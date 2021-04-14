Apple confirms its next event on April 20

After Siri’s premature revelation, Apple has officially confirmed that it will be hosting its next event on Tuesday, April 20, at 10:00 AM PT. The company called its coming event a “Spring loaded” and “special” event.

The audience will be able to watch the event online, happening at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Apple’s April event is expected to feature a slew of new devices and updates, including the long-held Apple product, AirTags are expected to make an appearance as well.

Bloomberg reported recently that the iPad Pro will likely debut in April. Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro has reportedly been confirmed to employ a Mini LED screen, which allows it to provide high contrast ratios without having to deal with burn-in issues typically associated with OLED displays. Apple is also experiencing production issues with its Mini LED displays which could mean a short supply of the new iPad Pros.

The long-rumored AirTags are also about to be launched by Apple. It was expected that the location tracking devices, which would allow users to track their belongings using Apple’s Find My software, would come out last year but never did. The stage has now been set for Apple to launch its own physical trackers after opening up its Find My network to track items from outside companies.

Apple has also been designing the revamped iMac with a thinner bezel resembling that of Pro Display XDR. In addition to its design, it would also feature an Apple-made silicon chip and its own designed GPU as well. It is possible we can see this in the coming April event.

It is also expected that Apple will unveil its sixth-generation Apple TV with the upgraded processor and Apple TV remote with the enabled feature of Find My integration. However, it is still not confirmed whether it will be arriving at the coming event or not. The live streaming of the event can be attended from Apple’s official website and the Apple TV app.

On the other hand, Apple has also announced that the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place online from June 7 to June 11. The event will also be completely virtual, and all developers are invited to participate for free. The WWDC21 will likely continue the momentum of last year’s “One More Thing” event with its coming event that focuses largely on Macs. Along with other expected products and upgrades, it is highly anticipated that Apple will release Siri improvement, more Control Center shortcuts, desktop widgets, and shortcuts for Mac.