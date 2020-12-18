Top 10 best virtual assistants 2020

With everything at our fingertips quite literally, we do get tired of always having to type, be it a message, dialing a number, or operating an app. Virtual assistants have taken the world by storm as they offer a delightful alternative to conventional typing.

From working individuals to grandparents and kids always asking Siri random questions all the time, things do seem a little more manageable now. The virtual assistants can search your queries on search engines to schedule a meeting, taking a note, you name it for you.

So, sit back and relax or maybe ask your virtual assistant to read our list of top 10 Virtual Assistants you have got to check out this year.

Siri, synonymous to every other virtual assistant, is still one of the best virtual assistants one could ask for. Run-on all common Apple devices, Siri laid the foundation of virtual assistants. The veteran app has gotten updated numerous times, improving and adding more to what it can already do. Siri can type texts for you, search your queries on search engines, dial a contact, warn about the weather, and read headlines from the selected newspapers (many newspapers have audio reports now, such as The Washington Post). This smart virtual assistant can also act as an interpreter helping you understand different foreign languages.

Availability: iOS devices

2. Google Assistant

When it comes to Android, the king of Virtual Assistants is one of our personal favorites, Google Assistant. Just as Siri is to Apple, Google Assistant is powered by voice commands on Android. Most of the Android phones come with a shortcut that can take the user directly to the virtual assistant. Google Assistant types messages, emails, dial contacts, play songs, search queries, read notifications, open apps, to name a few basic functions. The Assistant supports the text commands as well. You can turn the Assistant on and then decide whether you want to continue with the voice command or type instead. Additionally, you can also control your smart home devices using the assistant.

Availability: Android devices (including wear OS devices), iPhone (with restrictions)

3. Alexa

Amazon’s take on Virtual Assistant, Alexa, is one of the users’ favorite. The phrase ‘Alexa…play [insert a song]’ has been very popular this year. The virtual assistant initially ran on Amazon devices. The company has now extended its support to iOS and Android devices as well. The assistant can do a range of things other than playing music. You can take notes, make To-Do lists, set up alarms, can keep you informed about the weather and news, and more. The virtual assistant comes with this exciting feature of waking up with a word of your choice (not every device offers this feature, though).

Availability: Amazon devices, Android devices, iOS devices (including Mac), Windows

4. Cortana

Introduced by none other than the tech giant Microsoft, Cortana is another great option for a virtual assistant. The ambitious virtual assistant has been around for quite a while and has picked up numerous features along the way. This virtual assistant helps keep you organized by handling your calendar. Cortana will take notes, set up reminders and alarms, including many other features you would find in virtual assistants. The best part about this virtual assistant is that it learns and can adapt a number of features. It is also compatible with a number of apps (you can ask your assistant to startup apps). You can ask your queries, and Cortana will search for it on Binge Engine.

Availability: Android devices, iOS devices, Microsoft devices

Fyle, another AI-powered Virtual Assistant app, makes dreadful expense management achievable. Designed as a management app, this virtual assistant has a lot of tricks up its sleeve. It offers integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365. Fyle can do real-time data extraction, track corporate cards and policies, and manage CRM workflows as well. The virtual assistant is widely being used by businesses to manage their expense sheets and more. Unlike most virtual assistants out there, Fyle can prove to be an effective addition to your workflow.

Availability: Android devices, iOS devices

6. Extreme

Yet another intriguing yet simple virtual assistant for Android, Extreme is a personal voice/virtual assistant expert in a number of simple functions. This virtual assistant is very easy to get hooked to; it offers a series of straightforward features and is highly responsive. Extreme would dial contacts, send messages, write emails, and search your queries using the search engine. If you are looking for an alternative to Google Assistant, then Extreme seems like a good choice. The assistant can find locations and show you the best possible route along with the weather and traffic updates. The app learns and comes up with great comebacks once it gets to know you (you’d love it if you appreciate a good sense of humor).

Availability: Android devices

Samsung’s assistant, Bixby, is a multilingual virtual assistant. Initially launched for Samsung devices, the virtual assistant has expanded its support to a couple of other devices as well. The virtual assistant has been improved a good deal since its launch. It has a good response time responding to commands much more efficiently. The virtual assistant works on all of the Samsung devices (refrigerator, TV, etc.). Like many other virtual assistants, Bixby tries to learn as much about you as possible. It will take notes of your preferences and show you things accordingly. Open apps, make calls, set up tasks on the calendar, and much more through it.

Availability: Samsung devices

A unique take on virtual assistants, DataBot is your go-to assistant to keep yourself well-informed about everything. This virtual assistant gained popularity in the Android community and then expanded its support to other devices as well. The best part about the app is its ability to create presentations from scratch; all you have to do is give voice commands, it will find images and texts and prepare slides for you (how cool is that?). This virtual assistant is available in multiple languages. Further, you can send texts and emails using DataBot.

Availability: Android, iOS, Windows 10

Another smart virtual assistant, Hound, is ideal for iOS and Android users alike. The virtual assistant can play interactive games with you. The assistant can send messages, make calls, write emails, and find answers to your questions on the search engine as well. The virtual assistant is well known for its speedy and detail-oriented results. Hound learns and improves its functions with time as well. The virtual assistant is very intuitive and picks up things quickly. The best part about the app is that you do not have to talk like you would normally talk to a virtual assistant; you can talk naturally and get things done without breaking a sweat.

Availability: Android devices, iOS devices

Lastly, we have Lyra for Android and iOS users. It is one of the most highly rated virtual assistant apps for Android. The virtual assistant offers a range of basic features; sending texts, emails, making calls, opening apps, checking weather and traffic, navigate, etc. Like most of the other virtual assistants, it offers cross-platform functionality and remembers preferences in multiple devices. This multilingual virtual assistant can interpret a number of languages. Schedule meetings and view them on any of your devices whenever you want through Lyra.

Availability: Android devices, iOS devices

With these virtual assistants making life all the easier for us, we would love to see what these companies have in store for us in the near future.