Huawei P50 Pocket is the company’s first foldable flip phone

Even after getting a massive hit due to the US-China trade war and the US ban on Huawei in the United States, Huawei has stopped innovating. Instead, Huawei has jumped into the battle of foldable flip phones with the P50 Pocket. Huawei P50 Pocket is a direct competitor to the high-end Samsung Flip phone, Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Since it’s getting crowdy in the world of foldable phones, the chances of innovation are already high. The newer phones are getting better and better, even though the improvements are not drastic. These slight improvements and updates will one day take foldable tech to a whole new level.

Huawei P50 Pocket is similar to Samsung’s Z flip series, which has a clamshell form factor and is the first of its kind from Huawei. However, this is not the first foldable phone from Huawei. The company has released one foldable device in the past. However, P50 Pocket is Huawei’s first phone to adopt the clamshell form factor. In addition, P50 Pocket comes with the dual-ring design that we’ve already seen in Huawei P50.

Display

Speaking of the specs, the FHD+ OLED display is 6.9-inch in size and has a refresh rate of 120Hz with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. Since all the flagships are now moving to a higher refresh rate displays, Huawei is also thinking future. As claimed by Huawei, there’s an anti-reflective layer that reduces glare and reflection by up to 56% compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max.

If you remember the Galaxy Z Flip series and Motorola’s Razor 2 phone, they also have smaller screens to read messages and get information at a glance. Well, Huawei also has a cover display that lets you do that. There’s a 1.04-inch display that shows Weather info, music controls, calendar, widgets, QR codes, navigations, and more. The circular screen has a resolution of 340×340 pixels. That’s right beside the triple camera setup.

Camera

Speaking of the camera, there are tricks camera setup on the back. The primary sensor is 40MP Quad Pixel technology, with an f/1.79 aperture. On the other hand, the secondary camera is for ultra-wide shots and is of 13MP resolution with f/2.2. It is also 120-degree wide. Finally, the tertiary camera is a super spectrum sensor with 32MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture. These cameras are on the rear, along with one selfie camera of 10.7 MP resolution on the front.

Performance

Performance-wise, the P50 Pocket isn’t lagging behind today’s flagship phones. The flip fold phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipset and Adreno 660 GPU. The phone has two variants, one has 8GB RAM, and the other comes with 12GB of RAM. In addition, there are two storage options available, one is 128GB storage, and the other is 512GB.

Battery

P50 Pocket has a 4,000 mAh battery and can charge with a 40W fast charger. However, the battery juice might not be enough since the OLED display and the smaller round screen might suck more battery life. That can only be determined after rigorous testing.

Other Specialities

Other than these specs, the phone supports 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, has a Type-C port, and WiFi 6. The fingerprint is side-mounted, and the phone also unlocks using the Face Unlock. One big drawback of this phone is that it doesn’t run Google Services; however, it does have Android-based Huawei’s Harmony OS 2.

As Huawei claims, upon closing the P50 Pocket, it doesn’t leave a small gap, which is quite impressive, which Samsung couldn’t achieve with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 yet. Earlier this week, Oppo also unveiled their foldable phone. Hence, there are many contenders in the foldable phone business. Huawei’s P50 Pocket has only been launched in China and is priced at CNY 8988 for the base model, which is around $1,411, and CNY 10,988 for the special edition, which is approximately $1,725.