle Oasis Essential Bundle includes the latest Kindle Oasis with Amazon leather black cover and IPX8 water protection standards. It offers the best 7″ and 300ppi flush-front Paperwhite panel. The natural leather cover with a microfiber interior protects the display from scratches. It is priced at $239.97 instead of $349.97.

Roku Smart LED TV TCL 32S327 offers smart functionality with access to over 5,000 streaming channels in 1080p HD resolution. It has 3HDMI, 1 USB, Headphone Jack, and 1 Audio out input slot. The direct-lit LED delivers a superb picture quality with a 60Hz refresh rate for fast-moving action scenes with virtually no motion blur. It is available for $129.99 instead of $189.99.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 with enhanced features like motion detection, audio privacy, and privacy zones. Easily set up by connecting with your Wi-Fi. It will record all of your images and review what you missed for up to 60 days, plus upload videos and photos for $3/month per computer with the Ring Protect Plan. It is priced at $149.99 instead of $289.98.