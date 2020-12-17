Hasn’t 2020 been a complete roller coaster? Although most of us have been confined to our homes, there is no excuse why we should not be looking at some of the coolest gadgets that can make our life interesting amidst these rough times.

So without wasting any time, here is a list of 9 best gadgets that you must look into in 2020 that won’t make you regret the money you spend!

When you are missing out on too much fun due to lockdowns, the best option is to invest in a display that can bring the outside life to your TV screen. That said, the LG OLED display is just the right option!

It is equipped with a colored crystal technology that reflects the true colors of the illuminations and recreates accurate images as if you are watching it first hand with the naked eye.

Unfortunately, OLED displays are generally expensive since they are costly to manufacture, but LG OLED 48CX is one of the most affordable options that you will find on this list.

There are not many great headphones out there, but this one is a perfect blend of performance and comfort that you will just love to use! Philips has really stepped up its game with the launch of 50 mm Neodymium drivers that deliver crispy bass and perfect sound quality even at high frequencies.

Its double-layer cushion provides comfort to your ear in case you need to use it for a longer session without a break. You can also connect it to a number of other devices thanks to the in-built 6.3 – 3.5 mm jack adapter.

Although it has taken a couple of releases, Apple has finally launched a perfect pair of earbuds. It comes with a hefty price tag, but you are going to love not just the sound quality but the feel of it in your ears as well.

Apple earbuds have a sleek design with a pure white finish and a smart body. These earbuds also automatically connect with your nearby device to give an insight into battery status and volume settings.

Perhaps the feature that stands out the most here is its active noise-cancellation feature. The world around you would drop into dead silence the minute you plug these on!

Most high-end video doorbells come with a hefty price tag, but Arlo begs to differ. The latest video doorbell provided by this brand is a balanced combination of price and features.

It stands out with the amazing image quality that helps you detect even far off objects visible in the camera. Furthermore, you can sync it with smartphones to receive notifications and alerts when there is somebody at the door or when a suspicious movement is detected.

You can create and select specific motion zones so that you are not disturbed when a random vehicle passes by in the street. Along with these features, this video doorbell has an in-built siren that is triggered by suspicious events. Nothing important? You can switch off the siren using its mobile app.

Another pair of earbuds you need to try, besides Apple AirPods, is the Skullcandy True Wireless Earbuds.

These earbuds are waterproof, sweat-proof, and dustproof. They also charge quickly, so you don’t have to skip using them for a long period of time.

Interestingly, Skullcandy earbuds also allow for tracking, so there is no need to worry about losing these. You can connect to the Tile network and locate where you have placed them in case you have forgotten.

Tired of noisy keystrokes and delayed action in games? It is time to try Logitech G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard.

This one is a great pick for game-lovers who want to invest in a professional gaming keyboard that features qualities meant specifically for this use. It offers Lightspeed wireless technology with less than 1-millisecond response.

Furthermore, you can save 6 profiles on your desk and access them as per need. It hosts RGB lighting that lets you choose from 16.8 million colors to illuminate the background as you play.

If there is anything that this year has made us realize, it is that hygiene is important. Talking about personal cleanliness, how can we forget about the Oral B IO toothbrush that has been equipped with an insane amount of tech that assists in thorough cleaning around your mouth.

First of all, it is bound to put you in a good mood with a wink and smile when you are about to start toothbrushing. Additionally, the brush has in-built sensors that track its movement and shows you areas that you have missed. You can also choose between multiple modes and pressure in case you have sensitive gums, or you are in the mood of intense cleaning after a candy-filled day.

If you are concerned about your health, investing in a reliable soft-water system can prove to be helpful. In this regard, Pelican Salt-Free Water Softener guarantees the proper elimination of magnesium and calcium ions.

In fact, this device has been certified to remove more than 99.6% unwanted particles in water. It comes with a manual that can help you with the installation. Another advantage is that Pelican softener does not run on electricity saving energy as well.

What’s better than a reliable gadget that can keep unwanted visitors away from your important stuff. The last thing we are going to talk about is the Master Lock Biometric Padlock that uses your fingerprint to lock and unlock. Bye-bye to the annoying keys and the hassle of taking care of them!

What if you are using this lock on a shared drawer that your sibling needs as well? Luckily, Master Lock can save up to 10 fingerprints. Furthermore, if finger recognition doesn’t work, you can swipe the directional code to unlock it.

So what do you think about these gadgets? Have you come across any that you would want to share with other readers? Let us know below!