Samsung announces Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite ahead CES 2020

CES 2020 is just around the corner where new consumer products will be announced, and prototypes will be shown. However, Samsung has already announced the new lite models of their latest Galaxy S and Note series.

These lite versions of the flagship Galaxy smartphones will bring premium features down to the users who can’t afford high-end phones. These phones inherit some premium features, including large battery, great display, cameras, and more from their flagship parents, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

Display:

Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with Infinity-O display, A 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 2400×1080. Both phones have Super AMOLED Plus display tech.

Battery:

Even though these are the lite models, Galaxy Note10 Lite and Galaxy S10Lite have a tremendous 4,500mAh battery. Not only this, it can also charge fast with super-fast charging capabilities.

Chipset/Memory:

Both lite models have 6GB/8GB RAM options with 128GB internal storage. Speaking of the processor, Galaxy S10 lite has 7nm 64-bit Octa-core (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) processor while the Note10 lite comes with a 10nm 64-bit Octa-core (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) processor.

Both smartphones run on Samsung’s customized version of Android 10 and will be on display at CES 2020 in Samsung booths. There’s no official update about the price for now.

CES 2020 will take place from 7-10 January, 2020. You can follow TechEngage’s CES 2020 coverage here.