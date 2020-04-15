Apple announces iPhone SE 2020 for $399

Apple finally launches a long-awaited iPhone SE for 2020. The new iPhone SE looks familiar as described by the leaks but not like its predecessor. This year’s SE has a curved design, unlike the 2016 iPhone SE’s boxy design. The new SE looks identical to iPhone 8. It has Touch ID, large bezels, Retina HD display, 12MP sensor, and same glass back.

The second-generation iPhone SE comes with a 4.7″ Retina HD display in a compact design. The display offers a paper-like, more natural viewing experience. It not only provides vibrant color gamut but also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback. iPhone SE uses Haptic Touch. Quick Actions like animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps, and contextual menus will now use Haptic Touch.

iPhone SE 2020 / via Apple

It has a single camera system at the back, which Apple calls as ‘the best single-camera system’ in an iPhone. The 2020 iPhone SE is powered by A13 Bionic chip, which was introduced in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro; therefore, it is expected to have great battery life. The Home button is still there designed with sapphire crystal and has a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint. The headphone jack is gone, so there’s no hope for that.

Also read: The new iPhone is reportedly adopting iPad Pro design

The new compact iPhone has aerospace-grade aluminum design combined with glass. The rear glass has an Apple logo, which is made using a seven-layer color process for precise hue and opacity; in short, it looks great. The design itself has advantages; iPhone SE is now IP67 water-resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes underwater.

iPhone SE 2 will be available on April 24th, with preorders opening this Friday. It will be available in black, white, and (PRODUCT) RED starting at $399.