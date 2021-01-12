14 best educational apps of 2021

Are you having a hard time learning things? Not sure of what educational app you should go for?

Problem solved. We have prepared a list of the year’s top educational apps to help you make it through your exams and term tests. These apps are equipped with many features to suit your needs.

The apps we are going to mention released this September and offer many features to suit your needs. Here are our top 8 picks for this year:

1. Khan Academy

Khan Academy is one of the biggest online sources of learning for newbies around the globe. Whether you are a student, principal, teacher, or an adult learner, Khan Academy will not disappoint you. The academy has an Android and iOS app that lets you take all these useful courses anywhere. You can sharpen your skills by enrolling and completing your desired courses.

They also have an app for kids perfect for all sorts of subjects, from English to Math to social studies and games to quizzes. The kids’ app is available on Android and iPad. It offers excellent learning methods, a fun reward system, and entertaining characters for children’s better learning experience.

Google Play | iOS App Store

2. Udemy

Udemy is another great educational app that you can use to enhance your knowledge and skills. Udemy offers courses on a variety of skills, including graphic design, video editing, search engine optimization, English and other language courses, and so much more. Udemy comes with both free and premium courses, so you can get world-class courses and polish skills by learning from the best of the industry. Udemy also offers certificates to those who are serious about their skills. You can get a certificate for a small price after completing a course and its assignments, depending on the course’s nature.

Google Play | iOS App Store

3. YouTube

It won’t be wrong if we say that YouTube is the primary source of education for many. YouTube has changed a lot of things since the inception of the platform. The company has thrived under Google and is the largest video platform in the world. It is the hub of everything related to video content. You can learn almost anything from watching a video on YouTube. It is not only a source of entertainment but also a way of learning for many. People have learned from the platform and are pursuing full-fledged careers.

Google Play | iOS App Store

4. edX

If you’re looking for a professional degree and certification that can land you a job in corporate companies, then the best educational app is edX. The platform now offers masters and Ph.D. programs. edX is considered a revolution in online learning. It offers courses from companies like Microsoft, Universities like Harvard and MIT. You can complete courses in the comfort of your house and get a degree from the world’s best institutions. You can visit their website or download edX from Google Play or App Store for smartphones or tablets.

Google Play | iOS App Store

5. Coursera

Coursera is also another online learning platform that offers apps for both Android and iOS. The website offers courses to advance your careers and certificates from world-class Universities and industry leaders like Google, IBM, and Facebook. Coursera has a business, computer science, art, design, music, sciences, marketing, entrepreneurship, and much more. You can download Coursera from Google Play Store, Apple’s App Store, and it can also be accessed on the web.

Google Play | iOS App Store

6. SoloLearn

If you want to be a coding pro and are learning new ways into programming, SoloLearn is your best partner. You can learn from the largest collection of coding-related content for FREE. The developer also offers individual apps to learn CSS, C++, Python, HTML, and PHP. You can download SoloLearn on Google Play and App Store and learn coding on the go.

Google Play | iOS App Store

7. Photomath

Photomath is a magic tool that lets you solve math problems by taking a picture. You get step by step word problem explanations for every solution, exclusive how-to animations, interactive graphs, and a multifunction, scientific calculator. Photomath is available on both Google Play and the App Store.

Google Play | iOS App Store

8. Duolingo

If you are a language geek and love learning new languages, Duolingo should be your first pick. Duolingo is an Editor’s Choice app on Google Play Store. It offers Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Turkish, Dutch, Irish, Danish, Swedish, Ukrainian, Polish, Greek, Arabic, English, Korean, and more languages. More than 300+ million learners on the app are practicing and working towards their language learning goals. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices. You can download it from the links below.

Google Play | iOS App Store

9. Let’s Read

This educational app is perfect for kids who are into reading and love books. This is perfect for kids who love to be read aloud by their parents or grandparents. Also, it promotes reading skills and builds a good community for books aiming at a young age. This app is only available on the iPad.

Google Play

10. Sago Mini Apartment

This app is very playful and entertaining when it comes to making the learning environment fun. It is very imaginative and useful for kids who love to play and learn compellingly. This app is available on Android and iPad.

Google Play

11. Improve English: Word Games

This app is mainly for learners who are struggling with English. It features games, quizzes, dictionaries, thesaurus, grammar, and writing skills. This app is also easy to use and is available on Android. It is suitable for all ages, from teenagers to adults.

Google Play

12. HelloTalk Language Exchange

This app is perfect for people who are having issues with communication, language, and pronunciation, hence the name. It is also used for translation, transliteration, and chat groups. This app is available on Android and iPad and is used by teenagers as well as adults.

Google Play

13. Quizlet

This app is perfect for high school and college students who want to ace an exam. There are 13 million people currently using this app, which features games, flashcards, quizzes, and much more. This app can be downloaded on Android as well as iPad.

Google Play

14. Kahoot!

This app is a learning game used in classrooms, offices, and a social context. Teachers, students, and businesses use it. It can also be used personally. This app is accessible in all types of topics available, and you can download it on Android and iPad. This app is suitable for all ages.

Google Play

So there you have it! Learning couldn’t be any more fun with these top educational apps. The apps are free and accessible without any hidden charges. They are easy to use and are at the tip of your finger on your mobile device when heading out somewhere.

So students and teachers, if you want to improve the method of your experience, then you need to download these best educational apps of your need. Make use of your time, and boost your learning experience.