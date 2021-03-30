There’s a whole bunch of reasons you may want to mount your phone to the handlebars of your bike. Using your phone whilst riding is really dangerous; hence it is recommended not to. However, if you want to use the wealth of information a smartphone offers on the go, you’re going to want to be able to attach it safely to your bike. In most cases, bikers need navigation, and that’s only possible either with a bike mount or if you have a Jarvis to guide you along the way.

Perhaps you’re a DoorDash or UberEats rider looking to use your phone for GPS navigation. Maybe you’re an avid mountain biker looking to use Google Maps to find the most daring, beautiful route. Or perhaps, you just want to be able to listen to music whilst zooming down the road on your bike. The possibilities are endless when you opt for a phone mount.

Whilst, yes, it is possible to DIY your own mount for your bike, perhaps using a drink holder and some Gorilla tape, the last thing you’d want is your contraption falling apart and damaging your expensive phone. That’s why these phone mounts are built to last and withstand the shocks and elements your bike faces every day.

With the hundreds of options on Amazon for you to pick from, it can be quite difficult to pick which phone mount to put your trust in. This is why we at TechEngage have compiled this list of the best, trustworthy phone mounts for your bike for 2021.

Pros:

Elastic bands to hold phone down

Good clamp

Interesting colors for elastic bands

Cons:

Phone can be difficult to get in and out of the holder

For our first pick on the list, we have the TruActive Phone Mount.

Featuring a custom locking security grip that wraps all the way around your handlebars with nonslip, anti-vibration padding, so your phone stays put even on bumpy rides. The secure rubber bands included in the package include six unique colors: red, lime, cyan, black, pink, and orange. With these four corner bands, you can truly match your style and personality. We love how all the colors are included, without the need to pick one at the point of sale!

The auto-adjusting holder can support phones of all different sizes. From the 4-inch iPhone SE all the way up to a 6.7” Samsung Note device or perhaps an iPhone 12/12 Pro Max. The holder supports phones (and cases) to a maximum thickness of 0.71” (18mm), allowing you to use this even if you have a pop socket.

The installation process is simple! All you have to do is loosen the knob at the back of the mount, slide the device onto your handlebar and tighten. Then, slow in your phone and fasten the elastic bands. The inclusion of an elastic band support system is a great idea; however, making sure it is wrapped tightly around your phone can be a little tricky.

The phone holder comes with two distinct bolt sizes in order to match your handlebar. This results in a device that can support a handlebar of the size 13.97mm all the way up to a 32mm diameter handlebar. (0.55” to 1.26”).

Priced at $18.99, this holder is both high quality and affordable. If you’re in the market for a super-secure phone mount for your bike, you’ll love the TruActive Bike Phone Mount.

Pros:

Rugged

Easy, tool-less installation

Cons:

Bulky

Installation mechanism can be dangerous if not tightened fully

Our second pick on the list is this cell phone holder for SpechTech. Gone are the days of cracked screens, complicated installation setups, and stressful biking commutes with your cell phone jammed in your pocket. You can take your biking adventures to the next level with these Universal Bike Phone Holders.

Made from high-quality silicone and hard rubber construction, this holder has been maliciously designed for safety. The rounded corners mean you can access all corners of the display, even on large phones with a little bezel. If you have an under-screen fingerprint sensor, the design of this holder allows you to easily unlock your phone with your finger without having to take the phone out of the holder.

Supporting phones from 4-inches in display size all the way up to 6.8-inch phablets. This’ll cover anything from a small iPhone 5 all the way up to iPhone 12 Pro Max or a Samsung Galaxy Note device.

The holder is attached to your handlebar using an adjustable ridged strap. You don’t need any tools to install the holder; just simply slip the strap around the handlebar and pull. Make sure you’ve tightened it fully by pulling on the strap as hard as you can. If the strap is loose, your phone holder could flop over. It’s slightly less secure than other designs, but if you’re careful, you should be good to go!

SpechTech is so confident in the device that they’ve even included a lifetime manufacturer guarantee, and if you are unhappy in any way, they’ll replace the holder free of charge. The holder supports handlebars of a minimum of 0.78” in diameter and a maximum of 1.58”. Always measure before you buy, but the range of support is truly excellent.

If you’re in market for a bike phone mount, at $10.99, this phone holder is a great value offering for any daring bicycle user who needs a way to attach their phone to their bike’s handlebar.

Pros:

Shockproof silicone pads

Compact

Cons:

No rubber band support

Next up is this compact and sleek phone holder from THIKPO. Featuring a specially designed mounting clamp is featured with a metal penetrating axis and quick-locking buckle, this phone mount is super simple to install. The buckle means you won’t need any tools to fit this phone holder. Just flick down the clip and rotate to loosen and tighten over the handlebar.

The rubber gasket could increase the resistance so that it will not slide after installation. It can be trimmed to suit different diameters of handlebars whilst also protecting your handlebar from scratches.

The spherical ball joint of the bracket not only can adjust the tilt angle front and back, but also the phone can be rotated 360 degrees horizontally to meet more user needs. Whilst constructed from mostly plastic, it is sturdy and can surely take a beating. The silicone cradles absorb any shocks to the phone whilst also preventing scratching to your device’s display.

This can also be used on other apparatus, like, for example, video calling on a shopping cart, using with a scooter, or even for watching Netflix shows on a treadmill at the gym!

The cradle is auto-adjusting and can fit phones from as small as 4.7-inches to as large as a 6.8-inch phablet. The last two picks on this list do go smaller, so if, for example, you have a first-gen iPhone SE, you may wish to go for something smaller. But, for most modern phones, this is a great pick.

Priced at $16.99, the THIKPO Bike Phone Mount holder is a great for anyone looking for a good-looking and slim phone mount for your bike.

Pros:

Lightweight

Compact

Fully elastic holder

Cons:

Not as secure

Lacks rigidity

Better for smaller phones

If you want a super low-profile and slim phone holder, you may want to go fully elastic. This Huangzhao phone holder is the real deal for a durable and secure phone mount for your bike. This holder works by using elastic bands to secure each corner of your phone tightly to the mount. The material is super stretchy, allowing it to stretch up to four times its original size whilst still staying tight and secure.

The premium silicone frame is a soft-touch material that keeps your phone free of scratches whilst absorbing bumps and knocks on the road or path you’re cycling on. Compared to plastic cradle holders, a silicone bike holder can withstand more powerful vibrations and shocks using its elastic properties as a shock absorber.

The holder can be rotated by 360-degrees, allowing you to position your phone to its most convenient angle, providing you with ultimate flexibility in viewing your phone and keeping track of mileage, time, or maps during riding.

With an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers love this product! One happy customer writes in their review:

“I love this phone mount. Super easy to put my phone in and take back out. I have no worries about my phone falling out while riding, even over bumpy terrain. Love how it can swivel all the way around if needed. My husband bought a different phone mount before I bought this one and his phone actually fell out while riding. He ordered this one as soon as he got home. Highly recommended!”

With a list price of $12.99, this phone holder is a good choice for anyone looking for a cheap way to get your phone attached to your bike handlebar.

Pros:

Sturdy

360-degree adjustable

Deep, great for large cases

Cons:

Bulky

Next is this rugged bike phone holder from Lamicall. Using a bulky but mostly plastic construction, this mountain & road bike phone mount is easy to install on your bike handlebar without the use of any tools. Simply clip the handlebar attachment onto your bike and tighten with the included thumbscrew.

This holder supports phones from as little as 4.7-inches all the way to 6.8-inch phablets. Though, this holder is certainly more geared up to larger phones. If your phone has a display smaller than 4.7-inches, it may not fit, but any small to medium phones may feel drowned out by the bulky exterior.

Despite its size, this mount is super simple to use. You can mount your phone with one hand by pushing your phone into the top cradle. The bottom cradle will automatically extend, allowing you to easily get your device into the holder with one hand. Inside the cradle, Lamicall employs silicone to that keep your phone safe from scratches and vibration. The motorcycle phone mount holds your phone perfectly when cycling.

Where this mount shines is if you have a thick case on your phone, as the depth of the holder gives you a lot of leeway. As long as your phone and its case don’t exceed 0.59”, you’re good to go.

Although this holder markets itself for a motorbike, the plastic construction and lack of shock absorbents make it unlikely to be used safely on a motorbike. The speed, bumps, and vibrations of a motorbike would definitely break the mounting system as it is made with what feels like low-quality brittle plastic and steel. But, for a bike, this holder absolutely “holds” up!

Setting you back $19.99, this holder is a great option if you need to accommodate a large phone and/or bulky case. But, if you want a slimmer option, perhaps other picks on this list would suit you better.

Pros:

Fully metal construction

Slim and minimalist

Cons:

Lack of shock-absorbent materials

No support for the top of the phone

Difficult to take the phone in and out

If the use of all this plastic on the previous picks on the last turned you off, and you’re looking for a minimalist metal-built phone holder, GUB has got you covered. This phone mount is made from 6061 aluminum alloy, adding a smooth look and great rigidity attached to your bike or motorcycle.

Supporting phones as small as 4-inches, this is perfect if you have a small and compact phone. Using the included metal thumbscrew, you can open the holder to fit phones up to 7-inches in diameter, giving you loads of flexibility.

The holder, instead of being auto adjustable, fits standard handlebar sizes. There are different absorbent nuts of a fitting diameter of 7/8”, 1”, and 1.25”. For all those metric lovers, that’s Φ31.8/25.4/22.2.

As with most phone holders on this list, the GUB can rotate using its ball joint. You can set the phone landscape or portrait for ease of viewing; just turn the cradle 90-degree rotation, allowing safe hands-free phone access on the road.

Although we appreciate the metal build, there are some comfort features we are missing out on. First of all, there’s minimal shock protection, and the holder itself is quite barebones. This is great if you’re in for a minimalist, grunge, no-nonsense aesthetic. But this does impact the rigidity and safety of the device.

Also, with a list price $20.85, this holder also comes at a slight price premium. But, if you need a minimalist aluminium bike phone holder, GUB have got you covered.

Pros:

Sturdy

Slim

Silicone Net

Cons:

Doesn’t hold up too well to motorcycle use

For our next pick, we have this wonderful phone holder from Roam. Billed as the go-to phone holder for bike and motorbike enthusiasts, this phone holder provides a lot of support for your phone when on the road.

Whether you need to see calls, music, maps, time, or location, this phone mount will securely mount your device to your handlebars using a premium hard plastic clamp and silicone net. Your device will be secured safely with six points of grip, and the mount will adjust to any angle for convenient viewing while riding.

Like the TruActive mount, this device has two methods of contact with your phone. The first is the plastic grip cradle that holds your phone steady from both sides. Secondly, an elastic silicon net holes your phone in place whilst also providing some well-needed shock absorbance.

Installation is simple and needs no tools. Simply unscrew the tightening nut and place it around your handlebar. Tighten, and you’re good to go. This holder will make it on any handlebar from the sizes 7/8” through to 1.25” in diameter. As for usability, The straps that secure the phone can accidentally press the side buttons on the phone, but once you are aware of this, it’s pretty easy to slide the straps on without getting close to the buttons.

Setting you back $19.98, this holder is again on the more expensive end of the market. But, for the added support and rigidity of this holder, we think the Roam Universal Bike Phone Mount is worth it.

Pros:

Bag storage

Light

Waterproof cover available

Cons:

Difficult to reach side buttons

Next up is a phone holder of an entirely different style. Behold the bag! Your phone can securely sit in a phone bag, using a highly sensitive TPU film to provide protection from the elements whilst also allowing you to continue to use the phone whilst it’s in the bag.

The hidden earphone port makes it easy to slot a pair of earphones or connect headphones to your phone to use whilst riding. This is perfect if you want to make and answer calls or listen to music on your bike.

On the side of this bag, ROCKBROS has installed reflective strips of tape so you can be seen at night for added safety. The dual soft rubber zips also make it easy to open and close your bag on the go.

It’s fairly simple to install this mount onto your bike. The bag consists of 3 velcro straps which can be wrapped around the front pole and tubes of your bike. Made of a carbon fiber material, this is super easy to clean!

This bag fits nicely onto most bikes, is secure, holds a lot of items, and the screen allows for touch-screen activities on the phone. The only thing it does not do is prevent the phone from over-heating due to sunlight hitting the screen. If you live in an area with lots of sunlight, this may be an issue for you.

Priced at $21.99, this is a great option if you’re looking for a phone holder that also doubles up as a bag to keep your belongings in. Double useful!

Pros:

Light

Slim

Supportive elastic bands

Cons:

More expensive than comparable offerings

For our last pick on the list, this Andobil brings all the best features from all the picks into one smashing phone mount. Andobil bike phone mount has anti-slip rubber pads, a stable support shelf, and an improved rubber belt to offer a super-secure grip for your phone.

Andobil boasts that their holder is made from an advanced composite material. It is sturdy and solid, using the aviation material “PTFE” on this bike phone mount to allow it to withstand even the most extreme weather.

The installation is super simple, just attach the clip and tighten it to ensure a good hold onto your handlebar. The clamp can be adjusted freely, fits most bicycle and motorcycle handlebars, and has TPU soft rubber pad to prevent the clamp from scratching your bike.

To keep your phone tightly secured to the holder, this – like the TruActive – uses an elastic silicone corner strap to add additional safety for your phone by grabbing the corners of your device tightly.

This holder supports phones that are little as 4” in size, perfect for an iPhone SE, and all the way up to a 7-inch phone like the Galaxy Note 20. The clamp supports any handlebars with a diameter between 0.6-inches (1.5 cm) and 1.75-inches (4.5 cm).

Priced at $25.99, this holder is more expensive than some of the other comparable phone mounts on this list. But, if you like the look and performance of the Andobil Bike Phone Mount, I’m sure it’ll be worth the extra money.

Conclusion

It’s hard to beat the value offering of the TruActive Bike Phone Mount, and whilst they claim to be unbreakable, and we all know that to be impossible, for bicycles, it can withstand a lot of knocks and bumps.

The Andobil is very similar in many ways but improves on its build quality, material choice, and slimness to create an overall more attractive holder. If you can justify the price, you’ll love it!

If you’re a motorcyclist, the plastic offerings are not suitable for you, and you’ll need to go full metal. That’s where the GUB Aluminium Holder comes in if you can stomach the extra money for it.

If you’re looking for a holder to prop your phone in a car, check out our list of car phone holders for 2021.

