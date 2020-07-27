Default Android launchers become boring with time. iPhone users can tell, however, Android supports third-party launchers using which users can take control over the way their home screen looks and change the look of their phone. We compiled a list of the best Android launchers that you can download to make your Android home screen exciting again.

Stock Android launchers can be boring for some, but for those who adore the minimal design and avoid drama, stock launchers are the perfect picks. Stock Android is heaven for minimalists, I like Pixel launcher on my Google Pixel, but on my secondary phones, I experiment with different other launchers to find out which is the perfect replacement for it.

Here’s the list of the best launchers for Android phones:

1. Nova Launcher

Nova launcher is my favorite pick because it offers everything a launcher should have. From icon pack support to app drawer customization, it comes with tons of features. I have been using Nova launcher for six years, and it never disappointed me. I also bought Nova Prime and didn’t regret buying it. It’s the best third-party launcher for Android in a lot of ways. You can download Nova Launcher from Google Play Store.

2. Poco Launcher

Poco launcher comes from Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1. Just like Pocophone F1, the Poco launcher is also a fantastic pick for several reasons. Xiaomi ships its phones with MIUI but it’s not everyone’s favorite. But with Pocophone F1, Xiaomi is introducing its take on stock Android with Poco launcher.

The launcher is quite simple with a clean UI. It has an app drawer with apps sorted in categorized tabs. There’s a search bar at the bottom of the app drawer to find apps right away. It doesn’t offer unnecessary features that might slow down the phone. The best part about Poco launcher is that it is available for other phones on Google Play Store.

3. Evie Launcher

When it comes to simplicity, Evie Launcher is the right choice for minimalists. With the right swipe from the left side, you get a feed showing News which you can personalize according to your taste. Swipe down gesture on Home Screen brings a search bar just like in the iOS. You can search for contacts, apps, and you can also search queries on the internet using the search bar, and it will open in a browser. Evie launcher lets you pick your favorite icon pack, offers gestures, and adjustable home screen and app drawer icons. You can download Evie Launcher on Google Play.

4. Microsoft Launcher

Microsoft Launcher is one of the interesting apps that I tried on my Android phone, and it’s great. But I didn’t like it that much. It offers too much and asks too many permissions and keeps suggesting Microsoft apps which is annoying.

If you swipe to the right of the home screen, you’ll see a feed that feels like Google Now. The feed has Glance, News, and Timeline tabs which show a glance of your day, personalized News, and timeline of activities across the devices respectively.

The launcher uses Microsoft account to sync everything when you log in. It also comes with deep Cortana integration so that you can control it with voice. It makes suggestions based on your usage and changes daily Bing wallpaper to feast your eyes. Microsoft Launcher also comes with Gestures like Swipe up, Swipe down, Two fingers swipe, Double-tap, Pinch in and out. Microsoft Launcher is available on Google Play.

5. Action Launcher

Action Launcher is a popular Android launcher that has been around for a long time. It is powerful, but you’ve to pay the price to unleash the true power. There are a plethora of features in this launcher, but unlike other Android launchers, it doesn’t hesitate to ask for money. Every feature that you want to try is paid. So, you’ve to get the Plus version before you can fall in love with this launcher.

There’s a Quick page that is a fully-featured Home screen and can be accessed by swiping the right screen edge. You can drag and drop widgets and customize the way you like it, but most of the features are in the premium version. Action Launcher is available on Google Play.

5. Smart Launcher

Smart Launcher shows that a launcher can be different from typical Android launchers without being boring. A “swipe down” gesture will take you to top stories powered by Microsoft News and the “Swipe up” gesture brings a search bar where you can search for apps, contacts, and queries on the internet. You can also manage topics and change the layout from “Magazine’ to “Compact” or “Text.”

Swiping to the right from the left side shows different tabs including Communication, Internet, Games, Media, Utilities, and Settings. These tabs include apps of these categories. To try other features of this launcher, you can install Smart Launcher from Google Play.

6. CPL (Customized Pixel Launcher)

CPL (Customized Pixel Launcher) is a minimal Pixel launcher packed with more features. It comes with themes, Icon pack support, and Pixel like minimal user interface. You can also customize dock, Home screen gestures, and tweak other settings. You can download Customized Pixel Launcher on Google Play Store.

So these were the best launchers for your Android phones. If you think we missed a great launcher that should be on this list, you can let us know about your favorite pick in the comments section below.