Google Products Black Friday Deals 2021

Black Friday sale on Google products? Who wouldn’t want to take advantage of that? Get Pixels, Nest, Chromecast, and other Google products at discount this Black Friday from Google Store. The company is offering discounts on several items in their store. We will keep this page updated with the latest deals from Google Store.

Pixel phone, Nest products are on sale. Here are all the deals that the official Google store is offering on phones and other nest products:

1. Pixel 5a (5G) for $399

Old Price: $449

New Price: $399

Discount: $50

It’s a great deal for those who are looking to buy a Pixel phone, especially if you are a previous Pixel phone or iPhone owner. The offer is basically a trade-in and will save you money instantly. The deal started on November 18 and will continue till December 01, 2021, at 11:59 pm PT.

2. Chromecast with Google TV:

Old Price: $49.99

New Price: $39.99

Discount: $10

Chromecast with Google TV is also getting a discount on Google Store. Save $10 on Chromecast with Google TV. It starts November 18, 2021, at midnight and ends December 25, 2021, at 11:59 pm PT. Chromecast with Google TV support is $10 off on Google Store this Black Friday. The prices have been lowered from $50 to around $40. Don’t miss this deal and get a Chromecast for your TV and experienced streaming content and sharing right away on the big screen quickly.

3. Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)

Old Price: $179.99

New Price: $149.99

Discount: $30

If you need outdoor or indoor cameras for your home or office, Nest Cam is getting a discount of $30 on Google Store. The previous price was $180 and is now reduced to $150 with a discount of $30. You can buy Nest Cam from the link below.

4. Nest Doorbell (battery)

Old Price: $179.99

New Price: $129.99

Discount: $50

Save $50 on Nest Doorbell for your home. The Nest Doorbell uses encrypted video, two-step verification, and enhanced security through your Google Account to help protect your family’s privacy. So, a $50 discount is not bad. The original price was $180, which is now down to $130.

5. Nest Hub (2nd gen):

Old Price: $99.99

New Price: $49.99

Discount: $50

Google’s Nest Hub is also getting a $50 discount this Black Friday. Google Nest Hub provides help at a glance in any room at home. With the Google Assistant built-in, you’ll always get your best and latest shots from Google Photos. And with Voice Match, you can get your personalized calendar, commute, answers from Google, and more. The old price was $100, which is down to $50 after the discount.

6. Nest Cam with floodlight (wired):

Old Price: $279.99

New Price: $229.99

Discount: $50

A floodlight meets a security camera meets intelligence. The built-in intelligence of Nest Cam helps you stay aware of important activities. You’re getting a $50 discount on this item from Google Store. The old price was $280, which is down to $230 after the discount.

7. Nest Audio:

Old Price: $99.99

New Price: $59.99

Discount: $40

Nest Audio is down to $60 from the old price of $100. Nest Audio adapts to your environment and whatever you’re listening to. So the music sounds better. And news, radio, and audiobooks sound even clearer.

8. Nest WiFi router and point:

Old Price: $269

New Price: $179

Discount: $90

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device. You can get Nest Wifi routers at $179 instead of $269 with $90 discount.

9. Nest Thermostat:

Old Price: $129.99

New Price: $99.99

Discount: $30

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the first thermostat to get ENERGY STAR certified. It learns what temperature you like and builds a schedule around yours. You can save $30 if you get it during Black Friday deals. The old price of the product was $130, however, the new price is $100.

Along with these amazing discounts on Google Store, you also get Free Shipping and free, easy returns as mentioned in the store.