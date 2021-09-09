What to expect from Apple September Event 2021

It’s official. The next Apple event is set for Tuesday, September 14, at 10 a.m. PT. In the virtual event, we’ll finally get to see the next iPhone, possibly model 13 (or maybe 12S), Apple Watch Series 7, and improved AirPods 3 along with some other devices. We may also see the iPad Mini 6 and a Ninth-gen iPad later this year.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

So far in 2021, Apple has held two events. We saw new iPad upgrades, colorful iMacs, AirTags trackers, a purple iPhone 12, and more in April during the first event. Then, two months later, it conducted its annual WWDC 21 developer event, where we got our first glimpse at iOS 15, macOS Monterey (also known as macOS 12), WatchOS 8, and iPadOS 15.

Each year, Apple usually has three to four events, including a Spring event, a Summer developer conference, and one or two more events in the fall. September and October are by far the most common months for fall events. New iPhones and Apple Watch upgrades are usually featured during the September event, while new Macs and iPads are usually featured at the October event.

iPhone 13

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, just like last year, the iPhone 13 will also have four models this year and might arrive with a new design, improved cameras, a larger battery, and performance upgrades from last year. Not just this, a leak from Bloomberg’s journalist Mark Gurman in July also revealed that the upcoming iPhone is expected to join the Always-ON display club. Another recent leak also suggests that iPhone 13 might also get LEO satellite connectivity.

Also read: Evolution of iPhone [2007 – 2021]

Apple Watch Series 7

A sleek, flat-edged redesign, better battery life, and a potential blood glucose monitoring sensor might all be included in Apple’s next-generation watch. WatchOS 8, which was introduced at WWDC, will be included with the Apple Watch 7.

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 is expected to offer comparable characteristics to the AirPods Pro, such as spatial audio support, a shorter stem, interchangeable tips, and a smaller charging case.

iPad Mini 3

Other Apple tablets, such as the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, have already received upgrades this year, leaving just the iPad Mini to be updated. Hence, the iPad mini is set to get a redesign this fall. This announcement might be saved for the October event, but we never know with Apple.

Also read: iPad mini is reportedly getting a redesign this fall

9th Gen iPad

Apple’s iPad might get an update this fall with a new ninth-generation model. According to Gurman, the next tablet from the tech giant might have a smaller design and a better processor speed.

New Macs?

Apple has started its transition to the M1 chip, its homemade chipset for Macs since last year. They released an M1-powered MacBook and colorful Macs. The company will be giving new updates on the new Macs, or maybe the tech giant will save these big announcements for its possible October event.

Apple may also be working on an affordable version of its Pro Display XDR that was initially released in 2019. In addition, a redesigned Mac mini is also expected to release this fall.

Other products

This year, Apple may release some brand-new devices. This may include an Echo Show competitor, which would combine an entry-level iPad with a speaker, a soundbar with built-in Apple TV, similar to Roku’s soundbar, and an Apple augmented- or virtual-reality headset.