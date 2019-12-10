7 Best Mobile Apps to Help You Kill Time

Everyone, at some point in their daily life, will need to find a way to kill time. While there are many ways to do this, especially in the modern world, the most common is to turn to your smartphone and fire up an app or two. However, with so many fantastic apps out there, which are perfect for when you need to kill some minutes?

Royal Vegas

The Royal Vegas casino has a mobile app which is the perfect gateway for gamers to enjoy some high-octane casino action on their smartphone. The app has the latest and very best casino games, from slots through to table classics such as roulette and blackjack, so there’s something for everyone, making it the ideal time killer.

Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO changed the game when it came on the scene, as it makes fantastic use of augmented reality, one of the latest pieces of technology. It’s perfect for killing some spare time as it gets you off your feet, as you go on the hunt for Pokémon in the real world while getting a bit of exercise as well.

BritBox

If you don’t fancy playing a game, you could always download and install BritBox, which is the next big thing when it comes to streaming. BritBox brings the best of telly from the BBC and ITV together, so, users can catch up on box sets, while exclusive new shows are uploaded weekly.

Twitch

If you’re not playing games to pass the time, the next best thing is to watch others play. Twitch is currently the biggest and best streaming platform on the planet, and while they may have recently lost Ninja and Shroud, if there’s a game you’re interested in, it will be being streamed, and you can watch via their excellent app.

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush is a game which has stayed at the top for years. It’s been downloaded and played hundreds of millions of times and is still one of the most highly rated out there. It’s made its name as it’s a puzzler players can load up and enjoy on-demand, with new content added regularly. It’s become the spare time killer for millions, and it’s easy to see why after being around for so long.

Twitter

Out of the various social media apps, Twitter is the one perfect for killing time as it’s the place to be for the latest news. Whether you want to know what’s happening in the world or if you’re looking to catch up on the latest football stories, Twitter is the platform to visit. It’s also the social media site where posts and videos go viral.

Spotify

Sometimes, there’s nothing else for it than to connect your headphones and listen to your favourite music. Music is something we cannot live without, and it’s fantastic when it comes to lifting your mood as well. There are a few music streaming platforms out there, but Spotify is in a league of its own, with a vast collection of sounds and podcasts.