RoundupsApps

7 Best Mobile Apps to Help You Kill Time

Avatar for Jazib Zaman
By Fatima Bhutta
94
0

Must Read

DealsJazib Zaman - 0

How Technology Has Changed Christmas

Our lives have been changed drastically by the advent of technology. Much of the ways we go...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceJazib Zaman - 0

5 Ways AI is Improving Banking Online

AI is set to be the next big thing in banking. It’s only a matter of time before it...
Read more
EnergyJazib Zaman - 0

Here’s how an on-grid solar solution can cut down your power costs

Solar is a trend that is fast catching up to the masses after recognizing its multiple benefits. Apart from...
Read more
Avatar for Jazib Zaman
Fatima Bhutta
Writer specializing in business, opinion pieces, and technology education. I’m also an avid reader with a degree in Business & Management from the University of Bolton.

Everyone, at some point in their daily life, will need to find a way to kill time. While there are many ways to do this, especially in the modern world, the most common is to turn to your smartphone and fire up an app or two. However, with so many fantastic apps out there, which are perfect for when you need to kill some minutes?

Royal Vegas

The Royal Vegas casino has a mobile app which is the perfect gateway for gamers to enjoy some high-octane casino action on their smartphone. The app has the latest and very best casino games, from slots through to table classics such as roulette and blackjack, so there’s something for everyone, making it the ideal time killer.

Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO changed the game when it came on the scene, as it makes fantastic use of augmented reality, one of the latest pieces of technology. It’s perfect for killing some spare time as it gets you off your feet, as you go on the hunt for Pokémon in the real world while getting a bit of exercise as well.

BritBox

If you don’t fancy playing a game, you could always download and install BritBox, which is the next big thing when it comes to streaming. BritBox brings the best of telly from the BBC and ITV together, so, users can catch up on box sets, while exclusive new shows are uploaded weekly.

Twitch

If you’re not playing games to pass the time, the next best thing is to watch others play. Twitch is currently the biggest and best streaming platform on the planet, and while they may have recently lost Ninja and Shroud, if there’s a game you’re interested in, it will be being streamed, and you can watch via their excellent app.

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush is a game which has stayed at the top for years. It’s been downloaded and played hundreds of millions of times and is still one of the most highly rated out there. It’s made its name as it’s a puzzler players can load up and enjoy on-demand, with new content added regularly. It’s become the spare time killer for millions, and it’s easy to see why after being around for so long.

Twitter

Out of the various social media apps, Twitter is the one perfect for killing time as it’s the place to be for the latest news. Whether you want to know what’s happening in the world or if you’re looking to catch up on the latest football stories, Twitter is the platform to visit. It’s also the social media site where posts and videos go viral.

Spotify

Sometimes, there’s nothing else for it than to connect your headphones and listen to your favourite music. Music is something we cannot live without, and it’s fantastic when it comes to lifting your mood as well. There are a few music streaming platforms out there, but Spotify is in a league of its own, with a vast collection of sounds and podcasts.

Previous article5 simple steps to securing your remote employees
Next articleWunderlist will shut down on May 6, 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

DealsJazib Zaman - 0

How Technology Has Changed Christmas

Our lives have been changed drastically by the advent of technology. Much of the ways we go...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

5 Ways AI is Improving Banking Online

Jazib Zaman - 0
AI is set to be the next big thing in banking. It’s only a matter of time before it becomes a part of our...
Read more
Energy

Here’s how an on-grid solar solution can cut down your power costs

Jazib Zaman - 0
Solar is a trend that is fast catching up to the masses after recognizing its multiple benefits. Apart from being good for the environment...
Read more
Software

Software That Could Improve Your Business In 2020

Jazib Zaman - 0
When you are trying to run a business, it is important that you are considering how you can improve it all of the time....
Read more
Computing

Most expensive Mac Pro costs $52,000

Abdullah - 0
Back in June 2019, the new Mac Pro was announced at WWDC. It is finally available, and you can now order it from Apple's...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Best tech news apps for Android

Apps Abdullah - 0
There's a set of applications installed on a technology geek's phone, the useful apps, apps that would add value to a geek's...
Read more

5 best brain training apps to make you smarter

Apps Ali Raza - 0
Every once in a while, you need a mental workout to weed out the monotony. It doesn’t always mean rushing to a...
Read more

The best apps for secure, private messaging

Apps Jazib Zaman - 3
Private messaging is supposed to be just that: private. Recently, however, there has been a lot of worrying news about conversations on...
Read more

Best messaging apps for Android (2019)

Apps Abdullah - 1
Android comes with third-party messaging apps support which means that you are not stuck with the default messaging app. A plethora of applications can...
Read more

Discover us

Legal

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Copyright 2003-2019. TechEngage.com. All Rights Reserved. A Project of TechAbout LLC.