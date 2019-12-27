More than any other tech product, smartphones went through drastic changes and revolutionized the way we do things and use these high tech gadgets in our lives. The competition has become tough since the inception of smartphones.

At TechEngage, we compiled a list of the best smartphones of 2019. Picking these phones was more stringent this year since we have so many phones with improved specs and designs now. The10 best smartphones that we think deserve a spot in the list are ranked depending on the following factors:

Display

Camera

Performance

Battery

Software

These are the factors which consumers think of before taking a decision to buy a smartphone. Let’s take a look at the best smartphones of 2019 so far that are ranked on the basis of these factors.

I know what you are thinking, Pixel 4? On the bottom of the list? Yes, it’s Pixel 4, ranked lowest in our best smartphones of 2019 list, and I have my reasons. Let’s start with the camera. Pixel 4 is undoubtedly the best camera phone to date. Performance-wise, it is a great phone and has a great display with high-refresh-rate (which was faulty at launch and later fixed in an update).

However, there’s a “but.” It’s not a perfect phone when it comes to other features. Doesn’t record great videos, doesn’t have the modern bezel-less design, and also, lacks wide-angle lens because folks at Google think it’s unimportant. It also had issues with high-refresh-rate display and the facial unlock feature. A phone needs more than just a great camera to become a whole package.

Speaking of Pros, Pixel 4 has a great camera for taking photos, and it has stock Android with the latest updates.

Release date: October 2019

October 2019 Price: Starts $799

Starts $799 Company/Platform: Google/ Android

Galaxy S10 series has received a lot of positive response from the users around the world. It has great design, Samsung display (best in the industry), and great dual-camera setup along with a great battery. S10e is a perfect compact smartphone for those who are not looking for a massive phone with Pro features. It fits perfectly in hands.

Release date: March 2019

March 2019 Price: Starts $749

Starts $749 Company/Platform: Samsung / Android

2019 was a rough year for Huawei. The US banned Huawei products and stopped other companies from any deal with the Chinese company. Thanks to the officials, Huawei won’t have Google apps in their upcoming and most recent smartphones including Play Store.

Despite all the hardships that Huawei had to face, Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro came out with great specs. Huawei P30 has one of the best cameras out there and takes incredible photos.

Release date: March 2019

March 2019 Price: Starts $899

Starts $899 Company/Platform: Huawei / Android

Huawei had an unfortunate year because of the US ban. All US-based companies were asked to part ways from the Chinese giant. However, the company introduced two flagships, P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro.

Mate 30 Pro comes with one of the best cameras that smartphones can have right now. It also comes with a unique feature that no one else can encapsulate in a smartphone, super slo-mo. The phone can shoot videos at whopping 7,680 frames per seconds and has a gorgeous water-fall screen. It also comes with 40W charging.

Release date: September 2019

September 2019 Price: Starts $1200

Starts $1200 Company/Platform: Huawei / Android

Samsung Galaxy S10 is on number 6 for the best smartphone of 2019. It has everything that the plus version comes with. Great camera, display, and other features. Galaxy S10 has a single selfie camera instead of dual punch-hole display like Galaxy S10 Plus.

Release date: March 2019

March 2019 Price: Starts $899

Starts $899 Company/Platform: Samsung/ Android

Other than the size, and large battery, iPhone 11 Pro Max is the same as the iPhone 11 Pro. The only reason it lies on the 5th spot is the price and phone’s large size. Large-sized phones are comparatively hard to handle than regular-sized smartphones. iPhone 11 Pro Max has a great camera, display, build quality and runs iOS 13.

Release date: September 2019

September 2019 Price: Starts $1099

Starts $1099 Company/Platform: Apple / iOS

Since the first OnePlus smartphone, the company has dedicated itself for making great software and hardware at a low price. The cost of their phones has gone up, but the quality has been impressive, and I must say, they’re improving like no other in the industry. OnePlus 7 Pro is at 4th position on the list of best smartphones despite having great performance and high-refresh-rate display.

The reason is the camera. All other specs are pleasing, and this phone is a great pic for smartphone enthusiasts, but the camera isn’t that good as the competition. OnePlus has also introduced another flagship, OnePlus 7T with slight improvements.

Release date: May 2019

May 2019 Price: Starts $669

Starts $669 Company/Platform: OnePlus/ Android

It’s the third Samsung smartphone on this list which means they’re doing great. Galaxy S10 Plus has almost the same specs as the regular version but with few additions like dual selfie camera, slightly larger battery life, bigger display and 12Gb variant. Other than these, they are almost the same phones. Galaxy S10 Plus has a great design and has triple rear sensors for taking great photos and runs Android.

Release date: March 2019

March 2019 Price: Starts $999

Starts $999 Company/Platform: Apple / iOS

If there’s any smartphone that is near to perfect, it’s Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10. The compact version of the Galaxy Note lineup with best in class display, top-notch performance, and runs Android. Galaxy Note 10 has 8GB of RAM, a large battery of 3500mAh, triple rear camera sensors, and Android 10. It has the best smartphone display ever. The phone is available for $949.

Release date: August 2019

August 2019 Price: Starts $949

Starts $949 Company/Platform: Samsung/ Android

iPhone 11 Pro comes at the top of the best smartphone awards of 2019. The reason is simple. It is the most improved phone with the best price and works best. Unlike other smartphones with unfinished features or gimmicks that should’ve kept in the testing room, iPhone 11 Pro is a complete phone.

It has got one of the best cameras to date on any smartphone, best video camera, best battery life, best build quality, arguably the best software, and much more. iPhone 11 Pro doesn’t have an unfinished feature(s) that doesn’t work or is under progress; hence, it gets our vote for the best smartphone of 2019.