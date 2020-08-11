Why settle for a boring stock wallpaper when you can have much more than that? You can give your Android smartphone or tablet a new look and feel with these best wallpaper apps for Android. These apps have a multitude of bolder and brazer backgrounds that can level up your phone’s wallpaper game. Don’t be the person who uses low-resolution images as wallpapers; instead, having these apps can let you set incredible wallpapers on your phones.

We’ve compiled a list of popular wallpaper apps that you can try to change the look and feel of your smartphone. Here are the best free wallpaper apps for Android:

1. Zedge Ringtones & Wallpapers

When it comes to using a free Wallpaper app, Zedge tops our top free wallpaper apps for Android. With over 100 million downloads on Google Play, Zedge offers a variety of stuff like ringtones, alarm tones, and notification tones. The app provides wallpapers from high-resolution to low-resolution. It’s a sack of customization tools for Android phones.

You can download the image you like and set it as wallpaper within the app. It also lets you set a particular wallpaper as your favorite, so you don’t lose track of your liked wallpapers. Zedge has a “modify” wallpaper option, which lets you add stickers and images before making it your wallpaper.

2. Wallpapers (Google)

Without Wallpapers, our list of high-quality home screen wall apps for Android is incomplete. With over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store, Google’s stock wallpaper is our favorite, but it’s on the second spot for a reason. It has wallpapers straight from artists selected by Google. The app doesn’t offer customization features like Zedge, but it provides different wallpaper collection from a limited selection of images from various sources other than Google.

The collection includes New elements, Sky High, Landscapes, Textures, Life, Earth, Art, Cityscapes, Geometric shapes, Keep Looking, Solid Colors, Seascapes, or you can choose a custom wallpaper from my photos. One of the best things about this app is that it only offers high-quality content from recognized artists. Google’s team picks the images for the app, and hence you can expect stunning wallpapers. It also provides live data and live wallpaper, but these wallpapers are exclusive to every Pixel phone (Google Pixel 3 and vice versa). The app also supports daily wallpaper from the selected collections.

3. Walli – 4K, HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds

Our top picks for the best wallpaper apps for Android include Walli. The app offers illustrations from different artists. It consists of sections like Creative Wallpapers, A community of top artists, featured wallpapers from the app. You can also view recently used wallpapers and explore categories for other wallpaper types. From the popular tab, you can find the wallpapers that millions of users are downloading right now.

4. Muzei Live Wallpapers

Unlike other wallpaper apps for Android, Muzei Live Wallpapers app is one of my favorite apps for home screen backgrounds. The live wallpaper app includes high-resolution art wallpapers. You can customize, change blur, light, and greyscale from within the app. Each artwork is from a renowned artist. One of the exciting things about this app is that it supports Android Wear, which means that you can get the artistic feel on your wearable device too. Android wear support makes it a contender for best android background apps.

5. Tapet



If you are looking for an award-winning wallpaper app that’s first of its kind, then Tapet is the one. There is a selection of wallpapers available in different colors. You can also download these minimal wallpapers on your device. The app allows you to set wallpapers according to your phone’s resolution. Tapet lets you select the color palette that you want to see and choose patterns you like the most. This way, the app only suggests the wallpapers that you might love.

6. Backdrops – Wallpapers



Adorn your home and lock screen with Backdrops, one of the best background apps Android. There are three tabs in the app, community, explore, collections, and favorites. The community tab has a variety of backgrounds for your phone. You can save, favorite, or set any picture as wallpaper in the app. But you can only save a limited number of wallpapers; the Pro version gives you an Ad-free experience with unlimited offline saves. Wall of the day feature in the app lets you choose the top home screen background for your phone. You can download Backdrops from Google Play Store.

These are our top picks for the best free wallpaper apps for Android smartphones. If you have an app on your mind that’s worth exploring, submit your fav apps here.

Let us know in the comments about your favorite app from all of the above!