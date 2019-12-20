Top Social Media Marketing Tips to be Christmas Sale Ready

Christmas is right around the corner. The trend during this season is increased shopping as people gift their loved ones. Depending on the marketing strategies used, this is the perfect time for one to make good money. Regardless of the size of the business, the preparation determines how much one sells during the season. Social media is one of the best ways to market your business.

There are many reasons why one should use social media. Besides the increase in sales, one gets a chance to have an interactive conversation with their customers, thus getting feedback on their services. However, this is not a walk in the park; the journey is very daunting. Christmas season is a period to rise in ranks on business. To check one’s ranking position on the internet, use the Keyword tool. One has to learn a few tips to rise above their competitors. Some of these tips are listed herein;

Decorate both your profile and cover photo.

Christmas is known for its flamboyant colors. The best way to tune your customers for the season is by using appealing photos resembling the holiday. Customers will in most instances get attracted to such brands to check their Christmas offers or discounts. For a start, one can set their cover photo as a billboard of their business to showcase their new offers. Such a cover picture should have a very bold-colored background with beautiful fonts such as the serif and sans serif.

However, giving offers is not a prerequisite to increasing customers. If your brand is not in a capacity to give take always, one can opt for a Christmas decoration suited with the brand’s logo. This can be good enough to attract customers. The other trick is uploading these Christmas images on different social media. In reality, most people have more than two accounts on social media.

Encourage spirit sharing.

Christmas is a season when most people believe in sharing with the less fortunate. The first way of handling such an issue could be the creation of eBooks and making offers, e.g. ‘for every 50 downloads, I’ll donate 50 dollars’ towards that charity. Another way is by encouraging people to share a tweet for example in return for a 1 dollar donation for each tweet shared. However, when designing the poster, ensure that you put a picture of your beneficiaries of the charity drive as the background.

Wish people happy holidays.

This may sound quite obvious, but this has a significant impact on your business. Christmas holiday is not a season to rest. During this season, it is expected that many people will be logging in to their accounts to wish their loved one a merry Christmas and also a happy new year. This can be a perfect moment to send a ‘Merry Christmas’ message to your customers to let them know that your brand cares. The easiest way is having a holiday decoration and fixing your message on the same image attractive font.

Give Merry Christmas Offers.

During this season, most customers expect offers from different brands. To attract customers, one ought to use beautiful language such as; ‘buy one get one free’, ‘one day to our 20% special discount.’ When designing your posts, make use of special fonts and most importantly enlarge fonts on crucial points such as discounts or offers being given.

Share Christmas memories.

Social media, just like the name suggests, is a place where people are meant to hold conversations; being social. When one uses their posts to share their festive experiences, this will not only boost their brand but also attract customers to socialization. In such moments, people are given a chance to share lasting memories about Christmas, food, gifts, and many more.

Conclusion

Christmas is the best season to increase one’s sales. However, this season requires adequate preparation hence the need to start up by following the above tips. It is never too early or late to start something!