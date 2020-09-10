Motorola Razr 2: 5G support, improved cameras, and more

The race for foldable smartphones has not gotten slow. Smartphone companies are equipping their foldable phones with the latest technology. Last year, Motorola released a foldable Razr phone at a price that couldn’t justify the specs of the phone. The $1,500 foldable smartphone had very less to offer other than a gimmicky foldable display. This year, Motorola has unveiled a new successor which follows the footsteps of the predecessor but comes with improved specs. The second-gen Motorola Razr foldable phone now comes with 5G support and an improved 48MP camera.

The new Motorola Razr also has a Snapdragon 765G processor along with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which is an increment from 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Another change in the new foldable phone is the price. The second-gen Motorola Razr is priced at $1,399, which is $100 less than the first Motorola Razr. The new SD 765G processor supports 5G and higher data speeds. The battery performance was poor in the Razr 1, but in Razr 2, Motorola added a slightly upgraded battery of 2,800mAh. It is not much of an upgrade from last year’s 2,510mAh, but the phone is designed in a way that it doesn’t allow a large battery to be placed inside the body.

Image Source: Motorola

Other hardware changes include the removal of the fingerprint sensor from the chin. The fingerprint is now located at the back of the phone. Previously, Razr had a 5MP selfie camera and a 16MP primary sensor, and both were awful, compared with other smartphones of this price range. The second-gen comes with an improved 48MP camera along with OIS and laser autofocus. The front camera is of 20MP resolution and can shoot quad-pixel photos of 5MP.

Foldable phones like Galaxy Fold has an external display for notification and camera view. Razr also has a 2.7-inch OLED display on the outside named as “Quick View.” The primary display size is 6.2-inch. You can view different apps in the quick view or take powerful selfies using the main camera of the phone. The new Razr phone is also has a water repellent design, which is a plus point.

The new Motorola Razr will be available later this fall in three colors, Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold, at a new price of $1,399. You can buy it from AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Motorola’s website, and Amazon.