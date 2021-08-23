Apple could release a new redesigned Mac mini this fall

A redesigned Mac mini is reportedly among the many things Apple is planning to launch soon, including new iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s newsletter, a new Mac mini with an “M1X” chip should arrive in the coming months.

As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in his Sunday Power On newsletter, the device will have some of the expected specifications.

According to Gurman, Apple’s next Mac mini will have the same M1X processor as the upcoming MacBook. Additionally, the new model will offer more ports and have a different design.

Apple’s Mac mini was among the first computer models to include Apple’s M1 chip. In addition to being fast, quiet, and powerful, M1 machines lack ports (they only have two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack), and they can only support 16GB of RAM. The only monitors you could connect were Thunderbolt and HDMI; even then, you could only connect two monitors. We’re hoping this fall’s updated version will resolve these issues.

Gurman also believes that Apple will now be dropping the Intel-based Mac mini, which is still in its lineup today.

As Jon Prosser shared in May, alleged internal Apple images hinted that the Mac mini would feature a “plexiglass” top and a magnetic power port. It is also rumored that the new Mac mini will feature additional ports.

Jon Prosser

Apple has yet to announce a specific launch date for the new Mac mini. However, Gurman predicts that another Apple silicon event will occur in the “next several months,” like the one the company held last November. It was in November last year that Apple held an event focusing on its M1 Apple chip.