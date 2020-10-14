7 marketing tips to follow for a successful website launch

There’s so much more to digital marketing than simply building a visually attractive website. There are currently over 1 billion sites online, so if you want to cut through the noise and attract traffic to your website, you need to have a solid marketing strategy.

In this article, we’re offering 7 online marketing tips that will help you launch your new website successfully.

Start on the right foot using a great domain name

A short, easy-to-remember domain can really make a big difference between getting lost in the digital space and creating a successful online presence. A good domain name will not only add credibility to your business, but it will also build your brand by increasing awareness. Having your domain match, your company name will reinforce your brand and make it easier for visitors to remember and come back.

In addition, it will make it easier to get business through word-of-mouth because a name that is easy to memorize is also easy to pass along. It’s possible to find the right domain name for your business among the cheapest domain names; you just have to do a bit more research in your preferred registrar.

Identify your target audience

Your target demographic should always be in the center of your marketing goals. So, before you start creating your marketing strategy, make sure to create your ideal customer persona, which will include gender, age, career, salary, location, interests, buying behavior, etc.

Once you know who your target customers are, you’ll be able to tailor your strategies and your content in order to meet their wants and needs.

Determine your budget

Investing a large sum of money into your marketing efforts isn’t enough to guarantee success. On the other hand, sitting back and waiting for people to find and visit your website isn’t going to produce any results either.

That’s why you need to determine a budget that’s practical for your brand’s needs. This will help you make sure you don’t under or overspend.

Create an email marketing strategy

Email is one of the top marketing channels. When used right, it can be a very effective and affordable way to drive leads and sales, grow engagement, boost customer loyalty, and grow your fanbase. Unlike social media, where communication relies on the platform’s algorithm, if you grow your own email list, you’ll be able to control when and how you communicate with your subscribers.

Email is also perfect because it has immediacy. Use a pre-launch email to build awareness of your website, a launch email to drive use, and a post-launch email to keep users updated. Such emails will create a sense of urgency, persuading people to go and check out your website.

You should also consider adding a cold email to your email marketing strategy. Just like cold calling, you will contact prospects without prior notice. And if you’re worried about the low open and response rates, don’t be – the right type of cold email that has a great subject line can significantly improve your numbers.

Develop a social media strategy

Once you’ve launched your site, it’s time to begin thinking about your social media strategy.

Customer engagement should be one of your top marketing objectives, and social platforms are a great place to reach your target customers and effectively communicate with them.

When creating your social media strategy, think about what you want to achieve. Is your goal to attract more traffic to your site? Or maybe you want to increase the number of your leads? You’ll also need to think about which social networks you will be using. This will largely depend on your target audience, as well as your company’s needs.

For instance, if your target customers are younger people, you should probably focus on Snapchat and Instagram. On the other hand, if you have a law practice firm, using these two platforms probably isn’t the best idea.

Come up with an effective content marketing strategy

If you want to achieve your online marketing goals, you need to create an effective content marketing strategy. Start by adding a blog section to your website where you will post fresh content regularly.

The more blog posts you have, the more visitors will be able to find you in search engines. Moreover, high-quality, entertaining, and valuable content could establish you as an expert in your industry and motivate people to come back for more useful tips and opinions.

Here are some ideas that will help you create an effective content strategy:

Don’t write just for writing’s sake; always think about what your audience would be interested in reading;

Be consistent and try to publish at least one blog a month;

Incorporate high-quality images that are relevant to your content;

Pay attention to spelling and grammar.

Have a marketing calendar

A good marketing calendar will help you stay on track with all your marketing efforts by making sure that your marketing platforms are putting out a constant stream of content, information, and promotions.

Creating a calendar requires some energy and focus in the beginning, but when your business enters into busy seasons, you won’t need to worry about anything related to marketing.

Final thoughts

These 7 tips should help you get ready for a successful website launch. However, you should bear in mind that every strategy you implement will be an immediate success. You need to experiment and adapt your strategies: write different types of content, try sending different kinds of emails, and be present on several different social media platforms. The mistakes you make will help you adapt and refine your marketing strategy.