Mental health involves emotional, spiritual, inner, intellectual, and social well-being. It influences the way how we used to think, understand, feel, and act. Mental health also helps to control and decide how we handle stress, perform actions and make decisions. Your mood, behavior, performance, and work are all contingent upon your mental health. Hence, we need to bring some best apps for mental health into our mundane life.

Mental health is essential in every part of our life. There are many elements that accord the mental health like:

Biological elements: Genes and brain chemistry.

Genes and brain chemistry. Life circumstances: Wound, damage, injury, or abuse.

Wound, damage, injury, or abuse. Family history: A family history of mental health problems.

Mental health problems are very usual and typical. There is help available for mental health. Here is the list of best apps for mental health that can help in dealing with these problems and hence improve the health status of an individual.

1. Calm

Calm is an app that has made meditation easy. It is designed to reduce anxiety, uneasiness, tension, and depression. It helps one to improve and better sleep, and it also enables you to feel happier. By using this app, a person can get a more peaceful sleep and wake up feeling fresh.

Calm focuses on four areas of meditation like breathing, sleeping, relaxation, and calmness. This app conveys and transfers meditation that helps a person to release stress. It also helps you to get relaxed by listening to music. Calm also provides video sessions on mindful movements and gentle stretching.

Calm contains the following features:

Calming Anxiety levels

Control Stress

Deep and wide Sleep

Tips on Focus and Concentration

Helps to have better Relationships

Tips for Happiness

Body Scan

Helps to Forgive

Emphasis on Non-judgement

Commuting to work or school

Mindfulness and being energetic at Work

Walking meditation guidance

Tips to calm kids

Availability: iOS, Android

2. Moodnotes

Moodnotes app is used to capture your mood, feelings and improves your thinking habits. You can track your mood and increase self-awareness of what impacts and affects it. This app also helps in reducing stress, enhances well-being, provides a useful perspective and view to reducing stress. You can also view your progress on the dashboard within the app. You can download Moodnotes on your iPhone.

Availability: iOS

3. Anxiety Relief Hypnosis – Stress, Panic Attacks

Anxiety Relief Hypnosis is an app that is used to reduce anxiety. It helps to get relax within 1-3 weeks of use. This mental health app also provides an audio session to help a person be in a relaxed mood. The “awaken at end” feature can be disabled to permit you to sleep peacefully.

Anxiety Relief Hypnosis app contains the following features:

Find the reasons behind anxiety

Relaxing background music and natural sounds

Audio sessions

Availability: Android

4. What’s Up

It is an app that helps manage and reduce stress, nervousness, depression, and anxiety. It basically uses the Cogitative Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Acceptance Commitment Therapy (ACT) method to reduce stress and depression.

You can use the positive as well as the negative habit tracker to keep a record of your habits. This app also provides thinking pattern pages that basically teach you to stop negative thoughts and be optimistic. This app is available for free for both Android and iPhone.

Availability: iOS, Android

5. Self-help Anxiety Management (SAM)

Self-help Anxiety Management is an app for people that are interested in self-help. This app tracks your anxious thoughts. Users can learn 25 different techniques of self-help. You can also use the social cloud feature to connect with other users in an online community for additional support.

Self-help Anxiety Management contains the following features:

User guidance and support

External links for the user’s help

Self-monitoring and observing of anxiety with the graphical display

25 self-help options including information about anxiety, thinking, physical relaxation, mental relaxation, and health, etc

Self-help guidance and tips

Social network community of SAM users

Availability: iOS, Android

This app helps people with depression. MoodTools’ objective is to support people with depression. This app provides useful videos that improve your mood, which eventually improves performance and behavior. It interprets and reshapes your thoughts. It uses the PHQ-9 to track your symptoms and indications severity.

MoodTools contains the following features:

Videos

Thought Diary

Energizing activities

Guidance and tips

Safety plan

Test to analyze symptoms of depression

Availability: iOS, Android

7. Happify

Happify helps in overcoming negative thoughts and stress. If you feel stressed, sad, and anxious, then Happify will help you regain your mood and control your thoughts. Eighty-six percent of the app users have reported that they felt better after two months of using it.

Happify helps you form healthy habits and break unhealthy patterns. This app offers activities and games to calm you down. This app motivates you to fight negativity. Your emotional and sentimental well-being is calculated as a happiness score.

It helps in:

Dominating negative thoughts and thinking

Cope better with stress

Gaining self-confidence

Motivating towards your career success

Attaining diligence and mindfulness through meditation

Availability: iOS, Android

8. Mind Games

Mind games app uses cognitive psychology to help you practice and make use of different mental skills. It has a lot of games. It also tracks and notes your game score history. It also allows you to graph your progress over time.

There is a drawback with this app; it does not connect you to a mental health professional. However, it is designed with the directions and counseling of mental health professionals.

It offers:

Attention training games

Memory games

Knowledge games

Mind games

Games for improving vocabulary

Availability: iOS, Android

9. ReliefLink

This mental health app acts as a suicide-prevention tool. It is specially made for mental wellness. It not only helps you track your moods but also provides relaxation exercises.

It reserves the contact data and information for your mental health professional. It also stores the map of nearby therapists, support groups, and mental health treatment facilities.

ReliefLink contains the following features:

Reminders

Safety planning

Resources

Emergency Contact

Availability: iOS

10. Bipolar Disorder Connect

This app connects you to a community of people living with the condition from all over the world. The app also marks tracking tools to help you observe and monitor your moods and share updates.

It contains the following features:

Calendar

Donate

Media

Contact

Sitemap

Availability: iOS, Android

Conclusion

These mental health apps can be beneficial in everyday life. These apps can bring a positive and genuine impact on one’s mental health and help in relieving depression. Thus, the patients can have satisfying and acceptable control over this long-term problem.

Disclaimer: TechEngage is a digital publisher and does not offer medical or personal health advice. The content or information related to health available on the website is not intended to substitute professional medical advice, treatment, or diagnosis. Always consult your doctor/professional for help and advice.