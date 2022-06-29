Fintech Marketing in 2022: Trends, Ideas, and Strategies

Technological progress has always been the guiding light in the world of financial services, just like many other activities we’re so used to.

Currently, the industry of financial technology and fintech solution providers, such as Yalantis is definitely on the rise. Its market value has almost doubled in recent four years and is expected to grow even further by the end of the current year.

A vast majority of US citizens nowadays consider financial technology applications to be a part of their everyday lives. They use such applications for all kinds of financial transactions, from ordering online to paying bills.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at the most prominent fintech marketing strategies in 2022. However, to approach this topic we need to first clarify what marketing for fintech is.

What’s fintech marketing?

For the most part, financial technology marketing can be described as a selection of practices that ensure the constant growth, development, and automation of financial services and their provision to clients.

Fintech marketing has many applications, among them the enhancement of traffic, strengthening of enterprise growth, and improvements of client loyalty levels.

So, what are the ways in which financial technology marketing improves your relationships with clients?

Widens the audience: the first and foremost task of any fintech digital marketing campaign is to engage new clients all around the world. The possibilities are endless here, and smart research and preparations will allow an enterprise to explore levels of engagement never seen before.

Make a bond: the more you provide transparent and reliable information about the intricacies of the financial world to your clients, the more they begin to trust you. With time, such trust can evolve into deeper bonds, providing the enterprise with ultra-high levels of loyalty.

Know your customer: fintech players are on the market to satisfy the requirements of the final customer. In order to do that, it is important to learn what they need. The content you include in your marketing campaign must be adjusted accordingly.

Okay, now that we clarified the basics, it is time to get deeper into the topic of the best modern fintech marketing strategies.

What fintech marketing strategies to use in 2022?

There are several major strategy trends in 2022 for fintech marketing, and we will begin with the most obvious one

SMM (Social Media Marketing)

Social media still rules the masses, unquestionably. An average modern US citizen can spend up to 2,5 hours a day on social media according to Statista. It would be a tremendous waste not to use such a deep source of a new audience.

To attract new clients with SMM you’d need a well-thought-out content strategy, both engaging and attracting. The content doesn’t have to be too elaborate, sometimes a short but smart tweet would go a long way toward your potential audience.

But before you even start with the content, it’s crucial to understand who exactly your audience is, which social media they tend to use, and what kind of content they prefer.

Gamification

Gamification is just what it sounds like: the introduction of game elements into a strategy.

What makes gamification a particularly great tool to use as a part of a fintech marketing strategy is that it’s both engaging and educational at the same time.

It can simultaneously increase customers’ financial literacy, making them feel more comfortable while managing their finances, and help them save money by setting specific goals. All this will lead to a great increase in customer loyalty.

Besides, gamification tends to create unity between customers of a particular establishment, and as a result, customers tend to recommend this establishment to their friends and relatives much more often.

Online advertising

When planning the advertising campaign for a fintech product, it is important to take modern reality into consideration. Any manager that ignores the prevalent role of the online presence of the audience would miss a huge share of it.

Investing in advertising campaigns on huge online platforms (such as Youtube and Facebook) is as important nowadays as TV and radio advertising was during the past century. Online platforms speak the language of today, they use the imagery and verbal means that the potential audience most likely does, moreover, they create all that.

So make sure to learn it and use it in your marketing campaign to maximize its efficiency.

Okay, we’ve covered the main elements of a successful fintech marketing campaign in 2022, now let’s get to the most important trends in the industry.

Most useful trends in fintech marketing in 2022

All the trends we’re going to cover below have one thing in common: to make your product/service stand out. The market is far from saturation, of course, but there are a ton of products and services out there, and any new contender would face fierce competition.

With that in mind, let’s get to fintech trends 2022.

Fintech branding

Let’s imagine you’re taking your new financial service on the market. Chances are, there are at least ten (more, probably) products out there that offer comparable services.

To succeed in such an environment you need to make yours a brand, make it memorable. Build assets that would scream “your service” each time a person interacts with them.

Create effective mobile experiences

Speed and efficiency are the names of the game when it comes to fintech services. People would not waste time trying to access your mobile app in case something goes wrong, they would delete it instantly and go to the next thing.

That is why it’s important to make your customers’ mobile experience as comfortable and smooth as possible.

Provide content with real value

It is not enough for content to be entertaining nowadays. The modern world overflows with entertainment, it jumps on you from behind every corner. Your audience is most likely oversaturated with simple entertainment as well, and you would need something deeper in order to grab their attention and earn their trust later.

Provide content with real value — information that can teach your audience something, that can be useful in everyday life. Most importantly, provide useful information about the financial world, so that your customers can feel more confident, and that feeling will work wonders for your relationships.

Some final thoughts on the matter

Trying to maintain the balance between the creation of bonds with your customers, educating them, and engaging wider audiences might be difficult, especially in the complex technological environment of fintech. That makes marketing strategy especially important for any fintech player that wishes to succeed in the industry. Pay it enough attention and resources, and it will pay back manyfold.