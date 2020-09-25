Top tech for quarantine: Tools to get you through lockdown

Technology keeps us connected, and during quarantine, it is something we are relying on more than ever before. Why not make the most of the long days spent at home by upgrading your tech?

Whether you are working from home, immersing yourself in video games, learning remotely, or catching up on TV, the best technology can support your daily routine. So, what is the top tech you should invest in for quarantine? Read on to find out!

1. A more reliable gaming connection

Playing games should be enjoyable, but lag and delays can completely ruin your gaming experience. While first-person shooter and racing games need a low ping of under 50, a real-time strategy game is a bit more forgiving and will still be playable under 200.

If you are wondering how to lower ping, Cox Elite Gamer is the ideal solution. This subscription will help you find the fastest way possible to connect to your game’s server. You will also benefit from accurate performance reporting. Say goodbye to jitter and lag, and get ready for enhanced gameplay.

2. High-quality headphones

A high-quality pair of headphones will be useful during the quarantine period for so many reasons. Consider a set that has a microphone with a comfortable design that is suitable for continuous wear. Headphones can help you block out outside distractions, whether you are working remotely or playing online. Look for headphones with noise-canceling properties and an advanced microphone for clear communication.

Wireless options are popular, giving you the flexibility to connect to different devices with minimal fuss. If you really want to have fun with wearable tech, a VR headset will take your entertainment to the next level.

3. Video chat

When you are quarantining at home, one of the best ways to stay connected with others is through video chat. Companies have embraced it as a way to manage a remote workforce, and families are catching up without having to leave home. There are a few solutions available, and many of them are free to a certain limit. Commonly used video chat platforms include Zoom and Skype.

For a successful video chat, you should find a space that is quiet and has adequate lighting. Check your sound and camera before starting to ensure the picture and audio quality is smooth and reliable. You can use video chat on a number of platforms such as your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

4. 4K Ultra HD TV

If you have been thinking about upgrading your old TV, now is a good time to do it. You are probably spending more time watching programs and sports, and your viewing will be even better with a 4K ULTRA HD television. With almost four times as many pixels as your standard 1080p HD, you will be able to get up close and personal with the action.

For those who are eagerly awaiting the release of the Playstation 5 or the Xbox Series X, you may like to consider going even bigger with an 8K HD TV. These new consoles will support this technology, and it is set to dramatically improve the realism of future games.

5. Top tech for quarantine

Embrace technology during quarantine to make your iso experience a more positive one. You may be home alone, but you don’t have to be lonely. Use technology to connect you with friends, family, co-workers, other gamers and sports fans, and the outside world in general. Your mental health will thank you for it.