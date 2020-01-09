Top 10 Upcoming Smartphones

Every year, smartphones are getting improved. Addition of more powerful processors, stunning displays, and great cameras are making the competition tougher. Some have the best cameras, snappy performance, others have the best displays, and some are just good at everything a phone is supposed to do.

We compiled a list of most anticipated smartphones of this year. Here’s the list of top upcoming smartphones:

1. Galaxy Fold 2

Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Fold, a gorgeous phone with a unique blend of innovation in the smartphone industry. It wasn’t the first foldable display phone, but the first one that worked. Not even the hefty price and display scandal could overshadow the success of this phone. It wasn’t a phone for everyone because of its form factor and hefty price but surely impressed plenty.

Galaxy Fold was a breath of fresh air in otherwise boring smartphone industry. Fold 2 will be Samsung’s second smartphone with foldable display and will come with a lot of improvements that Samsung learned from the first-gen Fold.

2. iPhone 12

The iPhone 11 performed well in sales. A $699 phone with Apple’s latest flagship chipset and cameras. iPhone 12 is the most anticipated smartphone of 2020.

One of the reasons is the design and the name. We aren’t sure if the new iPhone will be called iPhone 11s or iPhone 12, or if they are thinking of dropping numbers, we don’t know. It is also rumored that the new iPhone will adopt the design of the iPhone 4.

The new iPhone will be announced in September 2020.

3. Galaxy S11/S20

Samsung Galaxy S11 or some are saying that it will be called as Galaxy S20 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year, after the iPhone 11 Pro. Last year, Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ were one of the best smartphones of last year. The new Galaxy phones will be an upgrade to already great smartphones. It’s been said that the new phone will be called S20 instead of S11 because of the year 2020.

The S20 or S11 is expected to have 5G support and come with more cameras, great display, and other features that we are looking forward to. It is rumored to feature a high-refresh-rate display too. The phone will be announced on February 11, 2020.

4. OnePlus 8

High-refresh-rate display, snappy performance, premium build quality, and great user experience, that was last year’s OnePlus 7 Pro. Later, there was also a OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, which was just an upgraded version excluding the McLaren edition, which had more than slightly improved specs, a McLaren inspired design.

OnePlus 7 Pro was also in our best smartphones of the 2019 list. It couldn’t land the first spot because of a few reasons like the camera. This year, we are hoping that the company will not only improve the camera of the phone but also bring more features to life.

OnePlus recently unveiled Concept One phone with camera tech that they developed in collaboration with McLaren at CES 2020. It hides the camera sensors and gives a clean feel. But it won’t go to production. OnePlus 8 will likely feature the latest Snapdragon, 5G support, great camera, and the latest version of Oxygen OS.

5. Galaxy Note 11

Last year, we saw the S Pen function as a magic wand in Galaxy Note10 and Note10 Plus. It got upgraded with features that make one feel like a wizard. You can move it in the air and do things on your Note phone using air gestures. It seemed more of a gimmick than innovation.

Note series has always been noted as the phones with the best display, great performance, and big battery life. Galaxy Note 11 will come with more improved features and new ones. That’s why Galaxy Note 11 is among one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year.

6. Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Mate 40 Pro is also one of the most anticipated Android smartphones. Last year’s Mate 30 Pro was full of features and wild tricks. You could make videos at 7680fps with this beast, but it wasn’t worth it because of Google.

The company has a tense situation and ties with the USA, which caused Google to disconnect ties from Huawei and stop the distribution of Play Store and other Google services. It still runs Android, but you can’t get Gmail, Play Store, and other Google services. However, Mate 30 Pro was a beast when it comes to hardware; hence we are looking forward to Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

7. Google Pixel 5/5 XL

Pixel 4 was a true disappointment, at least for me. I was expecting a bezel-less display, but we got a large chin, a wide-angle camera, but Google thinks we don’t need it, better video recording with 4K 60fps support and more. Instead, we got a radar tech from Project Soli that helps navigate the UI with gestures.

This year’s Pixel 5 is not coming sooner than October 2020. This time, again, we expect it to have features that fans want. Pixel phones have been pure Google products since the end of the Nexus series. The phones are made and designed by Google’s hardware team, so we will have to wait until Google releases the phone with a wide-angle camera, better video quality, and a bezel-less display.

8. Google Pixel 4a/4a XL

You might be thinking why a mid-range phone is mentioned in the list of the most anticipated phones. The reason is its price and excellent cameras. These phones have a price range of mid-rangers but borrow the camera from their top-end models, the high-end Pixel phones.

Last year’s Pixel 3a and 3a XL had average specs but the same camera from Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. This year’s phones will also adopt a few things from the flagship Pixel 4.

9. iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro is also one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. But there are many expectations from the next “Pro” of Apple. Last year’s iPhone 11 Pro is considered as one of the perfect phones with a great camera, long battery, a solid build, and more. It was also our best smartphone of the year.

We will see if the new phones can keep the crown this year. It is still unclear if the smartphone will be named iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max or iPhone 11s, 11s Pro, 11s Pro Max.

10. Samsung’s clamshell phone

Other than Galaxy Fold 2, it is said that Samsung will be announcing another phone with a foldable display, the clamshell Galaxy Fold flip phone. It was teased in Samsung Developers Conference 2019. The phone will likely debut on February 11, 2020, at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event.