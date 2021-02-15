Best PC speakers for laptops and desktops in 2021 

If you’re working from home or if you’re just crafting a sick gaming/media setup, you’ll want to invest in some good PC speakers. Whilst quality headphones are a great way to get a fantastic audio experience; it’s very liberating to take those cans off and still listen to some stellar sound through the best PC speakers for laptops and desktops.

PC Speakers are fantastic if you’re looking to watch movies at your desk or if you want a super immersive gaming experience. Listening to music whilst dancing in your room without headphones is ten times better with a set of quality speakers, and – if you opt for PC speakers with a dedicated subwoofer – you can feel some extreme bass to make your music or movies pop!

There are thousands of options available for PC speakers on Amazon, and it can be quite difficult to pick what PC speakers to splash out on. That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list of the best PC speakers for both your laptop and desktop computer on Amazon for 2021, especially if you’re working from home.

Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers with Subwoofer/ Amazon

Pros:

3.1 with a dedicated subwoofer

Powerful 80W sound

Bluetooth

Compact

Cons:

Muddy highs

Just average soundstage

No headphone jack!

Our first pick on the list is from Logitech, with their latest addition to their coveted Z PC Speaker line. The Logitech Z407, despite its modest side that’ll look great on even the smallest of desks, packs a great punch.

With Logitech smart digital signal processing and with its 80 watts peak power, the Z407 produces a characteristically big and beautifully balanced sound. With satellites measuring 7.87 x 3.70 x 3.35 inches and the subwoofer measuring 9.45 x 9.21 x 7.09 inches, the Z407 is neatly compact, with the rounded edges and dark gray satin finish providing a classy and futuristic design.

The convenience doesn’t stop there. I’ve owned the Logitech Z533 speakers for around five years now, and the most irritating part about them is how the control pod is hard-wired in with a horribly short cable. This problem has been marvelously solved by simply removing the wire altogether! The wireless control pod is wireless and battery-powered and can function up to 30m away. Press and spin it to play, pause, control volume, and bass, whilst the LED indicator lets you know which input you’re using.

You’ve got three options for audio input. Connect up to three devices via Bluetooth, micro USB, and the 3.5 mm input. The wired input button on the bottom of the dial switches between wired (3.5 mm and micro USB) connections. Quickly switch back to Bluetooth by pressing the Bluetooth button. Unfortunately, unlike older Logitech PC speakers, there is no headphone jack for pass through, so if you’re looking to plug in your cans, you’ll need to connect it directly to the PC. Bummer.

With an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers adore these speakers. One happy customer writes:

“For how low the price was ($80), I am so pleased with the quality of sound! If all you want is a clean, powerful sound with no fuss, this will do the trick. The remote is a nice touch too, if you don’t plan on using your phone as the remote. I will say if you’re looking for complete control over your sound, this might not be for you. You can adjust the bass, but even that is pretty limited.”

Priced at No products found., these speakers aren’t even that expensive. Some solid but small speakers from a solid brand!

Buy on Amazon

Audioengine A2 Plus Wireless Speaker/ Amazon

Pros:

Wireless

Good instrument separation

16-Bit DAC

Compact

Cons:

Expensive

No included subwoofer

The A2+ premium powered speakers with high-fidelity stereo sound connect to your music in seconds from any app or device. These are great for your mini home music system that’s perfect for your desktop or smaller spaces.

These speakers are absolutely tiny, but what they lack in size they make up in punch! Don’t let their size fool you as these little speakers are packed with much more sound than you would expect, able to pump out a big sound that fills the room.

The A2+ Wireless Computer Speakers are constructed with custom Audioengine components: aramid fiber woofers, silk tweeters, Premium Bluetooth aptX-HD, and built-in power amps wrapped in precision-tuned, hand-crafted cabinets.

The A2+ Wireless Computer Speakers can easily be connected to your computer, tablet, phone, or turntable. The A2+ was designed and is hand-built with the goal of exceeding expectations of both value and performance.

Whilst the A2+ doesn’t come with an included subwoofer, the speakers have a port for you to connect a sub if you have one laying around. If you want a compact hi-fi 3.1 speaker set up, pairing this with a small subwoofer isn’t a bad shout.

With an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, these speakers are highly rated by Amazon reviewers. In their five-star review, one customer wrote:

“Wow, I had no idea these would sound so good. When they first arrived, I didn’t expect them to be so small. However, once plugged in and once I started playing music through my AK120, it was a HUGE surprise. These have got some juice!

The mids are what shine with these speakers, but even the higher register has a nice, rounded texture to my ears. The bass is not overwhelming, nor is it anemic. I was shocked to hear speakers this size push out so much air – and so well refined as well.”

With a list price of , these speakers aren’t cheap. But, for the first foray into hi-fi speakers that happen to be super tiny, these aren’t bad at all.

Buy on Amazon

Harman Kardon SoundSticks III 2.1 Sound System/ Amazon

Pros:

High fidelity

Great mids and highs

Fantastic bass from 20 wat subwoofer

Cons:

Looks…. Wrong?

No Bluetooth

The Harman Kardon Soundsticks look strange, but they are well regarded as a legend in the PC speaker space for their great sound signature and fantastic fidelity for the price. , the Harman Kardon SoundSticks II speakers and subwoofer system became a milestone in Harman Kardon’s history when it became part of the permanent collection at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). Improving on its famous sibling’s pop-culture appeal, the SoundSticks III system is all that and much more.

Powered by a total of 20-watts, eight full-range transducers (four in each speaker) deftly fill your room with great sound while increasing power handling and audio output. With less distortion and better sound quality, SoundSticks III speakers ensure that you’ll hear music or video exactly the way the composer intended.

To control these speakers, Harman Kardon has implemented sensitive touch controls for raising, lowering, or muting the system volume. By responding to the gentle touch of your fingertip, this intuitive design feature makes your SoundSticks III system easy to operate and keeps this work of audio “art” in the best possible condition.

By aiming sound down instead of at surrounding walls, your subwoofer makes your system less susceptible to adverse room variables – giving you a consistent performance. The subwoofer also has a flared port that reduces port noise during high-volume passages.

With an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers adore this PC speaker doubling up as “art.” For example, one customer writes:

“GREAT product. I have only had them for about 2-3 weeks but they sound amazing. The satellite speakers are very directional and heavy-duty. Don’t get me wrong you still get GREAT sound even when you aren’t directly in front of them. They are what one would expect from this type/style of speaker. (directional) The cool thing is that you can adjust the heck out of them to be “directional” any way you want/need.”

With a price of No products found., for the fidelity and pure art value of these strange but innovative speakers, these are great value and well worth checking out.

Buy on Amazon

Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers/ Amazon

Pros:

Compact

Powerful

Retro

Cons:

No subwoofer

No Bluetooth

The R1280T powered bookshelf speakers has combined a retro look with a modern sense of audio quality. If you’re looking for affordable and versatile bookshelf speakers with uncompromising sound, the R1280T bookshelf speakers are your go-to 2.0 speaker system.

Featuring a 4-inch bass driver and a calibrated, flared bass reflex port, this bookshelf speaker system delivers robust, rich bass notes that are full of presence and depth. The faithful sound production and performance of the R1280T are an audiophile’s dream.

These speakers let you connect to multiple audio devices using the dual RCA inputs. By looking at the back panel, you can easily tell one of these is a passive speaker, and one is an active speaker.

The R1280Ts are the first and foremost bookshelf speakers and are designed to be used with turntables for analog listening. However, the retro-style warmth of their sound signature makes them a great choice for PC speakers using the 3.5mm aux input.

They have a fantastic voice and great instrument separation with the large woofer and smaller tweeter. The bass driver adds some extra punch without sacrificing the clarity of the mids pumped out by the woofer.

With a staggering 4.7 stars out of 5 in their average customer review ratings, it’s safe to say those who love retro speakers adore this hybrid mix of old and new. One happy customer writes in their review:

“These Edifiers are the best bookshelf size speakers I have ever owned!! I am really impressed. I wish everyone could come over to my house and I’ll put on a thrilling rock party for you. I am very pleased with these speakers. I wish you could hear what I hear. You can!!”

What a raving review for a fantastic product! I highly recommend these speakers.

Buy on Amazon

Conclusion:

The R1280 T-powered bookshelf speakers have combined a style that evokes the retro look of the past with an impressively high level of audio quality. If you’re looking for budget-friendly, portable, and versatile bookshelf speakers with uncompromising sound, the R1280T bookshelf speakers are the best speakers for laptops and desktops. While if you want a relatively smaller size of speakers, Audioengine A2 Plus Wireless Speaker speakers are your go-to speakers because what they lack in size, they make up for in performance!

Disclaimer: This post does contain Amazon affiliate links, and upon successful purchase, we might be rewarded a small commission. For more info, please read our disclaimer.