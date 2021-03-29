Best 4K TVs for Home Cinema on Amazon for 2021

Whilst the cinemas are closed, and we’re all locked at home, there’s never been a better time to invest in a good home theatre set-up. If you want to catch up on the latest pandemic blockbusters streaming on services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+, you’re going to want a fantastic TV to watch it on. And if you’re looking for TVs to set up an outdoor cinema, you can check our list of the best outdoor TVs on Amazon. And if you are streaming outdoor, you might also need the best long-range outdoor WiFi extender for better coverage.

The age of 4K is truly here, and a lot of new content is available in 2160p. For the uninitiated, the resolution of an image defines how many pixels and hence how “sharp and clear” a video looks. 4K has four times as many pixels and hence four times the detail of 1080p. In the past, this was great for upscaling content to 4K, but nowadays, most new shows and movies are released in 4K, for example, on Netflix, making it a perfect time to make the jump to 4K.

With hundreds of options available on Amazon for TVs to choose from, it can be quite daunting to know which TV to invest in. That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list of the best 4K TVs for Home Cinema for you to buy on Amazon for 2021.

Pros:

Affordable

Roku TV Smart Features

Cons:

Not the best color accuracy

Doesn’t support HDMI 2.1

First up on the list is one of the best value deals on Amazon.com right now, and for most people, this TV will be good enough to watch movies and play games on!

The 4-Series Roku TV delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming channels.

With an in-built high dynamic range (HDR) mode, TCU promises to deliver bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. For good HDR experiences, TVs should have local dimming zones, basically where the TV is able to reduce or turn off its backlight for deeper blacks and better contrast. This TCU TV doesn’t have local dimming, so don’t expect mind-blowingly deep blacks and rich contrast.

And whilst the picture quality is nice and sharp, the color accuracy of this display can be hit or miss. For fast-moving objects, 120Hz CMI motion enhancement technology helps to digitally reduce the blur, improving your sports viewing experience. This works decently well.

The TCL doesn’t support HDMI 2.1, though, so if you’re looking for a TV to use with an XBOX Series X and a PS5, both of which require HDMI 2.1 over the older 2.0 standard, this isn’t the one for you.

At $299.99, this TCL 4-Series 4K TV is good enough for most people and is a super affordable way to get into the 2160p world. Though, if you really like HDR content or want great color accuracy, you may want to look at other, more expensive options on this list.

Pros:

Powerful upscaling and image enhancement processor

QLED

Better contrast ratio and color accuracy

Cons:

Still quite affordable

Narrow viewing angles

No local dimming

Next up is our first entry from Samsung, with their Crystal LED TU8000 TV, another excellent pick at the “value” segment of the 4K TV market. Experience your favorite movies and shows on a vibrant, stunning 4K UHD screen, using the Universal Guide to surf smoothly and select content. Everything you watch is automatically upscaled into 4K for stunningly vivid color and detail.

The upscaling is handled by Samsung’s powerful in-house upscaling processor, the “Crystal.” The upscaling is good, and whilst it doesn’t beat out native 4K, an upscaled 1080p image can look great with no significant added noise.

Samsung’s HDR mode is a lot better than the LED offering from TCL in the 4-Series, and colors are vibrant and accurate. Whilst it doesn’t come close to OLED performance, and Samsung’s pricier QLED TVs have richer, more lively HDR 10+ modes, the TU-8000 is a great first foray into the HDR world. Where this TV falls a little short, is with its peak brightness, which makes dark scenes a little hard to look at.

The TU-8000 is running Samsung’s well-oiled Tizen OS – making the Smart TV experience perfectly functional for anyone to use and enjoy. You only really notice a TV’s OS when it’s particularly bad, and luckily the experience is excellent enough for most people to not even think about it. Well done, Samsung.

With a list price of $467.99, this Samsung TV represents some great value and is a perfect option if you’re looking for an affordable 4K TV with better color accuracy and HDR than a standard run-of-the-mill LED TV.

Pros:

Great price for 65”

QLED

Good Dolby Vision HDR

Local dimming!

Cons:

No HDMI 2.1

Less than the average peak brightness

Less than average upscaling

The 5 Series is the next tier up from the TCL 4 Series, providing the same level of insane value, this time bumping up the panel to a higher-end QLED offering. Using quantum dot technology enhances the performance of the panel, delivering better brightness and wider color volume. This provides exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance as compared to traditional LED technology.

With local array dimming, black levels are low enough for richer contrast. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. Support for the most popular high-dynamic-range formats combines to elevate your viewing experience. Dolby Vision offers superior contrast and brighter, more accurate colors. TCL’s AiPQ Engine delivers machine-learning algorithms optimizing color, contrast, and clarity, for bolder HDR performance.

But, how well does the HDR perform? The biggest downside of this TV’s performance is its low peak brightness, coming up to around 450 nits of brightness – round about half of what the other HDR 10+ QLED TVs can do. This is fine in a dark room for SDR content, but the saturation of an HDR image suffers. It’s decent enough for most people, but the HDR experience certainly could be better.

The AiPQ Processor handles the TV’s upscaling capabilities, which doesn’t match up to the chips inside more expensive offerings like Samsung’s QLED. HD upscaling images are noisy and soft, whilst its motion processing makes it less than ideal for sports.

Priced at $648.00, this is one of the most affordable QLED TVs around and a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a cheap TV to bring a significantly better viewing experience than a standard LED TV.

Pros:

Powerful processor for great upscaling

Decent HDR

Cons:

IPS, not QLED

No local dimming

Next up is the Sony X800H, one of the best standard LCD TVs around. The unique selling point of this TV is by far its X1 processor, using advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost detail. With an even clearer 4K signal, everything you watch is closer to 4K resolution, full of life-like color and contrast.

With balanced Dolby Atmos speakers, feel immersed in the sound experience – which is just a cut above the speakers found in other TVs in this price range. Surround yourself with sound and step right inside the scene. With Dolby Atmos, sound comes from above as well as from the sides, so you can hear objects moving overhead with more realism for a truly multi-dimensional experience.

Sony’s Motionflow XR technology reduces motion blur on fast-moving images, great for watching sports or action films. With in-built Dolby Vision support for HDR video content, you can take your first steps into the high dynamic range world.

Where this TV falls short, though, is in its panel technology. Yes, the Sony X800H is one of the best LCD TVs, but the lack of features like local dimming makes this TV a difficult recommendation for movie-lovers.

That’s unfortunately where the HDR also fails, as whilst the colors on this TV are vibrant and Sony has tuned the X800H for good color reproduction and accuracy, the lack of local dimming means you don’t get the deep blacks and vibrancy of QLED and OLED images.

But, if you’re a TV show fan, for example, if you watch a lot of factual content, sitcoms, and news, you’ll appreciate how well the X800H performs for TV and sports.

Priced at $998.00, Sony doesn’t position the X800H TV as a value offering but instead entices customers who want a good LCD TV with great upscaling and good motion blur reduction. For live sports, soaps, and sitcom fans, you’ll love this TV. For movie-goers, at this price range, I’d turn to QLED.

Pros:

QLED

Great Smart TV experience

Good upscaling

Cons:

No local dimming

Next up is a mid-range QLED offering from Samsung. The Korean TV manufacturer was one of the first OEMs to adopt the “quantum-dot” display standard. QLED TVs have a thin quantum dot layer to improve the color vibrancy and black levels.

Quantum Dots offer a different way for screens to produce color instead of the usual inefficient and limited combination of white LEDs and color filters. Quantum Dots is that they’re able to produce more heavily saturated and precisely defined colors than traditional LEDs.

This is where Samsung’s QLEDs come in, more specifically the Q70T. Equipped with Quantum Dot Technology, this TV unleashes a massive spectrum of a billion shades of color. Movie-goers can appreciate its high contrast ratio and great black uniformity. The Q70T produces decent black levels, but the lack of local dimming (where the TV can dim or switch off pixels for deeper blacks) leaves a bit to be desired.

Samsung’s HDR performs well thanks to the aforementioned contrast ratio, bringing out the detail and contrast by expanding the range of color and detail. But, the low peak brightness of 450 nits makes it that the Q70T doesn’t get bright enough for HDR10+ content to pop as it does on more expensive models.

Powered by Samsung’s well-oiled Tizen TV OS, the Q70T can do everything that you’d want a Smart TV to do. All your streaming apps are available from a touch of a button, and you can easily cast by AirPlay, Google Cast, and Samsung’s own AllShare.

Priced at $1,297.99, we are starting to creep up in price. But, for the added benefit of quantum-dot technology bringing vibrant colors and deeper blacks, we think the jump to QLED is well worth it.

Pros:

OLED

120Hz Panel with WRR Support

Low input lag

Great HDR

Cons:

Risk of permanent burn in

Here we are, the holy grail of TV panel technology: OLED. If you’re in the business of getting vibrant, rich colors, great contrast, and true-to-life deep backs, you’ll love an OLED TV. The LG BX is the entry-level TV in LG’s 2020 line-up, but that does not mean by any stretch this is a sloucher.

Let’s talk OLED. For HDR movies, an OLED is a dream come true. This is because OLED TVs can individually turn off pixels if it’s not in use or needs to show true black, resulting in an infinite contrast ratio and perfect black uniformity. This makes HDR content shine, as this TV is great at accurately displaying the dark parts of an image alongside the brightest a filmmaker has to offer.

Where the LG BX shows its “entry-level (for OLED)” nature is with the panel’s brightness. For HDR content to truly pop, a TV needs to get really bright, and a peak brightness of 450 nits makes it difficult for the TV to do that.

Though, most people will be blown away by how vibrant colors are, with fire and costumes in your favorites films being brought to life here with stunning detail and accuracy. Dolby Vision IQ automatically adjusts picture settings depending on ambient lighting conditions and content genres.

Where LG’s OLED takes the crown is with its excellent gaming performance. With a fast 120Hz panel, games on an XBOX Series X, PS5, or PC will look fantastic and smooth, perfect for fast-moving games like first-person shooters. With Nvidia G-SYNC compatibility, there’s no danger of screen tearing, where the low input lag and 1ms response time makes latency a non-issue. HDR gaming is a treat, and if you boot games like Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll be blown away by how good cinematic games look on an HDR-compatible OLED TV.

Priced at $1,296.99, we know an OLED TV is an investment. However, as an entry-level offering to this fruitful panel technology, we can help but be blown away with the value offering here. If you want a great movie and gaming experience, you won’t be disappointed by the LG BX.

Pros:

OLED

Great sound quality

Great viewing angles

Decent peak brightness, making for great HDR content

120Hz (not at 4K)

Cons:

No HDR10+ Support

Android TV sucks

For their premium OLED offering, Sony has pulled out all the stops to make this BRAVIA A8H a beautiful experience to behold. With Sony’s great OLED panel, you can see real-world colors, discover the detail in deep shadow and bright highlights.

The X1 Ultimate Processor aims to use a Pixel Contrast Booster to improve the already great contrast performance of an OLED panel to bring purer blacks, higher peak brightness, and more natural colors.

The high peak brightness of this TV makes for a great HDR experience. Highlights pop, boosted by the Picture Processor in the X1 Ultimate, getting bright enough for high dynamic range content to look fantastic. Whilst this TV does great with Dolby Vision content, we would have liked to see HDR10+ support at this price range.

For gaming, the A8H performs admirably. It has a nearly instantaneous response time that makes fast-moving action in video games look crisp, and it has a low input lag. Cinematic games will look fantastic, and with the ability to use 120Hz at 1440p, fast-moving games will look stellar. We would have liked to see the ability to run at 120Hz @ 4K, but right now, not many cards can support 4K above 60Hz anyway, barring the RTX 3090, so this isn’t a big deal breaker.

Coming it at $1,998.00, this TV clearly isn’t the cheapest in the world. But, its HDR performance is stellar, with the peak brightness to really make movies and games pop. If you have the cash to cover the cost of this TV, we’re confident you’ll love the experience of Sony’s premium OLED A8H.

Pros:

Super slim wallpaper design

Great peak brightness

120Hz Panel

Cons:

Risk of burn-in

Expensive

The first “expensive” con in this list, the LG GX OLED, is not a cheap puppy. But, for the performance you’re granted here, it may just be the TV you’re looking for. Any fans of LinusTechTips will recognize this (line of) TV as the one Linus uses to great the ultimate TV setup, and for a good reason. The most striking feature at first glance is its innovative “gallery” design, sporting super-thin bezels and having an entirely flat and uniform back, making it perfect for mounting on a wall as if it were a large picture frame.

There are tapered edges where the front and back panels meet, which allows the TV to sit flush against the wall when wall-mounted. This is exactly how LG intends you to use this TV, including their Flush Wall Mount to secure it to your wall. You can buy a stand separately if you’d like, and that works just fine – though you would be missing out on the GX’s USP here.

The perfect black uniformity, black levels, and infinite contrast ratio of an OLED are put to good use here, with LG’s 4K processor using AI and deep learning to authentically upscale lower resolution content. At this price range, we don’t expect shoddy upscaling, and the GX lives up to this with natively 720p looking sharp and beautiful on this 4K panel.

The TV’s decent peak brightness means it performs extremely well watching HDR moves, getting bright enough to push the highlights out in an image. The TV displays a wide color gamut, making colors look vibrant and accurate on this TV.

Gamers will appreciate this TV’s 120Hz panel, making fast-paced gaming smooth and responsive. With both G-SYNC and FreeSync compatibility, both Team Red and Team Green will work fantastically to ensure smooth, tearing-free gameplay. This TV supports variable refresh rates at a maximum of 120Hz, making 120fps gaming possible at 4K. If you’ve got the gaming horsepower to drive 120fps @ 4K, this is the TV for you. There’s a reason Linus uses it!

Clocking in at an eye-watering $2,496.99, this TV is firmly in the premium sector of the market. But, if you want a no-compromises OLED TV experience, LG’s gallery-style GX is a seriously impressive piece of kit, making for a truly fantastic home cinema facilitator.

Pros:

8K

The bleeding edge of what’s possible right now

A good flex

Cons:

Not much 8K content available

Expensive (no, seriously)

You probably shouldn’t buy it

Do you want to know what the best TV money can buy is? I’m sure this LG Signature 8K TV probably isn’t far off. For the price of a Tesla Model 3, is it worth the insane price tag? For starters, no, it isn’t worth the money. The LG Z9 is clearly a CES demo-piece that, for some reason, LG is letting you buy. But, if you’re the son or daughter of a Saudi Prince or Bill Gates’ grandchild and you want an 8K TV, this is what you go for.

The Lamborghini of TVs is LG’s largest OLED panel, making it a true cinematic monster. LG’s TV processor, the A9 Gen 2 8K, allows the ultra-rich to upscale any content they wish to 8K, unlocking a beautiful array of detail. Utilizing 6-step noise reduction, the AI-enhanced upscale will look near-native: and it really ought to, considering the coherent lack of 8K content available.

As for native 8K, unless you’re willing to make your own content with that RED Cinema camera you’ve obviously got laying around, your next content source could be gaming. If you’re using the Nvidia RTX 3090 in your gaming PC, you might be able to play games at 8K @ 30fps. For cinematic games, this is a truly mind-blowing experience.

Do you see that stylish stand on the bottom of the TV? That’s not coming off. It’s not possible to wall mount this TV, and that “cabinet” is needed to house the guts needed to drive this crazy thing.

At least LG is kind enough to put a stellar sound system in the mandatory stand, so at least you can appreciate some good downward-firing sound quality.

For the vast majority of people, the LG Z9 at $29,996.99 is not a TV you should buy. It’s way too expensive, 8K is way too early in its lifecycle, and it’s way too expensive. Have I said that already? But, saying that. If you thrive in being an early adopter for new, ridiculously pricey tech, be my guest and buy the LG Z9 using the link below. Do it; I dare you.

Conclusion

There we go, nine fantastic picks for 4K TVs. If you want an affordable TV set with great HDR performance and great colors, the TCL 5 Series is an affordable and attractive offering, and most people will be blown away by it.

If you’ve got a bit of extra cash to spend, the LG BX brings to you the power of OLED for perfect blacks and vibrant colors. If you want a premium pick, the Sony A8H brings the peak brightness to truly realize OLED HDR.

Keep in mind; these picks are for indoor home cinema setups, where you can, to a certain degree, control the light. If you’ve got a really boring room and want to use a TV outside, check out our list of the best TVs for outdoor use on Amazon for 2021.

