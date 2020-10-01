Everything Google announced at its Pixel hardware event

Google has just revealed the new additions to its hardware lineup at a digital event. The event wrapped up in a half-hour and was streamed live on their official website and YouTube.

The night comes with plenty of announcements, including Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and various other Google products, which we will. The event was much awaited and anticipated by the Google user base. In case you missed the show last night, here’s everything that Google has announced.

1. Google Pixel 5

Google has finally released the 5G enabled Pixel 5 phone. Pixel 5 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is rated IP68, which means you will no more find yourself in a hassle when it starts raining as this phone can take a splash or spill with ease. The phone has a 90 Hz 6-inches FHD+ OLED display with a hole-punch.

As far as the unique features are concerned, it is hard to find unique features there. The Pixel 5 is a downgrade in terms of performance and few features like Motion Sense tech. It doesn’t have a flagship processor like Snapdragon 865; instead, it has a mid-ranger Snapdragon 765G.

The users can power up their phones without a plug, thanks to wireless charging technology embedded in Pixel 5. It also includes the reverse wireless charging feature to charge products like wireless earphones.

Google didn’t let the camera features unattended either. The updated camera app supports night sight in portrait mode. The rear and front cameras are 12.2MP and 8MP, respectively. The HDR+ automatically enhances the color and lightening of pictures, and with the help of Google’s new AI algorithm, you can adjust the light in portrait photos. The rear camera has autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, whereas the front camera has a fixed focus.

Moreover, the super-smooth panning feature adds the cinematic look in your videos. Pixel 5 has a battery of 4080mAh. The phone is available for pre-order with a price of $699. The phone will be released in eight countries on October 15th and on October 29th in the US.

2. Google Pixel 4a 5G

Along with 5G enabled Pixel 5, Google also unveiled a second 5G phone, the Pixel 4a 5G. It comes with a larger 6.2 inches OLED display. Both phones, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have the same midrange Snapdragon 765G processor and the same storage amount, i.e., 128GB. Pixel 4a 5G has more features than the previously launched Pixel 4a. It’s basically an XL variant that Google skipped earlier.

The 8MP front camera and 12.2MP rear camera is enabled with autofocus phase detection. The phone will be available in two colors, black and white. The phone costs $499 and will be available in November.

3. The all-new Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast has dramatically changed the landscape of how we enjoy content on our TVs. But the latest hardware update is taking this dongle to another level. The all-new Chromecast does not necessarily require a phone to navigate the content.

Google’s team of developers has introduced a remote along with the dongle using which sites like YouTube and Netflix are just a button press away. This user-friendly feature reduces the labor of switching apps, and now due to the latest OS of Google TV, the users can find various apps, movies, and TV shows in one place.

Sadly, the new Chromecast has not supported the cloud-based gaming service, Google Stadia, perhaps yet another good news to come in days. However, there exist some apps that wirelessly or via the cloud can change the configuration of Chromecast’s APK and allow the ‘unknown sources’ to connect with it. (Read our guide to install an APK file here.)

The users can get the Chromecast with Google TV and 6 months of Netflix subscription on $89.99. The price without a Netflix subscription will cost $49.99.

4. Nest Audio Speaker

The Nest Audio is Google’s latest smart speaker, 75% louder than the original Google Home. It has a 50% stronger bass. Google claims that you just need to pair two Nest Audio speakers together to enjoy the stereo sound.

The feature that makes it stand out from the crowd of existing smart speakers is its adaptability. It can adjust its metrics as per the environment; this makes it a preferable choice if you love music but want to keep you posted about the daily news. The Nest Audio provides you the clearer voice of e-books, radio, and the news. The speakers are available for pre-order at $99.99 with free shipping.