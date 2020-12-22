With Christmas holidays and extended winter vacation just around the corner, all of us have got a lot of time on our hands. It is the perfect time to catch up on shows and series you have always wanted to binge-watch. So won’t you Netflix and chill?

But let’s just admit Netflix does not always come through. At times, the show or movie you want to watch is not available on Netflix in your region. Worse even, you have exhausted all the good shows and movies Netflix has.

What now then?

If you are looking for top Netflix alternatives (free and paid) this holiday season, then you have come to the right place. Sit back and relax while we suggest to you our top picks as Netflix alternatives.

One of the newest streaming services in the market, Disney+ has gathered all of Disney’s originals and promised plenty more in years to come. The platform took its movies and shows down from Netflix to direct its fan-base to the new streaming service. Almost every other good movie or series is owned by Disney, so the platform has a lot to offer its users. If you are a Marvel fan, you can find all your favorites under one platform, especially new shows from Marvel Phase 4, streaming in 2021. National Geographic classics, the gems from the 90s babies’ childhood can also be found on this exciting new platform.

Pricing Plan: Paid ($7 /month)

Popular Original(s): Disney, Marvel and Pixar Movies

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Having produced the most talked about show in probably the last three years, Game of Thrones, everyone has heard about HBO Max. What sets this streaming platform apart from others is its collection of historic and classic shows/series since its services started. HBO Max is a bit pricey compared to its competitors and does not offer 4K viewing (the platform is working on it, though). Still, what compels the users to come to HBO Max is its collection of original shows one would not find elsewhere (Note: watching pirated shows and movies is a crime).

Recently, Warner Bros. has also decided to release its 2021 movies streak on HBO Max, including the much anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 and Justice League Snyder Cut.

If you are a sucker for classics and are tired of Netflix rom-coms, HBO Max awaits you.

Pricing Plan: Paid ($15/month)

Popular Original(s): Game of Thrones, Westworld

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Apple TV+ shows have been released at a regular pace throughout 2020. Unlike its rivals Netflix and Disney Plus, Apple TV+ doesn’t have a huge collection of movies catalog to watch. It actually focused on new, original content, even if that meant having much less number of shows in a year for subscribers versus its competitors. Apple TV+ is also bringing Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DeCaprio and Robert De Niro, in 2021.

Pricing Plan: $4.99 per month

Popular Original(s): The Morning Show

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

One of the most widely used streaming services, Amazon Prime Video, is home to a dozen of popular shows around the globe. The streaming service is an extension of the Amazon Prime subscription. If you have Amazon Prime, you can upgrade the subscription plan to get access to Amazon Prime Video content or get only the latter. The subscription fee is reasonable, given the quality of shows the platform provides. Its collection of shows ranges from award-winning shows to a bunch of popular classics. The subscription also comes with free shipping of a number of products by the company.

Pricing Plan: Paid ($9/month)

Popular Original(s): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Our favorite for literally watching every type of video, YouTube, has YouTube TV dedicated to providing you with the TV shows and movies you have always wanted to watch. One can find a number of channels on the platform, a major upgrade to the normal cable. Many celebrities and directors produce content, especially for the platform because of its massive audience. From mainstream channels to social media content makers, the options are overwhelming. The monthly cost may shock you, but given the content it provides, we say the streaming service is totally worth it.

Pricing Plan: Paid (starting from $65/month)

Popular Original(s): Various shows only air on YouTube

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Streaming service straight from heaven for DC fans, DC Universe, offers its own content. The platform has all the DC movies, an entire library dedicated to its comics, and shows, some of which are specially made to air on the streaming service offering more than 2000 movies. If you are a sucker for pop culture history, there is plenty this platform has in store for you. The streaming service, however, does not contain all the legendary movies you might be expecting, but who knows, the platform might add them to viewers’ demand. DC Universe offers a free trial for one week afterward, of which you will be charged for watching the content.

Pricing Plan: Free trial, Paid ($8/month)

Popular Original(s): DC Movies, Titans

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Hulu is one of my personal favorite streaming platforms as it has unarguably the most diverse collection of TV shows and movies. The streaming service offers a very cheap subscription fee for the collection of shows and movies it is home to. Some of the most popular shows, like Handmaid’s tale, are Hulu’s brainchild. Apart from intriguing originals, the streaming service has a plethora of genres in shows and movies. However, you will have to tolerate ads to enjoy all the perks (which is a reasonable bargain if you have patience?!). But of course, if you upgrade to a more expensive plan, you will see fewer to no ads at all.

Pricing Plan: Paid ($6/month)

Popular Original(s): The Handmaid’s tale

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Best known for rating movies and TV shows, the platform has its own dedicated channel that too offers tons of content for free. Owned by Amazon, the platform can be accessed through the Amazon Prime Video app. IMDb TV offers a range of classic popular TV shows and movies in its free content. The channel is built-in for Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks. If you have been a fan of Desperate Housewives, you have got to check the channel out, and binge on the g(old) show over a sleepover.

Pricing Plan: Free

Popular Original(s): Jay Pharaoh’s Special Skills

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Hosted by India, owned by Disney, Disney+ Hotstar caters to a completely different audience. Unlike other streaming services, Hotstar is dedicated to Indian content. You will find a plethora of Indian TV shows and popular movies on the platform. Its exhausting collection of movies is sure to keep you entertained as you won’t find the content Hotstar has to offer on any other streaming service. It is home to some of the most widely viewed shows around the globe (Koffee with Karan, for example). The streaming service has its mobile app as well, facilitating its viewers even more. The subscription fee looks cheap, given the content it offers.

Pricing Plan: Paid ($50/year)

Popular Original(s): On Air AIB (popular among the Indian audience)

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Watching TV shows and movies for FREE has its own feel, won’t you agree? Tubi is an absolutely free streaming service having a range of shows and movies in store for you. Not many people know about it, but if you are a devoted binge-watcher, you must not have missed it. What sets it apart from other streaming services is its old movies and shows collection. For those of you who have exhausted all the good shows on Netflix, Tubi has a lot to offer that you still have not explored. Supported by Ads, you will have to tolerate them (all good things come at a price). You will also find a section for kids and award winners.

Pricing Plan: Free

Popular Original(s): None as of yet

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Next up is CBS All Access, home to a decent number of shows. Compared to other streaming services, the content is not as diverse. You will, however, find many popular shows on this streaming service. CBS All Access has established a user base, and if you enjoy shows like NCIS, Star Trek: Picard, and Blue Bloods, the platform has a lot in store for you. The subscription fee is cheap but comes with the Ads interruptions. If you buy a costly plan, you will be upgraded to the Ads-free service. However, the downside is its limitation on the 4K viewing and its originals limited to a few only.

Pricing Plan: Paid ($6/month)

Popular Original(s): The Twilight Zone

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

If you are in for FREE streaming services, we have a perfect one for you; the Peacock TV. The streaming service is home to a collection of TV shows and movies you will be surprised are offered on a free platform. The free service comes with Ads, and only its paid version, Peacock Premium, can get rid of them. The streaming service’s free trial lasts 13,000 hours, which is better than the free trials offered by numerous others. Peacock TV also has a Live channel where you could watch content going live at the moment. If you like the service, you can always upgrade to the premium version by adding your credit card number.

Pricing Plan: 13000 hrs free trial

Popular Original(s): Brave New World

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Popular for its Live channels, our final streaming service is Pluto TV. This TV streaming service offers a range of on-demand movies for its audience. The users can view a range of news and sports channels through the platform. You do not need to create an account as the streaming service is absolutely FREE. You will find a wide variety of content in the comedy section if you are always up for a good laugh. Further, there is a separate category called ‘Binge-Watch’ for the users. The platform is ideal for internet-based TV streaming service.

Pricing Plan: Free

Popular Original(s): Not as of yet

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

All in all, these are only the ones we have personally used and loved immensely. There are plenty of other alternatives available, but we hope you love the aforementioned ones as much as we do.

Happy binge-watching!