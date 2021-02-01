Top tech gifts for your tech-savvy friends

Giving gifts to your tech-savvy friends can be a real brainer if you are not one of them. Everyone adores technology that can take some load off their mind, so it is comparatively easier to impress people with technology except for the tech geeks who know things way too well to be wowed by the ordinary.

If you are looking for a gift guide for one such person, then we love to break it to you that you have come to the right place.

So let’s explore a series of gifts that any tech-savvy person is bound to fall in love with!

1. Portable Photo Printer

It is safe to assume that the majority of gen Z is obsessed with taking pictures. Whether it is what they are eating, where they are eating, what they are wearing while they are eating, or who they are eating with, these guys want pictures of literally everything. And to top it all, these pictures often make it to the walls of their room or memory board inside the cupboards.

A portable photo printer as a gift can wow your tech-savvy friend/person who loves taking pictures as well. A printer of this kind makes printing photos a piece of cake. You just have to connect it with your phone, pick the picture you want to print, and leave the rest to the printer.

There are a lot of options in smartphone photo printers, a few of which are listed below:

2. Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

Ever since the launch of AirPods, everyone has been going all crazy about it. People who are iOS users have got to get their hands on these incredible earpieces. Earphones are one of the most used accessories. Whoever loves to catch up on the news or listen to music on their commute would love the gesture. The wireless charging case takes the AirPods up a notch.

AirPods are one of a kind earphones that have transcended the wired earpieces. The no wire no clutter AirPods facilitates the users at best by allowing them to simply pop them in when needed. They look classy and are extremely functional at the same time.

Apple has introduced multiple versions, a few of which are as follows:

3. Fast Charge Power Bank

Be it long days of running errands or road trips to the mountains; your devices are always running out of juice. The power bank has become one of the must-haves in today’s age, and to our surprise, it still is not owned by many. With technology always a step ahead of us, we now have power banks that are equipped with fast charging ability.

Fast charge power banks do not take long to charge up. These power banks are not as heavy as one might expect. Even if your friend already has a power bank, a fast charge power bank is definitely going to wow them.

A few options include:

4. Tech Toolkit

People who love to fix other people’s phones could really use a tech toolkit. Smart gadgets tend to hang up and have to survive countless falls with clumsy hands. The tech toolkit comprises these nifty screwdrivers of all kinds, stuff from every tech geek’s dreams. It is literally Grylls’ survival knife for the geeks.

The toolkit comes with plenty of opening picks, tweezers, and spudgers. These tools are delicate yet sturdy enough to open up almost every gadget. The toolkit is very handy and can easily fit inside the long pockets. This tech gift is definitely a winner for us.

We would recommend:

5. Self-sanitizing water bottle

Can there be any better gift than a self-sanitizing water bottle? We think not. The pandemic has turned us all into germaphobes, and it won’t be wrong to assume that we all are looking for hygienic options in everything these days. A water bottle would keep your friend hydrated, making sure that they do not come in contact with the germs while drinking water.

The cap of the self-sanitizing water bottle has a UV light that sanitizes the inside of the water bottle. Water bottles tend to accumulate a weird odor if kept close for long. The UV light also kills these odor spreading bacteria keeping water as for hygienic as possible.

We would recommend:

6. Blue light blocking frames

Whether it is work from home or time to Netflix and chill, there is always a screen involved. And when it comes to tech geeks, they are clearly inseparable from their gadgets. Since limiting screen time is a hard nut to crack with them, blue light blocking frames can help mitigate the damage. These frames ease the stress on the eyes by blocking blue light coming from the screen.

Blue light blocking frames are an ideal gift for everyone obsessed with their gadgets. The frames are extremely light in weight and help you fall asleep faster. These frames come in a variety of sizes and shapes so that you can pick the one you like.

A few options include:

7. Indoor Smart garden

If your tech-savvy person also loves herbs and is always struggling to keep them fresh, we think you can score a perfect gift this time. Indoor garden systems make it all the easier for you to grow small herbaceous plants and keep them well hydrated and adequately lit. These systems are automated and do not need to be monitored. The plant will get light and water as per its requirement once set.

There are a plethora of options for indoor gardens. The cup-sized ones are very popular. These can be placed anywhere since they are equipped with the light the plant will need to grow. There are garden systems for herbs and leafy vegetables.

The popular ones include:

Low budget tech gifts:

If you have a limited budget, then you might want to have a look at some of these budget-friendly options:

Besides all of that, if you want to go for a more high-end option, the choices are endless. Gift them the gadget they like and thank us later.

