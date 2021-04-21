Everything Apple announced at its “Spring Loaded” event

Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event unwrapped a slew of products in its first keynote of 2021. Apple’s latest event roughly touches each category of the company’s product lineup. To name a few, Apple recently has launched its new iPad Pro, redesigned iMacs, and plenty of company-related products at the event.

1. Apple iPad Pro with M1 Chip

Apple’s new iPad Pro comes with the same Apple-designed M1 chip in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, along with the newly announced iMac. Apple calls this upgraded display the Liquid Retina XDR display. With its 12.9-inch display, 10,000 Mini LEDs provide a more vibrant experience. Each iPad Pro features a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with automatic tracking, so you can be tracked during video chats.

Orders for the tablets will be accepted on April 30th, with an expected delivery date of mid-May. Starting at $799 for the 11-inch model and $1,099.00 for the 12.9-inch model.

2. Redesigned Apple iMac with M1 Chip

Apple has introduced the redesigned iMac, which features Apple’s very own M1 silicon chip after a year of speculation. The redesigned iMac was expected to arrive at last year’s WWDC. The company itself touted its new iMac lineup as “You have never seen a computer like this before.” This is Apple’s first iMac powered by Apple’s in-house designed M1 silicon chip.

The 11.5 mm thinner iMac has a 24-inch and 4.5K Retina display. The new iMac comes in seven vibrant colors, blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple. iMac with seven-core GPU is starting from $1,299 with some reserved colors and an eight-core GPU priced at $1,499 as well. These iMacs will be available from the second half of May, and orders will be starting from April 30th.

3. Apple AirTag Item Tracker

Finally, Apple unveiled its long-rumored AirTag item trackers, which you can track via the Find My app. Additionally, you can add emoji to your AirTag. These AirTags let you track things and not people (for preserving privacy) at a reasonable cost. They will be available on April 30th for $29 when preorder begins on Friday. For $99. you can also get a four-pack.

4. Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic Chip

Apple also introduced its new Apple TV 4K, which packs the same A12 Bionic chip used on the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. It can now play HDR videos and videos with high frame rates. It will start at $179 for 32GB. Using the same color balance processing that Apple uses for its iPhones and the new Apple TV 4K, which works in sync with your iPhone and Apple TV 4K, each piece of equipment may display the right colors correctly.

A preorder will begin on the 30th of April and will be available within the past two weeks.

Redesigned Apple TV Remote

Apple unveiled the new Apple TV remote, which features a click pad and is made of aluminum. The phone also has a Siri button on the side.

5. iPhone 12 in purple

Apple is releasing a new purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini. It will be available for preorder on Friday, and it launches on April 30th. It has everything that an iPhone has, nothing new.

6. Apple Podcasts

Apple is also redesigning its podcast app. The company revealed that in the coming days, owing to the iOS 14.5, after the subscriptions to its podcast app, the users will be able to enjoy ad-free listening. This update will impart a fresh interface outlook to the app as well. The service will be made available to 170 countries from the next month.

If you want to support your favorite podcasts or just not have to listen to any more ads from companies, you’ll now have the option to subscribe to individual shows. Each one will set its own price and perks.

7. Apple Family Card

CEO Tim Cook also announced Apple Card Family at Tuesday’s Spring Loaded Apple event. The company is giving an update to its family card.

Couples will be able to combine and share credit lines, have equal rights on their accounts, and build credit equally through the new feature, Cook said, adding that the solution helps deliver financial equity.